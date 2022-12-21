ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Calm weather expected into the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dry and stable conditions will limit shower chances across the islands through the upcoming weekend. Light to moderate trade winds will focus a few showers along windward areas at times this week. A cold front will approach the area from the northwest Thursday and disrupt the trade wind flow briefly across the islands, moderate trades return Friday.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mostly dry conditions -- and returning trades!

Quiet weather conditions into the Christmas holiday weekend. Moisture from a dissipated front could bring a stray shower or two to leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu Saturday. Trade winds aren't expect to return until sometime next week, with only light showers possible for western slopes. Hawaii News Now Sunrise...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Weather - JR

Long-absent trade winds may make a brief appearance before year's end. Quiet weather conditions into the Christmas holiday weekend. Moisture from a dissipated front could bring a stray shower or two to leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu Saturday. Light winds, little rain ahead. Updated: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:30...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

A treacherous winter storm is bearing down on much of the US, triggering thousands of flight cancellations during the busiest travel period of the year. Thursday's Midday Newscast: "This is Now" Updated: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM HST. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Red light cameras at Pali and Vineyard now issuing warnings

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The State Department of Transportation is moving forward with the red light camera pilot program as another intersection’s system is now issuing citations. The new red light camera located at Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard began issuing warnings on Monday. The system captures a photo of...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Search ongoing for California man missing in waters off Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews continued their search Monday for a swimmer who was apparently swept out to sea while visiting a Kauai beach. Authorities on Kauai identified the swimmer as Prakash Shroff, 56, of California. They say he was swimming at Kauai’s Anini Beach Sunday afternoon when he became distressed in the water.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo residents hovered around space heaters, hunted for cars buried in snow drifts and looked for more victims Monday, after 28 people died in one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit western New York. The rest of the United States also was reeling...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Bicyclist seriously injured following hit-and-run in Waipio

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a bicyclist is in serious condition after he was struck by a vehicle on Kamehameha Highway in the Waipio area. Authorities said the incident happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday when the 27-year-old man was riding his bicycle in the southbound direction. Officials said that’s when he was hit head-on by an unknown vehicle.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Last-minute shoppers pack Hawaii malls on Christmas Eve

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For some people, Christmas Eve is the only time to shop. “I actually work in retail so this is my day off to do my Christmas shopping and he works in the food industry so these are our days to actually do our shopping,” said one couple at Kahala Mall.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Military members now able to schedule appointments for Red Hill health clinic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Servicemembers affected by the Red Hill contamination crisis can start making medical appointments at a specialized military clinic on Tuesday. The health clinic is for patients who may be experiencing chronic symptoms from drinking fuel-tainted water a year ago. The clinic will include doctors specialized in skin,...
