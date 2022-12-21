EDGE Jayden Wayne Signs With Miami Hurricanes

One if the most explosive pass rushers in the 2023 recruiting class has signed with Miami.

Miami has one of the most complete defensive line classes in the country for the 2023 recruiting cycle, with edge rusher Jayden Wayne who has signed his letter of intent with the Hurricanes, headlining this group.

Wayne is an athletic 6-foot-5 pass rusher who played his senior season of high school football at IMG (Fla.) Academy.

Ranked as the 37th-best player in his class according to the 2023 SI99 Prospect Rankings , Wayne chose the Hurricanes over offers over offers from Alabama, Oregon Georgia, LSU and Michigan State. He committed to Miami on July 9, 2022.

"Really just my relationship with Coach Cristobal and really just seeing the brotherhood that has come to the U," Wayne told All Hurricanes in August about why he committed to UM. "I've been watching them for a long time."

Wayne highlights a versatile defensive line class for Miami that also includes edge rushers Rueben Bain and Collins Acheampong , as well as defensive lineman and former North Carolina commit Joshua Horton .

Here is a scouting report on Wayne:

"Long and polished edge defender with a two-way background. Elite pass-rushing prowess with an array of moves to pressure the passer with speed and technique. Has shown vast improvement as an edge setter, with a strong football IQ to play the run as well. Elite athletic profile given not only to his tight end background, but production and flash ability on Friday nights as well as 7-on-7 circuit. Shouldn't need much development to see considerable collegiate playing time."

