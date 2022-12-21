Read full article on original website
WBKO
Butler Co. Animal Shelter faces freezing temperatures and flooding
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Overnight on Christmas Eve, twelve dogs at the Butler County Animal Shelter were left standing in up to four inches of water after a pipe burst due to the freezing temperatures outside. The temperature inside the building was 42 degrees Fahrenheit when animal shelter representatives...
Franklin community celebrates holidays with Nights of Lights
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was certainly a winter wonderland at the Jim Roberts Community Park in Franklin last night, as the city continued its Nights of Lights. Festivities began Nov. 26, and will be going through to Jan. 1. Lights line the paths of the park for all...
Residents of Metcalfe Health Care Center evacuated due to flooding
EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of the Metcalfe Health Care Center in Edmonton were evacuated Saturday evening after a water line break flooded the west wing of the facility. Officials said the water line break caused the ceiling to bust, which led to the flooding. The senior citizens residing on...
Crews battle Christmas-day house fire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fire crews in Bowling Green responded to a Christmas-day house fire. According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, crews responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to a fire on Ironwood Drive. Two children inside the home told officials the house was on fire and evacuated the...
BGFD, Toys for Tots deliver toys to children Christmas morning
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christmas morning was made brighter for children in Bowling Green thanks to Sgt. Claus, Bowling Green Fire Department, and the Marines. The group woke up early Christmas to deliver bags of toys to 250 children living in the Housing Authority of Bowling Green. It’s an...
Roads reopen after water main break in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Creason Street is has been reopened from Sumpter Avenue to University Boulevard after a water main break. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities announced that crews were repairing a 12-inch water main break. Craig Street is also reopened from University Boulevard to Normal Street after a six-inch...
Local plumber offers advice on how to avoid frozen or busted pipes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many aspects of day-to-day life have been affected by the winter weather Southcentral Kentucky has seen over the last couple of days, whether it be the slick road conditions, the rolling power outages, or the fear of frozen pipes. “It is hard to combat against...
Warmer Temperatures Ahead!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The cold is finally starting to make its way out of the area. Tuesday will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures reaching the upper 30s. It will gradually start to warm up as the week progresses. By time Wednesday rolls around we can expect morning temperatures...
KSP working multiple collisions on Interstate 65
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say they are working multiple collisions along Interstate 65. According to Trooper Daniel Priddy with KSP Post 3, multiple collisions have occurred on I-65 near the 40-mile marker northbound. Police say at this time, they have responded to 54 non-injury collisions and...
14-year-old died from flu complications days before Christmas
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – A high school student from Wisconsin died of complications caused by a mix of influenza A and Strep B. According to the Howard-Suamico School District, 14-year-old Ava Schmidt died Wednesday. She was a freshman at Bay Port High School. Ava is the second pediatric...
Here we SNOW again! Some could see more snow on Monday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Light snow is possible on Monday as a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for some. To view the full list of advisories and counties, click here. Snow is expected with possible accumulations from a dusting to up to two inches for counties in our west.
