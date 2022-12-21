Read full article on original website
Brunswick Council approves contracts at final meeting of 2022
BRUNSWICK, Ohio --- In its final meeting of the year Dec. 19, Brunswick City Council approved contracts with TAC Computers for Police and Fire department software in an amount not to exceed $40,000, and with the Medina County Combined General Health District for stormwater sampling and inspection services for five years, in an amount not to exceed $20,000.
Brecksville mayor to receive 3 percent raise after November 2023 election
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio – The mayor’s base salary will rise to $120,510 starting in January 2024, an increase of 3 percent over the mayor’s current salary of $117,000. The 3-percent matches increases recently given to all city employees, City Council President Laura Redinger said. The mayor will also...
Cleveland Heights takes applications for City Council vacancy, Charter Review Commission
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- As City Council starts out the new year with another vacancy -- as well as a nine-person roster needed for the Charter Review Commission -- applications will be accepted through Jan. 6 for both. Although Councilwoman Josie Moore stepped down on Dec. 16, the 45-day deadline...
Shaker council OK’s agreement for six infill houses, possibly beyond Sudbury target area
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- An agreement for infill housing on six city-owned vacant lots will not restrict the developer exclusively to Sudbury Road, allowing him to consider building elsewhere in Shaker’s Northern and Southern Moreland neighborhoods as well. The target area for Ishmael Martin and YRM Corp. remains Sudbury,...
Will Cuyahoga County lose its ‘Judge Joan’?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Joan Synenberg finds herself in familiar territory this December and January. For the second time in 16 years, the highly regarded Synenberg, who is a Republican, is fresh off a general election defeat by a challenger armed with no judicial experience but a Democratic Party endorsement.
Local attorney decides to run for Judge of Rocky River Municipal Court
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Joe Burke of Rocky River has announced he is running for judge of the Rocky River Municipal Court in November. Burke took some time to chat about his background, his 31-year legal history and what he hopes to accomplish as a judge in replacing the retiring Judge Donna Congeni Fitzsimmons.
2022 Data Download: Ohio by the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Data can sometimes be hard to parse through and understand, and Ohio has had a busy news year that included a lot of statistics and numbers. Below are some of the biggest data stories of the year, categorized by topics, including health, economy, government and population. All statistics link to the relevant story to refresh yourself if needed.
North Royalton schools seek to improve communications, safety, education, buildings as part of 5-year strategic plan
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – In January, the North Royalton schools will assemble a Culture and Communication Committee that will seek to build better relationships and improve communication among staff, pupils and parents. The committee will consist of staffers from each school and department, along with parents and citizens in...
Infant formula shortage returns; exchange program seeks to distribute donated formula
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Just when this year’s shortage of baby formula seemed to be fixed, parents are again scrambling to feed their infants. Since fall, formula supplies have been scanty in some parts of the country and northern Ohio. “I just had a big uptick in terms of...
Some of Ohio’s most diverse cities are in the Cleveland area, Census shows: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant too much for Cleveland as Brooklyn wins, 125-117 Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Temperatures continue to warm. Minority population: Greater Cleveland has some of...
Parma councilmen schedule inaugural WinterFest affair
PARMA, Ohio -- Sensing the opportunity to schedule a fun outdoor event during the holidays, Parma’s Ward 6 Councilman Kevin Kussmaul and Ward 9 Councilman Rob Euerle are teaming up to present WinterFest. The inaugural affair -- featuring hot chocolate, s’mores and a craft -- is scheduled from 2...
Inspiring Northeast Ohioans shared their stories: 2022 in review
CLEVELAND, Ohio – They say, “everyone has a story.”. Over the past months, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and getting to know several Northeast Ohioans, who go about their daily lives quietly but have amazing stories and who leave an impact on others whose paths they cross.
Forest Hill Home Owners Association seeks happy ending for ‘fairy-tale’ Blue Cottage
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Efforts continue to save the charming “Blue Cottage,” a foundation of the historic Forest Hill neighborhood for nearly a century. That’s because the tiny “fairy-tale house” that served as the office for the Rockefeller-Abeyton Realty Corp., remains in imminent danger of losing its own foundation, what’s left of it, or whatever was there to begin with.
‘A lifetime of victims’: U.S. Marshal reflects on 20 years of chasing Northeast Ohio fugitives
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scavenging through garbage on a tree lawn, U.S. Marshals picked through scraps of paper that had been put through a shredder. After months of connecting the puzzle of pieces of paper, officers found an email written on a snippet of a document that allowed them to track down their suspect.
Back on wheels: Cleveland State students modify off-road quad cycle as volunteer project
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Five years ago, Ray Petro was biking on a Cleveland Metroparks mountain bike trail in Strongsville when he tried to navigate a pile of fallen leaves. His front wheel slipped. He fell and hit a tree so hard it cracked his helmet. The accident damaged his...
Majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to First Energy Stadium, poll shows
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to FirstEnergy Stadium, according to a recent poll from Baldwin Wallace University. Nearly 70% of respondents said they somewhat or strongly support adding a dome to the stadium, which is home to running back Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns. Under 7% said they strongly opposed adding a dome, while 16% said they were not sure.
Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’
January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
Reimagined Cleveland Boat Show runs Jan. 12 to 15
CLEVELAND, Ohio – This year’s Progressive Cleveland Boat Show, January 12 to 15, has been reimagined. In its 66th year, the show will be relocated in the I-X Center, cover more floor space and include more interactive attractions. “The I-X complex has created an exciting new exposition area,”...
Young Professionals of Parma names 2022 winners in annual Holiday Lights Contest
PARMA, Ohio -- The Young Professionals of Parma’s seventh annual Holiday Lights Contest is in the books. “Everything went great, everything went smoothly,” Young Professionals of Parma President Jackie Baraona said. “We got 41 entries, which was more than last year. We’re happy with that. “Judging...
‘A young man was wrongfully convicted’: Prosecutor ensures prisoner’s release after spotting racially influenced errors
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Early this year, Kyle Stone, Stark County’s prosecuting attorney, got an email from a postconviction attorney wanting to discuss his client’s case. The client was Aaron Culbertson, a Black prisoner who in 2018 was arrested for a Canton armed robbery at age 16. He was tried as an adult, convicted and sentenced to eight years behind bars.
