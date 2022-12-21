Read full article on original website
Girls Inc. of the Valley Welcomes New Board Members
HOLYOKE — Girls Inc. of the Valley recently welcomed five new members to its board of directors: Nikai Fondon, George Keady, Alaina Macaulay, Cheri Mills, and Ciara Speller. These new members join the current board of directors to support strategic planning to map out the future of the organization.
Monson Savings Bank Supports Girls Inc. of the Valley
MONSON — Monson Savings Bank recently donated $1,000 to Girls Inc. of the Valley in support of its event, Speaking Out: Sparking Change. “We are extremely grateful for the donation made to Girls Inc. of the Valley by Monson Savings,” said Suzanne Parker, executive director of Girls Inc. of the Valley. “This donation aided us in organizing and executing our Speaking Out event this past fall. This event invited members of the community to network and listen to a panel of inspiring local leaders.”
Discount Tickets on Sale for 2023 Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Christmas may be over, but the Big E Under the Tree holiday special, offering discount tickets and value passes for the 2023 Big E, continues through New Year’s Day, online at www.thebige.com and at the box office, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Shakespeare & Company’s Center for Actor Training to Host Month-long Intensive
LENOX — The Center for Actor Training at Shakespeare & Company will hold its 2023 Month-long Intensive for mid-career actors at its Lenox campus from Jan. 3 to Jan. 29. For six days a week, morning to night, participants immerse themselves in voice, movement, text analysis, exploration of the actor/audience relationship, sonnet work, scene work, movement, clown, stage fight, and in-depth discussions about the function of theater and the role of the actor in today’s world.
