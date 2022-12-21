Eyeliner is one of the most powerful makeup products. With a simple line, you can completely change your gaze and enhance your eyes. For example, siren eyes were one of the viral eyeliner techniques on #beautytok this year and proved the power of eyeliner. The look combines an elongated cat eye with a pointy inner eye line creating a fierce look suitable for most eye shapes (via Elite Daily). This is just one of the many makeup trends that promise to take over 2023.

