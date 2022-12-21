LENOX — The Center for Actor Training at Shakespeare & Company will hold its 2023 Month-long Intensive for mid-career actors at its Lenox campus from Jan. 3 to Jan. 29. For six days a week, morning to night, participants immerse themselves in voice, movement, text analysis, exploration of the actor/audience relationship, sonnet work, scene work, movement, clown, stage fight, and in-depth discussions about the function of theater and the role of the actor in today’s world.

LENOX, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO