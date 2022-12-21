Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Rise of Co-Living Spaces in Phoenix: A New Trend in Real EstateMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Local Seafood & Steak Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Visiting Phoenix To Watch Michigan Play? Stop By These Michigan Sports BarsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Tragedy strikes Gilbert, Arizona on Christmas Day as man shot and killedEdy ZooGilbert, AZ
5 Must-Visit Nightclubs in PhoenixBryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: BIG changes on the way
PHOENIX — Get ready for some big changes starting Wednesday and for the rest of 2022!. By this evening, an approaching storm will bring a chance for rain, snow, and cooler temperatures to the state. Rainfall amounts in the Valley could range between a half inch to one inch...
ABC 15 News
Increasing Arizona's water supply
A pipeline from the Midwest. Towing an iceberg from Greenland. Hauling water from the Pacific Northwest. Engineering-wise, experts say all are possible, though not probable. While desalination does seem closer to becoming a reality for Arizona, water experts say there are options that can be worked on today to get more water flowing in the near future.
ABC 15 News
18 die as monster storm brings rain, snow, cold across US
A frigid winter storm killed at least 18 people as it swept across the country, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses and leaving millions of people on edge about the possibility of Christmas Eve blackouts. The storm unleashed its full fury on Buffalo, New York,...
ABC 15 News
Child in critical condition after crash in Phoenix near 24th Street and Washington
PHOENIX — A child is in critical condition after a crash in central Phoenix Tuesday. At about 2:30 p.m., Phoenix Fire crews were called to 24th Street and Washington for reports of a crash involving a truck and a van. Phoenix Fire says one child was taken to a...
ABC 15 News
West Valley businesses gear up for influx of Super Bowl visitors, spending
GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale businesses are gearing up for a couple months of potentially record-breaking spending, particularly around State Farm Stadium. On Monday morning, at the Westgate restaurant, Opa Life, Lionel Reza was enjoying the peaceful task of restocking drinks. "Christmas Day was nuts. The line was out the...
ABC 15 News
2-year-old hospitalized after being pulled from a pool in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE — A 2-year-old child was taken to the hospital Saturday night after being pulled from a pool in Scottsdale. Crews were called to the area of Pima and Cave Creek roads around 7:30 p.m. When crews arrived, the family had already started CPR on the child. Officials say...
ABC 15 News
Saving is a top priority for Americans in 2023, survey says
PHOENIX — In 2023, 53% of Americans are setting New Year’s resolutions relating to money, according to a survey conducted by Affirm. In early November, Affirm, a buy-now-pay-later option for retail purchases, surveyed over 1,000 customers throughout the U.S. to get a sense of how consumers were feeling ahead of the holiday season.
