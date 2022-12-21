Read full article on original website
Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford On the Rebound After Being Destroyed by Hurricane Ida
Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford plans to return better than ever after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ida in September last year, writes J.F. Pirro for Main Line Today. When the storm hit, the river flooded the restaurant, leaving everything inside the restaurant floating in more than seven feet of water. Owners Katie and Anthony Young were devastated.
morethanthecurve.com
12 big local stories of 2022 in Conshohocken, Plymouth Meeting, West Conshohocken, and Lafayette Hill
What were the big stories in 2022? We picked 12 from all of the local news we covered over the past 12 months. In no particular order:. Hotel West & Main, 1874 Social, and Hook & Ladder Sky Bar & Kitchen all opened near the corner of West Elm Street and Fayette Street in 2022.
The Lehigh Valley’s last significant Dec. 25 snowfall was a nightmare of a white Christmas | Historical headlines
It’s been 20 years since the Lehigh Valley last saw a significant snowfall on Christmas Day. When half a foot fell locally on Dec. 25, 2002, it was no winter wonderland for holiday travelers. An Express-Times report the following day — headline: “White Christmas dream turns into travel nightmare...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County brewery, with tasty brews and scenic views, leading in two categories of statewide contest
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County brewery is looking to welcome the new year with a bang. Rising River Brewing Co., established in 2021 at 1955 Willow Lane in Lower Macungie Township, has been nominated in two categories - "best new brewery" and "best destination brewery" - in Breweries in PA's third annual Readers' Choice Awards.
fox29.com
Delaware County family loses everything in Christmas Eve house fire
BROOMALL, Pa. - A Delaware County family lost everything in a devastating house fire on Christmas Eve. Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Cedar Grove Road in Broomall around 1 a.m. for reports of a house fire. "The flames were just unbelievable, and it was above the roof...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware
If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to Survey
Weekends are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a delicious breakfast is always a great way to spend the weekend.
Are These Historic Mansions in Chester County the Perfect Place for Your Wedding?
If you are looking for the right place to get married, there are several historic mansions in Chester County that would provide the perfect background for a memorable wedding, writes County Lines Magazine. Faunbrook Bed & Breakfast is an 1860s Victorian mansion in West Chester offering gorgeous, picturesque views over...
Coming 2023: Delaware County’s first zero waste report. Will it address incinerator use?
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Delaware County wants to get to zero solid waste. Delaware County, home to one of the largest...
Philadelphia: Take a look inside the largest Wawa in the world
If you thought Wawa couldn't get any more awesome, think again. Remember when the brand-new Wawa opened its door in Center City back in 2018? The celebration was quite the party, too. It was epic. There was a DJ, giveaways, a celebratory grand-opening hot drink, and more. Why such a...
Pagoda’s Christmas Eve light flashing tradition continues with a twist
Every year on Christmas Eve night the volunteers flash the lights of the Reading Pagoda on Mount Penn to signal children Santa Claus is on his way to Berks County. A tradition that dates back almost 50 years was canceled for the second year in a row due to ongoing renovations of the building.
sanatogapost.com
Padre Pio Center in Barto Opens 2023 with State Grant
BARTO PA – The National Centre for Padre Pio Inc., an internationally recognized shrine built at 111 Barto Rd. to honor a Roman Catholic saint, will begin 2023 with the benefit of a $22,090 state grant to increase its security and help protect it from hate crimes. The funding...
fox29.com
5 displaced after fire completely destroys Delaware County home on Christmas Day, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - A fire ripped through a home in Delaware County, leaving several people without a home on Christmas Day. Fire crews responded to the blaze at a home on the 1100 block of Cedar Grove Road in Broomall around 1 a.m. It took over two hours to bring the fire under control.
Termini Brothers bakery: a South Philly holiday tradition
The bakery has been around for 101 years and doesn’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon. Loyal customers lined up outside the store Saturday in the freezing cold to stock up on their holiday baked goods.
delawarepublic.org
Aubrey Plaza and Dan Murphy return to Delaware with more work celebrating the First State
Aubrey Plaza and Dan Murphy’s 2021 children’s book, “The Legend of the Christmas Witch,” which follows the tale of Santa Claus’ long lost twin sister, Kristtörn, got a sequel this year. In their first book, they make several references to the First State, and...
morethanthecurve.com
Numerous power outages across the region including three significant ones locally
PECO’s Outage Map shows numerous power outages, mostly small ones, popping up across the region including in the area MoreThanTheCurve.com focuses on. According to PECO, there are 106 accounts without power in Conshohocken, 161 in Plymouth Township, and 47 in Whitemarsh Township. There are no outages in West Conshohocken.
sauconsource.com
Storm’s Fierce Winds Topple Trees, Cutting Power to Hundreds
In the wake of a powerful storm that moved through eastern Pennsylvania Thursday and Friday, fierce winds gusting in excess of 50 mph have brought down trees and wires, cutting power to hundreds of area households on the eve of Christmas eve. According to PPL’s Outage Center map, as of...
Lehigh Valley weather: Christmas Eve sets records. Christmas Day won’t.
By the standard of average temperature, Christmas Eve 2022 was the coldest Dec. 24 on record in the Lehigh Valley. The previous record low average temperature in the past 100 years for the date around here was 9.5 degrees in 1983. Saturday’s average temperature at Lehigh Valley International Airport was 8 degrees, the National Weather Service reports.
thisislowermerion.com
1966 Was A Very White Christmas
Arguably, The Main Line and the rest of the Philadelphia region experienced a White Christmas in 2009, thanks to a blizzard that brought almost two feet of snow to the area on December 20, 2009. If you looked out the window on Christmas Morning that year, everything looked white, so...
sanatogapost.com
New Troopers Assigned to Berks, Chester Counties
HERSHEY PA – Of 102 cadets who graduated Friday (Dec. 23, 2022) from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, four are headed to assignments within eastern Berks and northern Chester counties, state police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick announced. Three new troopers – Michael J. Bozym, David R. Piestrak, and Ethan...
