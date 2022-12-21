ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

FOX 43

Pennsylvania gas tax hike to take effect in 2023

HARRISBURG, Pa. — With the New Year comes a new gas tax hike in Pennsylvania, which already has the third-highest state gas tax in the country. The tax on gasoline will increase by 3.5 cents to 61.1 cents per gallon. The tax on diesel will increase 4.4 cents to 78.5 cents per gallon.
Hampton Times

L&I awards $1.8 million to PA’s registered apprenticeship programs

Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced grant awards totaling $1.8 million to continue the expansion of Pennsylvania’s growing network of registered apprenticeship programs. With funding from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship Building America Initiative, L&I will support the efforts of nine local workforce development boards...
bctv.org

Wolf Announces Nearly $8 Million to Support Community Improvement, Two Projects in Berks

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced nearly $8 million in Keystone Communities Program grants for 51 projects in 30 counties across Pennsylvania. “The funding provided through the Keystone Communities Program supports towns and cities with initiatives that work to create growth and stability in their neighborhoods while encouraging partnerships between the public and private sectors,” said Gov. Wolf. “These projects will build stronger communities, attract new residents and businesses, and boost the commonwealth’s economy.”
FOX 43

TikTok banned from all Treasury-issued devices

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The popular social media app TikTok is officially banned from all devices issued by the Pennsylvania Treasury. Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced the ban on Thursday, citing that the FBI had recently called the app a "national security concern." “Treasury’s computer network is targeted by scammers and...
FOX 43

Closed-door talks fail to settle state House control fight

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A day of closed-door negotiations failed Wednesday to settle a dispute between Republican and Democratic leaders in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives about when to hold three special elections that will determine control of their chamber. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer told lawyers for Rep....
FOX 43

Gas, diesel hit lowest prices in nearly a year

HARRISBURG, Pa. — This year’s sky-high gas prices are starting to come down. According to AAA, the average gas price in Pennsylvania is now $3.66 per gallon, down from a record high of $5.07 in June. “The decrease is attributed to lower cost of oil, which is the...
FOX 43

Experts warn 'Out of Stock' scams targeting shoppers

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's almost time to put gifts under the tree and if people haven't checked all the presents off their list, they may be feeling desperate. That's exactly what scammers want to take advantage of. "Since we're right on top of these things, they'll say 'we can...
FOX 43

Winter weather hack or wives' tale? | VERIFY

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With winter officially here and making its presence known, people might be turning to some old tricks. Our Verify team fact-checked a few common winter weather. THE QUESTION. Does bundling up keep you from getting sick?. THE SOURCES. WHAT WE FOUND. Layers may seem like an...
FOX 43

How NORAD tracks Santa Christmas Eve night

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — During the most wonderful time of the year, Santa is always on the move, especially Christmas Eve night. North American Aerospace Defense Command, known as NORAD, keeps track of all the magic!. "We are pretty excited this is the best night of the year. The folks...
