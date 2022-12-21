Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania gas tax hike to take effect in 2023
HARRISBURG, Pa. — With the New Year comes a new gas tax hike in Pennsylvania, which already has the third-highest state gas tax in the country. The tax on gasoline will increase by 3.5 cents to 61.1 cents per gallon. The tax on diesel will increase 4.4 cents to 78.5 cents per gallon.
L&I awards $1.8 million to PA’s registered apprenticeship programs
Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced grant awards totaling $1.8 million to continue the expansion of Pennsylvania’s growing network of registered apprenticeship programs. With funding from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship Building America Initiative, L&I will support the efforts of nine local workforce development boards...
PUC asks customers to conserve energy due to extreme cold
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pa. Public Utility Commission (PUC) urged its customers to reduce their energy usage over Christmas weekend due to the extreme cold. If health permits, customers are asked to reduce their energy usage from 4 a.m. on Dec. 24 to 10 a.m. on Dec. 25. PJM...
Wolf Announces Nearly $8 Million to Support Community Improvement, Two Projects in Berks
Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced nearly $8 million in Keystone Communities Program grants for 51 projects in 30 counties across Pennsylvania. “The funding provided through the Keystone Communities Program supports towns and cities with initiatives that work to create growth and stability in their neighborhoods while encouraging partnerships between the public and private sectors,” said Gov. Wolf. “These projects will build stronger communities, attract new residents and businesses, and boost the commonwealth’s economy.”
TikTok banned from all Treasury-issued devices
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The popular social media app TikTok is officially banned from all devices issued by the Pennsylvania Treasury. Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced the ban on Thursday, citing that the FBI had recently called the app a "national security concern." “Treasury’s computer network is targeted by scammers and...
Nearly $20,000 raised in annual Hops & Vines for Hunger fundraiser
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Throughout November, 47 breweries and wineries across Pennsylvania joined together to raise funds and awareness towards hunger relief and nutrition education. Together with Feeding Pennsylvania, Breweries in Pa. and Pa. Eats, it was announced at the Yuengling Brewery & Gift Shop that the second annual Hops...
Brrrrr!!! Here's a list of polar plunges you can take on New Year's Day in Central PA
YORK, Pa. — If you're looking to welcome in 2023 with a frigid dip into Central Pennsylvania waters, you're not alone. Hundreds of local residents will take the plunge to raise money for worthwhile causes at polar plunge events across the region on Sunday, Jan. 1. Here's a list...
Speed limit lowered on additional central Pa. highways Thursday
PennDOT has implemented travel restrictions on additional central Pennsylvania highways thanks to a snowy Thursday morning. The speed limit has been lowered to 45 mph, and commercial vehicles are asked to stay in the right lane on the following highways:. Interstate 81 between Stroudsburg and the Maryland state line. Interstate...
Central Pa. utility companies work to restore power after wind gusts
YORK, Pa. — Wind gusts are doing a number on power lines, causing sporadic outages throughout central Pa. Local utility companies are working overtime to restore power throughout the Commonwealth. “We have seen a lot of fallen trees, especially in more open areas," said Maggie Sheely, a spokesperson with...
Closed-door talks fail to settle state House control fight
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A day of closed-door negotiations failed Wednesday to settle a dispute between Republican and Democratic leaders in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives about when to hold three special elections that will determine control of their chamber. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer told lawyers for Rep....
Gas, diesel hit lowest prices in nearly a year
HARRISBURG, Pa. — This year’s sky-high gas prices are starting to come down. According to AAA, the average gas price in Pennsylvania is now $3.66 per gallon, down from a record high of $5.07 in June. “The decrease is attributed to lower cost of oil, which is the...
Experts warn 'Out of Stock' scams targeting shoppers
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's almost time to put gifts under the tree and if people haven't checked all the presents off their list, they may be feeling desperate. That's exactly what scammers want to take advantage of. "Since we're right on top of these things, they'll say 'we can...
Florida resident stopped at Harrisburg International Airport with loaded handgun in carry-on
A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at Harrisburg International Airport (HIA) caught the 10th loaded gun packed in carry-on luggage this year—a record high. The officer spotted the 9 mm handgun belonging to a Florida resident in the checkpoint X-ray machine and alerted police. “Our officers are good at...
Winter weather hack or wives' tale? | VERIFY
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With winter officially here and making its presence known, people might be turning to some old tricks. Our Verify team fact-checked a few common winter weather. THE QUESTION. Does bundling up keep you from getting sick?. THE SOURCES. WHAT WE FOUND. Layers may seem like an...
How NORAD tracks Santa Christmas Eve night
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — During the most wonderful time of the year, Santa is always on the move, especially Christmas Eve night. North American Aerospace Defense Command, known as NORAD, keeps track of all the magic!. "We are pretty excited this is the best night of the year. The folks...
Harrisburg man charged in shooting that injured one person Sunday night
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man has been charged in connection to a shooting that left one person injured in Lower Paxton Township Sunday night. Aaron Rios, 43, is accused of shooting a man during a fight at Woodspring Suites on the 6300 block of Chelton Avenue at about 11:15 p.m., according to Lower Paxton Township Police.
