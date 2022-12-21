ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadds Ford, PA

PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware

If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
DELAWARE STATE
sanatogapost.com

Padre Pio Center in Barto Opens 2023 with State Grant

BARTO PA – The National Centre for Padre Pio Inc., an internationally recognized shrine built at 111 Barto Rd. to honor a Roman Catholic saint, will begin 2023 with the benefit of a $22,090 state grant to increase its security and help protect it from hate crimes. The funding...
BARTO, PA
sauconsource.com

Storm’s Fierce Winds Topple Trees, Cutting Power to Hundreds

In the wake of a powerful storm that moved through eastern Pennsylvania Thursday and Friday, fierce winds gusting in excess of 50 mph have brought down trees and wires, cutting power to hundreds of area households on the eve of Christmas eve. According to PPL’s Outage Center map, as of...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
thisislowermerion.com

1966 Was A Very White Christmas

Arguably, The Main Line and the rest of the Philadelphia region experienced a White Christmas in 2009, thanks to a blizzard that brought almost two feet of snow to the area on December 20, 2009. If you looked out the window on Christmas Morning that year, everything looked white, so...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

New Troopers Assigned to Berks, Chester Counties

HERSHEY PA – Of 102 cadets who graduated Friday (Dec. 23, 2022) from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, four are headed to assignments within eastern Berks and northern Chester counties, state police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick announced. Three new troopers – Michael J. Bozym, David R. Piestrak, and Ethan...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

