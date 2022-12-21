ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 4

Related
wnax.com

Preparing for Electric Vehicles

As electric vehicles slowly grow in popularity, utilities are looking ahead and preparing. Northwestern Energy C.E.O. Bob Rowe says trends are moving in that direction….. Rowe says they are seeing other parts of the world quickly moving to electric vehicles….. Rowe says they are making plans to power...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Nebraska

Nebraska may be known for its wide-open prairies and hot summers, but did you know that it’s also home to some of the coldest temperatures in the country? Nestled in the Great Plains region, Nebraska experiences extreme temperature swings and can get downright frigid in the winter. Today, we will explore the coldest place in Nebraska and learn about the unique weather patterns that shape this Midwestern state. Let’s get started!
NEBRASKA STATE
wnax.com

Eyes on the Southwest Power Pool

The Southwest Power Pool has been sending out Level One Emergency Energy Alerts as the arctic cold plunges south through their fourteen state service area. It puts electric utilities on notice that power demand has risen above their forecasts. South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioner Kristie Fiegen says tied with earlier...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Negative temps freeze boiled noodles in northeast Nebraska

PILGER, Neb. -- The cold temperatures across the state gave one northeast Nebraska woman and her son a chance to do a bit of a science experiment Thursday. The wind chills hitting -50 degrees in northeast Nebraska, Kelsey Aude and her son were able to suspend a fork in wet noodles, creating some unique pictures.
NEBRASKA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

More snow expected to arrive this evening

IOWA (KGAN) — A clipper system will move through eastern Iowa this evening bringing with it more accumulating snow to the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this evening and will run until noon on Monday. Snow will begin to impact eastern Iowa around 6 p.m. this...
IOWA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska Tax Commissioner Tony Fulton resigns

Former Lincoln state Sen. Tony Fulton is resigning his position leading the state's Department of Revenue. Gov. Pete Ricketts thanked Fulton for his six years of service as the state's tax commissioner in a news release. Prior to his appointment, Fulton, 50, ran a small business and was a state...
NEBRASKA STATE
wnax.com

The SD Legislature & Social Issues

While the South Dakota legislature will have plenty of financial issues to debate in the next session, there will be plenty of social issues too. Dave Owen, President of the state Chamber of Commerce and Industry, says they hope to stay on the sidelines on many of them….. Owen...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kscj.com

STRANDED NEBRASKA STORM VICTIMS RESCUED BY SNOWMOBILES

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE RESPONDED TO MORE THAN 500 WEATHER-RELATED INCIDENTS DURING THIS WEEK’S WINTER STORM AND COLD TEMPERATURES. NEBRASKA TROOPERS PERFORMED 306 MOTORIST ASSISTS STATEWIDE ON THURSDAY, IN ADDITION TO 211 STATEWIDE ON WEDNESDAY. IN MANY CASES, TROOPERS HAVE USED THEIR PATROL VEHICLES TO TRANSPORT...
NEBRASKA STATE
KCRG.com

Large stretch of Interstate 35 closed in central Iowa, plows pulled

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Citing dangerous travel conditions, the Iowa Department of Transportation has closed dozens of miles of a major interstate highway in the state. Interstate 35, between exit 111 at U.S. Highway 30 in Ames and exit 194 at U.S. Highway 18 at Clear Lake, is closed as of 3:00 p.m. The closure is planned to last through the nighttime hours into Saturday morning, when the Iowa DOT will reevaluate conditions.
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Most major roads in the Heartland reported as snow covered

Southeast Iowa - Northeast Missouri — Checking road conditions in the Heartland just after 8 a.m. Thursday, major roads in northeast Missouri are being reported as partly covered. In northwest Missouri, major roads are reported as covered. In southeast Iowa, most major roads are being reported as completely covered...
MISSOURI STATE
WOWT

Ricketts, Pillen announce Nebraska state senator appointment

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Businessman Beau Ballard has been appointed as Nebraska’s newest state senator. Ballard replaces State Sen. Mike Hilgers, who represents Dist. 21, as he takes on the role of Nebraska’s attorney general in January. The announcement was made Thursday morning during a joint news conference...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska

(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter weather advisory until 6 this evening for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

“Tripledemic” On the Rise in Iowa

(Undated) Respiratory illnesses continue to rise in Iowa. Hospitals across the state are trying to keep up with the flu, RSV, and COVID-19. The latest data from the Iowa Department of Public Health says the three combined for nearly six thousand cases in the last seven days. COVID led the way with around 47 hundred of the cases.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Iowa using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Lathrop says Nebraska Legislature changed so he's moving on

It has fundamentally changed, Sen. Steve Lathrop says, so he'll be moving on. The Legislature has "slipped more and more into partisanship," Lathrop says, and "it's clearly been more controlled by the governor in recent years." It's not the nonpartisan and more independent legislative body that he served in during...
NEBRASKA STATE
kscj.com

IOWA I-80 CLOSED EAST OF STUART

THE WINTER STORM MOVING ACROSS IOWA IS CREATING MORE TRAVEL PROBLEMS ACROSS THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE STATE NOW. METEOROLOGIST ROGER VACHALEK (VUH-HALL-ECK) OF THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS SNOW HAS FALLEN IN MOST OF THE STATE.AND BY 10 O’CLOCK THURSDAY MORNING,. THE WIND CHILL INDEX HAD...
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Highways shutting down in western Nebraska

NEBRASKA -- Blizzard-like conditions are shutting down highways in north-central and northwest Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) was reporting multiple closed and impassable highways by mid-afternoon. The most significant closure was U.S. Highway 20 in both directions over a stretch of about 180 miles between Chadron and Wood...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy