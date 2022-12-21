Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ScrantonTed RiversScranton, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In ScrantonTed RiversScranton, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pies in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenKingsley, PA
Related
PSP sets Luzerne County DUI checkpoints
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced during the New Years’ weekend, there will be DUI patrols on various roadways. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Police say multiple roadways […]
Argument over unpaid bills leads to assault charges
Muncy, Pa. — State police say a man was charged for assaulting a woman after an argument over unpaid bills turned physical. Trooper Jeffrey Urban says Shawn Michael Bauman, 38, of Muncy, was arrested on Dec. 18 after police responded to the report of domestic dispute at the 100 block of Carpenter Street in Muncy. Urban spoke with the female accuser, who told him Bauman punched her with a closed...
Four were arrested at a sobriety checkpoint
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say four people were arrested as a result of DUI checkpoints. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 16 in Schuylkill County DUI checkpoints were set. As a result, four DUI-related arrests were made along with multiple summary traffic citations. Police say one driver was arrested for DUI, and […]
Hazle Township house burns for hours
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Crews in Luzerne County began Christmas Day battling a fire. Authorities don't yet know what started a fire along Pardeesville Road in Hazle Township. The call came in just before 5 a.m. on Sunday. It took hours to get this fire under control. No injuries...
Break-in at Scranton restaurant
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are investigating a burglary that took place Saturday morning in Scranton. Owners of the Villa Maria restaurant on Washburn Street say someone broke in, smashed their skill machines, and took the money from them. Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact Scranton...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 12/26/2022
WAYNE TOWNSHIP - According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, this crash occurred on Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, around 5:30pm on Route 183. Troopers say John Hurter, 48, of Leesport was traveling southbound in a Ford Transit when he struck a Subaru Forester driven by Nancy Wesner, 58, of Summit Station. Wesner was slowing to enter a driving at the time of the crash.
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Pennsylvania attorney general acquitted of DUI charge
Former state Attorney General Kathleen G. Kane was found not guilty of drunken driving following a nonjury trial before Lackawanna County Judge Vito P. Geroulo. Kane’s attorney, Jason Mattioli, said Geroulo issued the verdict Monday following around six hours of testimony. “We not only proved she was not guilty...
Attempted Homicide At Lower Paxton Twp. Hotel: Police
A Harrisburg man has been arrested in connection with a homicide attempt at a central Pennsylvania hotel on Sunday, authorities say. The Lower Paxton Township Bureau of police officers were called to a report of two men fighting and shots being fired at the Woodspring Suites located at 6351 Chelton Avenue on Dec. 18 at 11:15 p.m., according to a release by the department.
Fire destroys trucking garage in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a trucking garage in Luzerne County Saturday night. Flames broke out at the place along North Lehigh Gorge Drive in Foster Township around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Fire crews from Luzerne, Carbon and Monroe counties assisted in putting out the extensive flames during...
Nanticoke woman sentenced for thefts in Dallas, Plymouth townships
WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Nanticoke was sentenced Thursday to state prison for stealing items from houses in Dallas and Plymouth townships in 2020. Sandra Lee Davis, 41, of Houseman Street, began sobbing when Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced her to six years, six months to 13 years in prison on four total counts of theft and four total counts of receiving stolen property. Davis pled guilty to the charges Nov. 14.
Columbia County man charged with drug trafficking
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Columbia County man has been charged with drug trafficking. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Thursday, Larry Todd Wilcox, 55, of Berwick, was indicted on December 8, by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges. The case was unsealed following Wilcox’s arrest, officials […]
Woman sentenced for methamphetamine trafficking
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hazleton woman was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day in prison for trafficking methamphetamine. According to The United States Attorney`s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion sentenced Mariluz Arias De Gonzalez (“Arias”), 49, of Hazleton, to one year and one day […]
Police: Man pistol-whipped inside Wilkes-Barre home
WILKES-BARRE — City police Thursday released additional information about a reported shooting at a Poplar Street residence. P
wccsradio.com
CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR CHRISTMAS DAY OBSERVANCE
For many government offices and some organizations, today is the official observance of Christmas. As such there are several closures in place today. Federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including PennDOT driver’s license centers. PA liquor stores will be open normal hours today. Many banks are closed for the day, but online banking for many of those institutions is still being offered. There will be no regular mail delivery today, and post offices are closed but priority Express packages will be delivered today.
Danville woman scammed out of over $4K
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating after a Danville woman says she was scammed out of several thousand dollars. On November 28, troopers were alerted to a report that a 58-year-old woman was scammed. PSP say the victim contacted what she thought was PayPal customer support, but she later learned was […]
Route 14 closed to large trucks in Lycoming and Tioga Counties
Lewis Township, Pa. — Route 14 is closed to large trucks in both directions between the Route 15 interchange (Trout Run exit) in Lewis Township, Lycoming County and Route 414 in Canton Township, Bradford County due to a multi-vehicle crash with downed wires. Passenger cars are still permitted on Route 14 but will be restricted to one lane. A detour for southbound truck traffic is in place using Routes 414, 154 and 3012 (Grover Road). Northbound truck traffic is being detoured via Routes 15 and 6. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
Detectives: Father charged in newborn’s death had fentanyl in jail
WILKES-BARRE — A rolled up $1 bill covered with fentanyl was found in the wallet of Gary Edward Travinski Jr., as he was being searched
Wayne County restaurant destroyed by fire
LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — Flames broke out at Kay's restaurant in Lake Ariel around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials haven't released much information, but crews from both Wayne and Lackawanna counties were called to help out. No word yet on what started the fire in Wayne County. See news...
WGAL
Fire destroys mobile home in Providence Township, Lancaster County
PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire destroyed a mobile home in Lancaster County. Crews were called shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the 2300 block of Beaver Valley Pike in Providence Township. Two pets died. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
977rocks.com
State Health Officials Encouraged By Federal Funding
State health officials say a new round of federal funding will help improve the public health infrastructure in Pennsylvania. The department of health announced that the Commonwealth will receive $98 million from a CDC grant program. It will go to the state’s 10 different public health departments. The funding...
Comments / 12