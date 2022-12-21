Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Calm weather expected into the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dry and stable conditions will limit shower chances across the islands through the upcoming weekend. Light to moderate trade winds will focus a few showers along windward areas at times this week. A cold front will approach the area from the northwest Thursday and disrupt the trade wind flow briefly across the islands, moderate trades return Friday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mostly dry conditions -- and returning trades!
Quiet weather conditions into the Christmas holiday weekend. Moisture from a dissipated front could bring a stray shower or two to leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu Saturday. Trade winds aren't expect to return until sometime next week, with only light showers possible for western slopes. Hawaii News Now Sunrise...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Weather - JR
Long-absent trade winds may make a brief appearance before year's end. Quiet weather conditions into the Christmas holiday weekend. Moisture from a dissipated front could bring a stray shower or two to leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu Saturday. Light winds, little rain ahead. Updated: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:30...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
A treacherous winter storm is bearing down on much of the US, triggering thousands of flight cancellations during the busiest travel period of the year. Thursday's Midday Newscast: "This is Now" Updated: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM HST. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Slight chance of afternoon showers, big surf for Christmas Day
Mele Kalikimaka kakou! We’re looking at pleasant weather for the Christmas holiday. Light winds and afternoon sea breezes will combine with a thin band of increased moisture over the central islands to increase the chance of interior showers, but any showers should be light and isolated. Drier conditions are...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Red light cameras at Pali and Vineyard now issuing warnings
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The State Department of Transportation is moving forward with the red light camera pilot program as another intersection’s system is now issuing citations. The new red light camera located at Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard began issuing warnings on Monday. The system captures a photo of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Search ongoing for California man missing in waters off Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews continued their search Monday for a swimmer who was apparently swept out to sea while visiting a Kauai beach. Authorities on Kauai identified the swimmer as Prakash Shroff, 56, of California. They say he was swimming at Kauai’s Anini Beach Sunday afternoon when he became distressed in the water.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo residents hovered around space heaters, hunted for cars buried in snow drifts and looked for more victims Monday, after 28 people died in one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit western New York. The rest of the United States also was reeling...
hawaiinewsnow.com
McClanahan’s buzz-beater gets Hawaii it’s first Diamond Head Classic title
A busy Christmas: Lifeguards make hundreds of rescues, preventive actions as big holiday swell rolls. Throngs flocked to beaches Sunday to celebrate a warm and sunny Christmas in the islands. Middle Tennessee survives San Diego State to win 2022 EasyPost Hawaii Bowl, 25-23 Updated: Dec. 25, 2022 at 10:30 AM...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Midday Newscast: ‘Bomb cyclone’ bears down on US, triggering thousands of cancelations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News Now’s platforms online and on mobile. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Bicyclist seriously injured following hit-and-run in Waipio
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a bicyclist is in serious condition after he was struck by a vehicle on Kamehameha Highway in the Waipio area. Authorities said the incident happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday when the 27-year-old man was riding his bicycle in the southbound direction. Officials said that’s when he was hit head-on by an unknown vehicle.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Last-minute shoppers pack Hawaii malls on Christmas Eve
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For some people, Christmas Eve is the only time to shop. “I actually work in retail so this is my day off to do my Christmas shopping and he works in the food industry so these are our days to actually do our shopping,” said one couple at Kahala Mall.
hawaiinewsnow.com
When dogs get stuck in dangerous situations, this man swoops in for the rescue
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “I had to abandon my rope. We’re still safe with the dog in my backpack over here,” said Kona’s Kawika Singsen while videotaping one of his daring dog rescues. The self-described outdoor adventurer is getting national notoriety for his volunteer retrievals of Big...
hawaiinewsnow.com
These handcrafted star lanterns are a symbol of the holidays in the Philippines and Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You may have seen homes with a special star-like Christmas decoration called a parol. It’s a Filipino star lantern traditionally made of bamboo and Japanese paper, lit with candles or lamps. Modern elaborate versions use sea shells welded together with light bulbs and LEDs. HNN visited...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Military members now able to schedule appointments for Red Hill health clinic
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Servicemembers affected by the Red Hill contamination crisis can start making medical appointments at a specialized military clinic on Tuesday. The health clinic is for patients who may be experiencing chronic symptoms from drinking fuel-tainted water a year ago. The clinic will include doctors specialized in skin,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Not forgotten’: Volunteers deliver hot meals, Christmas cheer to homebound elderly
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a two-year hiatus, Lanakila Meals on Wheels’ annual holiday delivery event returns. Christmas on Wheels returned Saturday with about 250 people volunteering — making the holiday merry and bright to those in need. Lanakila Meals on Wheels had four locations across the island where...
Comments / 0