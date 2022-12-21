(Bismarck, ND) -- The longtime North Dakota Secretary of State is saying goodbye to colleagues and constituents as he wraps up his tenure of 30 years as Secretary of State. Al Jaeger is the second longest serving Secretary of State in North Dakota who won his races eight times. The primary role of the Secretary of State is to oversee elections and Jaeger worked with all 53 county auditors in North Dakota to ensure valid elections. He will be replaced in early January by Republican Michael Howe.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO