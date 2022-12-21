Read full article on original website
5 things to know for Dec. 27: Snowstorm, Ukraine, China, Extreme weather, Immigration
After taking a few days off to celebrate the holidays, 5 Things is back! And speaking of the holidays, inflation forced Americans to shell out more money for retail goods and dining experiences this season. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with...
Families rejoice after years of separation as China ends inbound quarantine
China’s partial reopening has been met with an outpouring of joy and relief from citizens — both the hundreds of millions isolated inside the country for the past three years and those overseas separated from their loved ones. Authorities announced Monday that starting January 8, China will drop...
All 10 people feared missing in Austria avalanche found alive
All of the people feared missing after an avalanche Sunday near the mountainous villages of Lech and Zurs in Austria have been found alive, according to the Austrian Press Agency (APA). Four have been injured, including one seriously, it reported. A final sweep of the area will be done on...
Heavy snow in Japan kills at least 17, injures dozens
Heavy snowfall in northern Japan and other parts of the country killed at least 17 people and injured more than 90 others over the Christmas weekend, authorities said. An official with Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency said a woman in her 70s died after she was buried underneath snow that fell off a roof in Nagai city, Yamagata prefecture, where snow had piled up higher than 80 centimeters (2.6 feet) by Saturday.
Russia ready to resume gas supply to Europe via Yamal-Europe gas pipeline
Russia is prepared to resume gas supplies to Europe via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which was previously stopped for political reasons, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian state news agency TASS on Sunday. “The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every...
Novak Djokovic back in Australia following high-profile visa ban
Novak Djokovic is back in Australia, according to a spokesperson with Tennis Australia, nearly a year after his high-profile visa ban from the country over his stance on the Covid-19 vaccination. The 21-time grand slam champion is slated to open his 2023 tennis season next week in Adelaide for the...
Belarus hands opposition activists prison terms in absentia
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian authorities have handed lengthy prison terms to two opposition activists who had fled the country. It was the first court verdict against dissidents that was announced in absentia. Aliaksandra Herasimenia and Alexander Opeikin were each sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday. A court in Minsk convicted the two on the charges of calling for sanctions and inflicting harm on the national security of Belarus. Herasimenia is a former swimmer and three-time Olympic medalist. She and Opeikin founded the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation. The organization united hundreds of Belarusian athletes critical of President Alexander Lukahsenko’s authoritarian rule.
US to let MLB stars play for Cuba in World Baseball Classic
HAVANA (AP) — The United States will permit Major League Baseball players from Cuba to represent their home country in the World Baseball Classic next year. The decision announced Saturday in a news release by the Baseball Federation of Cuba (FCB) could be a big step in once again turning Cuba’s national team into heavy hitters on an international stage.
PSG stars Mbappé, Neymar fired up as French league resumes
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain stars Kylian Mbappé and Neymar could take out their World Cup frustrations on struggling Strasbourg when the French league resumes on Wednesday. Coach Christophe Galtier says both players are fired up and ready for league leader PSG’s match at Parc des Princes. Mbappé has had little time off since France lost a wild final to Argentina in Qatar on Dec. 18. He became only the second player to score a hat trick in the final but was inconsolable after Les Bleus lost on penalties to Argentina following a 3-3 draw. Neymar was in floods of tears when Brazil lost on penalties to Croatia in the quarterfinals.
