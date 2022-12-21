Read full article on original website
wnax.com
Preparing for Electric Vehicles
As electric vehicles slowly grow in popularity, utilities are looking ahead and preparing. Northwestern Energy C.E.O. Bob Rowe says trends are moving in that direction….. Rowe says they are seeing other parts of the world quickly moving to electric vehicles….. Rowe says they are making plans to power...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Nebraska
Nebraska may be known for its wide-open prairies and hot summers, but did you know that it’s also home to some of the coldest temperatures in the country? Nestled in the Great Plains region, Nebraska experiences extreme temperature swings and can get downright frigid in the winter. Today, we will explore the coldest place in Nebraska and learn about the unique weather patterns that shape this Midwestern state. Let’s get started!
wnax.com
Eyes on the Southwest Power Pool
The Southwest Power Pool has been sending out Level One Emergency Energy Alerts as the arctic cold plunges south through their fourteen state service area. It puts electric utilities on notice that power demand has risen above their forecasts. South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioner Kristie Fiegen says tied with earlier...
News Channel Nebraska
Negative temps freeze boiled noodles in northeast Nebraska
PILGER, Neb. -- The cold temperatures across the state gave one northeast Nebraska woman and her son a chance to do a bit of a science experiment Thursday. The wind chills hitting -50 degrees in northeast Nebraska, Kelsey Aude and her son were able to suspend a fork in wet noodles, creating some unique pictures.
cbs2iowa.com
More snow expected to arrive this evening
IOWA (KGAN) — A clipper system will move through eastern Iowa this evening bringing with it more accumulating snow to the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this evening and will run until noon on Monday. Snow will begin to impact eastern Iowa around 6 p.m. this...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Tax Commissioner Tony Fulton resigns
Former Lincoln state Sen. Tony Fulton is resigning his position leading the state's Department of Revenue. Gov. Pete Ricketts thanked Fulton for his six years of service as the state's tax commissioner in a news release. Prior to his appointment, Fulton, 50, ran a small business and was a state...
wnax.com
The SD Legislature & Social Issues
While the South Dakota legislature will have plenty of financial issues to debate in the next session, there will be plenty of social issues too. Dave Owen, President of the state Chamber of Commerce and Industry, says they hope to stay on the sidelines on many of them….. Owen...
WOWT
Governor-elect Jim Pillen announces resignation from University of Nebraska Board of Regents
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor-elect Jim Pillen is officially resigning from his seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Pillen announced Friday he will resign from the Board of Regents, effective Jan. 4, 2023. “It has been an extraordinary honor to serve as a member of the Board...
kscj.com
STRANDED NEBRASKA STORM VICTIMS RESCUED BY SNOWMOBILES
TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE RESPONDED TO MORE THAN 500 WEATHER-RELATED INCIDENTS DURING THIS WEEK’S WINTER STORM AND COLD TEMPERATURES. NEBRASKA TROOPERS PERFORMED 306 MOTORIST ASSISTS STATEWIDE ON THURSDAY, IN ADDITION TO 211 STATEWIDE ON WEDNESDAY. IN MANY CASES, TROOPERS HAVE USED THEIR PATROL VEHICLES TO TRANSPORT...
KCRG.com
Large stretch of Interstate 35 closed in central Iowa, plows pulled
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Citing dangerous travel conditions, the Iowa Department of Transportation has closed dozens of miles of a major interstate highway in the state. Interstate 35, between exit 111 at U.S. Highway 30 in Ames and exit 194 at U.S. Highway 18 at Clear Lake, is closed as of 3:00 p.m. The closure is planned to last through the nighttime hours into Saturday morning, when the Iowa DOT will reevaluate conditions.
ktvo.com
Most major roads in the Heartland reported as snow covered
Southeast Iowa - Northeast Missouri — Checking road conditions in the Heartland just after 8 a.m. Thursday, major roads in northeast Missouri are being reported as partly covered. In northwest Missouri, major roads are reported as covered. In southeast Iowa, most major roads are being reported as completely covered...
WOWT
Ricketts, Pillen announce Nebraska state senator appointment
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Businessman Beau Ballard has been appointed as Nebraska’s newest state senator. Ballard replaces State Sen. Mike Hilgers, who represents Dist. 21, as he takes on the role of Nebraska’s attorney general in January. The announcement was made Thursday morning during a joint news conference...
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska
(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter weather advisory until 6 this evening for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
wnax.com
SD Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley Setting Legislative Priorities
Now that South Dakota Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley has his management team in place, he will be looking at legislative priorities. He has some initial issues in mind….. Jackley says he will also be asking for dollars to carry out the office’s mission….. Jackley will be sworn...
“Tripledemic” On the Rise in Iowa
(Undated) Respiratory illnesses continue to rise in Iowa. Hospitals across the state are trying to keep up with the flu, RSV, and COVID-19. The latest data from the Iowa Department of Public Health says the three combined for nearly six thousand cases in the last seven days. COVID led the way with around 47 hundred of the cases.
Corydon Times-Republican
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Iowa using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
doniphanherald.com
Lathrop says Nebraska Legislature changed so he's moving on
It has fundamentally changed, Sen. Steve Lathrop says, so he'll be moving on. The Legislature has "slipped more and more into partisanship," Lathrop says, and "it's clearly been more controlled by the governor in recent years." It's not the nonpartisan and more independent legislative body that he served in during...
kscj.com
IOWA I-80 CLOSED EAST OF STUART
THE WINTER STORM MOVING ACROSS IOWA IS CREATING MORE TRAVEL PROBLEMS ACROSS THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE STATE NOW. METEOROLOGIST ROGER VACHALEK (VUH-HALL-ECK) OF THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS SNOW HAS FALLEN IN MOST OF THE STATE.AND BY 10 O’CLOCK THURSDAY MORNING,. THE WIND CHILL INDEX HAD...
News Channel Nebraska
Highways shutting down in western Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Blizzard-like conditions are shutting down highways in north-central and northwest Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) was reporting multiple closed and impassable highways by mid-afternoon. The most significant closure was U.S. Highway 20 in both directions over a stretch of about 180 miles between Chadron and Wood...
