Tuscaloosa, AL

wbrc.com

Birmingham nonprofits restoring hope this Christmas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While many us spend the holidays with family and friends, some of our neighbors aren’t as fortunate. For those who may feel lonely during this holiday, nonprofits across central Alabama are opening their doors and their arms. Dozens of people who might normally feel lonely...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl pep rally

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bud Light Fan Fest Pep Rally was today from 1 to 6 p.m. in uptown Birmingham. When I went earlier today people were already starting to gather for the live music, games, food and drinks. Multiple events will be taking place throughout the day in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Non-profit looking to help families contribute to their community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local non-profit is offering helpful ways to get you and your children involved in community service. Leaders at Community Food Bank of Central Alabama say that around 250,000 people in Central Alabama experience food insecurities. The non-profit, to combat this, prepares millions of meals each year for those in need.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man overcomes homelessness, studies at UAB to give back

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Christmas, there are a lot of things to be thankful for, and a Birmingham man says he is especially grateful this year looking back. Dan McDaniels has transformed incredibly over the last few years. He credits his loving father, The Salvation Army, and an encouraging friend for coming out the other side.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Multiple reports of pipes bursting this Christmas weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Christmas Eve is not turning out the way several people across Birmingham expected. Numerous calls came in to WBRC Saturday as people were frustrated because they say they have no running water due to their pipes bursting and flooding their homes. They said their water has been turned off as a result with no indication of when it’ll be back on.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

8 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 20, 2022 – Dec. 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Ensley Fairfield Mattress Company closes after more than 100 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A staple of Birmingham metro business has announced it will be closing it’s doors permanently after almost 108 years in business. Ensley Fairfield Mattress Company opened back in 1915, but the family says it has made the difficult decision to let the family business go after January 2023.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby Co. offering free service to recycle Christmas trees, other items

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Starting tomorrow, Shelby County is offering free services to help you after the Christmas holiday. Services include recycling your Christmas trees and other items such as cardboard boxes or even electronics. Shelby County is offering a Christmas tree recycling program at five designated areas in...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

1 killed in overnight Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead following a shooting overnight in Birmingham. Birmingham Police said officers responded to the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue SW around 1:44 a.m. on reports of a man shot. Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshots. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the unidentified victim dead […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

4 killed during deadly holiday weekend identified

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified four people killed during the four-day holiday weekend. Marcus Cornelius Jackson, 38, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault in the 1400 block of ½ Hueytown Road in Hueytown on Friday, Dec. 23, at 12:28 a.m. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama Power, Spire doing good as temperatures rise back up

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An update tonight, Spire energy said Alabama is in a great place right now as the weather trends upward back to normal levels from a natural gas perspective. The recent request from Spire to conserve energy is over and they want to thank their customers for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham to close BJCC warming station for cleanup

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With temperatures expected to rise above freezing on Monday, December 26, the warming station in the South Exhibition Hall at the BJCC at will close 10 a.m. The City of Birmingham is closing the warming station for cleanup. The exhibition hall will reopen for anyone needing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man killed, juvenile injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway after a Birmingham shooting left a man dead and a juvenile injured Monday night. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department reported that South Precinct officers were dispatched to UAB Hospital on a report of two males shot at around 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived at UAB […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man stabbed to death in Bessemer Christmas day

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man killed on Christmas day. Police were called around 6:45 p.m. about a man down in an alleyway in the 1700 block of 6th Ave N. They arrived to find Clay Austin Parker suffering from multiple stab...
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Water pipe repaired at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport tower

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: As of 3 p.m. on Dec. 27, Birmingham Airport Authority says the busted pipe has been repaired, all systems tested and full operations restored. During the overnight hours, a pipe burst inside the building. The situation caused an evacuation of the building and a decision...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

BFRS: Water leak occurs at Birmingham City Hall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is on the scene of a water leak at Birmingham City Hall. BFRS says an elevator was filling with water. No one is trapped and no injuries have been reported. A Public Information Officer with the city says the leak was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

One dead, one injured in Monday night shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after two people went to UAB Hospital with gunshot wounds Monday, Dec. 26. According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the hospital around 7:30 p.m. on report of two people shot. Officers arrived at the hospital to learn that one of the victims was pronounced deceased. He has been identified as 18-year-old Kamarian Morris.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

