Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 26, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Misty Mae Cramb, 37, of Crookston, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession. Andrew Jon Wollin, 33, of Red Lake Falls, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Cameron Jay Hulst, 21, of Crookston, for Using a False Name/DOB To Identify Self on Drivers License to Police. The...
kvrr.com
Worker Taken To Hospital After Explosion & Fire at LM Wind Power in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — An employee at LM Wind Power is taken to Altru after an explosion is reported. The call came in just after three Tuesday afternoon. Grand Forks Fire crews arrived to find the building had been evacuated and the fire protection system was operating. When...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Join us in honoring Deputy Dave Swenson from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office!
David Swenson was born and raised in North Dakota graduating from Grand Forks Central High. After graduation, Dave enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served for the next 21 years. During his military service, David followed a military police career track. This provided him with a variety of opportunities...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sanford to merge with Valley Bone and Joint clinic in Grand Forks
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Sanford Health is merging with another clinic, one of many similar conversations the company is working towards completing. WDAY Radio spoke with Sanford Health and Valley Bone and Joint, a clinic based in Grand Forks, about their merge which will officially be complete by January 1st, 2023. According to a release sent to WDAY Radio, Valley Bone and Joint will begin operating under the Sanford banner and will be renamed to Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Grand Forks.
740thefan.com
GF fire crews respond to report of explosion at LM Wind Power
GRAND FORKS (KFGO) – Grand Forks firefighters responded to a report of an explosion Tuesday afternoon at LM Wind Power. When crews arrived shortly after 3 p.m., they found the building was evacuated and the fire protection system was working. They didn’t find any active fire when they entered and determined the building was safe and normal operations resumed.
KNOX News Radio
Surprise Salvation Army kettle find in ND
The Salvation Army received a rare gift in one of their North Dakota kettles this week (Valley City)—a wedding ring from the family of a woman who passed away over 50 years ago. The ring was accompanied by a note, which read: “My mother’s wedding ring. She passed away...
kvrr.com
Northern Minnesota Man Convicted Of Killing Wife Fires Attorney, Delays Sentencing
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Eric Reinbold, who was convicted of killing his wife, has fired his attorney and forced a delay in his sentencing. In September, the Oklee, Minnesota man was found guilty of second-degree murder for the July 2021 stabbing death of Lisette Reinbold. Eric stabbed...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Sheriff shares additional details following weekend bomb threat at county jail
(Cass County, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner spoke on The Flag's What's on Your Mind program to share additional details following reports of a bomb threat at the county jail. Jahner says two separate anonymous phone calls were placed regarding the bomb threat on Saturday, one happening at...
Sheriff: Polk County student arrested after report of "school violence" made on social media
POLK COUNTY, Minn. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a student is in custody after a social media post that involved school violence. According to the sheriff's office, they received a report Tuesday of "school violence made on social media" by a student at Fertile-Beltrami School, located in Fertile, Minnesota. The student, a juvenile, was later arrested. Authorities say there is no immediate threat at this time.The investigation is ongoing. Details are limited.
Large buck rescued after calling through ice in Minnesota river
Firefighters in Minnesota came to the rescue of a large buck that fell through the ice of a frozen river.
Comments / 0