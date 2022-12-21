ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman attempts to set house on fire in Southwest Memphis: MPD

By Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HS9VY_0jq1in5t00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested Tuesday after attempting to set fire to a home in Southwest Memphis.

Latonya Parks has been charged with aggravated arson after officers caught her trying to start a fire near the front of a house on Fairway Avenue.

Police were told Parks was put out of the residence for causing a disturbance prior to the attempted arson.

When officers tried to place her in custody, police say Parks walked off and resisted arrest.

She was additionally charged with resisting official detention.

Parks’ bond has been set at $70,000. She is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

