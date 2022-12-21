Stepping back into the kitchen between Christmas and new year is often the last thing anyone wants to do.But if you do find that you have a bit of festive cheer left, these easy Twixmas baking recipes – designed to be super simple, using only a handful of ingredients and ready in just a few steps – will keep the celebrations going with minimal effort.Chocolate cookie cupsMakes: 12 cookie cupsPrep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 18-20 minsIngredients:150g unsalted butter, softened to room temperature, plus extra for greasing200g granulated sugar1 egg200 plain flour1 tsp bicarbonate of sodaPinch of flaky sea...

47 MINUTES AGO