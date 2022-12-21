ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 26, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Misty Mae Cramb, 37, of Crookston, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession. Andrew Jon Wollin, 33, of Red Lake Falls, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Cameron Jay Hulst, 21, of Crookston, for Using a False Name/DOB To Identify Self on Drivers License to Police. The...
CROOKSTON, MN
Sanford to merge with Valley Bone and Joint clinic in Grand Forks

(Grand Forks, ND) -- Sanford Health is merging with another clinic, one of many similar conversations the company is working towards completing. WDAY Radio spoke with Sanford Health and Valley Bone and Joint, a clinic based in Grand Forks, about their merge which will officially be complete by January 1st, 2023. According to a release sent to WDAY Radio, Valley Bone and Joint will begin operating under the Sanford banner and will be renamed to Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Grand Forks.
GRAND FORKS, ND
GF fire crews respond to report of explosion at LM Wind Power

GRAND FORKS (KFGO) – Grand Forks firefighters responded to a report of an explosion Tuesday afternoon at LM Wind Power. When crews arrived shortly after 3 p.m., they found the building was evacuated and the fire protection system was working. They didn’t find any active fire when they entered and determined the building was safe and normal operations resumed.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Surprise Salvation Army kettle find in ND

The Salvation Army received a rare gift in one of their North Dakota kettles this week (Valley City)—a wedding ring from the family of a woman who passed away over 50 years ago. The ring was accompanied by a note, which read: “My mother’s wedding ring. She passed away...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Sheriff: Polk County student arrested after report of "school violence" made on social media

POLK COUNTY, Minn. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a student is in custody after a social media post that involved school violence. According to the sheriff's office, they received a report Tuesday of "school violence made on social media" by a student at Fertile-Beltrami School, located in Fertile, Minnesota. The student, a juvenile, was later arrested. Authorities say there is no immediate threat at this time.The investigation is ongoing. Details are limited. 
POLK COUNTY, MN

