Waterline Eyeliner Is Having A Moment

Eyeliner is one of the most powerful makeup products. With a simple line, you can completely change your gaze and enhance your eyes. For example, siren eyes were one of the viral eyeliner techniques on #beautytok this year and proved the power of eyeliner. The look combines an elongated cat eye with a pointy inner eye line creating a fierce look suitable for most eye shapes (via Elite Daily). This is just one of the many makeup trends that promise to take over 2023.
A Look Back At Princess Diana's Heartbreaking Funeral

Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997, and was buried on September 6, 1997. Her funeral was watched on television by an estimated 2.5 billion people around the world, and millions of mourners showed up in the streets of London to watch the funeral procession as it made its way toward Westminster Abbey.
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

