Wow! Indiana Native Brings Piece of Mackinac Bridge All The Way to South Pole
Pure Michigan isn't just the Great Lakes, Mackinac Bridge, or Motown-- it's a state of mind. The love and appreciation we Michiganders have for our Mitten knows no bounds. You'll find our mark on nearly every corner of the globe, and now the South Pole!. A 51-year-old Indiana man recently...
Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?
As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
LOOK: Here’s What Happens on Mackinac Island During the Off Season
I want to preface this by saying I am about to admit to you my most egregious Pure Michigan sin: I have never been to Mackinac Island. Please don't take my Michigander card!. When we Michiganders reference the island we're usually talking about none other than Mackinac Island. Located between Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas, the popular tourist spot is known to draw vacationers from far and away for its horse-drawn carriages, fudge, and scenic views of the Straits of Mackinac.
Twenty-two inches of snow reported in Grand Rapids during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - The big dig continues across Grand Rapids and West Michigan following a holiday weekend blizzard that dumped feet of snow on some portions of the region. Grand Rapids received 22 inches of snow. 15 inches fell in Holland and across Van Buren County. Blizzard conditions were...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Kid Rock
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're taking a look inside Kid Rock's Detroit house that sold for a little over $2 million. As you'll see in the pictures below, the Detroit rocker left behind some of his belongings.
These will be the 6 worst Michigan roads to drive on Friday and Saturday
UPDATE: Dangerous sub-zero wind chills to continue, how to spot signs of frostbite. We’ve been hearing the warnings for days: Blizzard conditions smacking parts of Michigan today and Saturday will make driving in some areas nearly impossible - and very dangerous. Little to no visibility for drivers, blowing snow, drifting snow and rapidly falling temperatures.
Michigan average rent rates slow down this month
(CBS DETROIT) - Rent prices were up in November 2022 for several states across the country, including Michigan, although the growth is starting to slow down, according to a study done by Rent.com, Michigan's rent prices increased 8.61% from last year, with an average median rate of $1,321 a month.For the city of Detroit, that spike was up 2.8% from last year, averaging $1,618 a month.Both the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan saw a percentage change last month, averaging less than 1%.According to the report, only five states saw rent prices decrease since last November. These states include: Nevada (-3.8 percent)Maryland (-1.3 percent)Idaho (-1.2 percent)Georgia (-1.2 percent)Virginia (-0.1 percent)The study also predicts rent prices will drop in 2023 as the supply of single-family homes increases. To view the full study, visit here.
These places were hit hardest by wind, snow during Friday's storm
A winter storm swept across Michigan on Friday, disrupting travel plans and power supply across the grid, with high winds and low temperatures. Some places in Michigan saw nearly 60 mph wind speeds and over two feet of snow. Towns like Mancelona, Sparr and Alba in northern Michigan saw the...
Michigan population forecasted to grow, but many rural areas will lose people
Economists forecast that Michigan's population will increase by about a half-million people over the next three decades. That growth will likely be concentrated in certain areas. Growth is expected the suburban Detroit area and spreading west. “A band of counties kind of going across from suburban Detroit over to Lake...
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
Naughty List Worthy? Santa Pulled Over By Michigan State Police
You know Santa travels at speeds faster than any vehicle on Earth. Well, that's in his sleigh, of course. When Santa drives a normal car like everyone else around Michigan, he must follow laws like the rest of us. Did Santa really get pulled over in Metro Detroit by Michigan...
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 122422
Blizzard conditions are expected to continue in many areas today, with wind gusts capable of reaching 40 mph. (Dec. 24, 2022) Blizzard conditions are expected to continue in many areas today, with wind gusts capable of reaching 40 mph. (Dec. 24, 2022) Storm Team 8 Blizzard Update, noon, 122422. Travel...
Five Michigan Hermits and the Saga of ‘Michigan Slim': 1889-1978
It seems there are hermits a-plenty living in Michigan, for one reason or another. In the late 1800s, the man known as “Uncle Eph” hermitized himself in Benzie County, around Platte Lake near Honor and west of Traverse City. Taking a look at his three-wall shack, there's a huge wood-burning stove that kept him warm.
Michigan winter storm: Live weather radar, traffic updates
The first major storm of the winter season barrelled into Michigan with a vengeance on Friday. In the southeast part of the state, the National Weather Service in White Lake forecasts additional snow of up to 3 inches and wind chills of 10 to 20 degrees below zero Friday and Saturday. A winter storm warning began at 7 p.m. Thursday in every area county, including Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, and is expected to last through Saturday...
Inside the Zilwaukee Bridge: Why the Z-Bridge almost wasn’t completed
SAGINAW, Mich. – Friday marks 35 years since the Michigan Department of Transportation opened the Zilwaukee Bridge. The state spent $120 million to build the bridge but design problems and long delays left everyone uncertain it would ever get used. Now, the bridge is very busy. Around 21 million...
The Most Beautiful Town in Michigan?
Even though there are the tongue-in-cheek naysayers who think their town, city, or village “stinks” and is “crummy”, many Michigan residents stand by their hometowns and feel theirs is the ‘most beautiful’. As far as a legitimate “Most Beautiful Place” - again, it’s all...
Pre-Christmas Blizzard: What’s changed overnight
FLASH-FREEZE UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. UPDATE: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. Here’s a quick look at a few changes to the major winter storm for tonight into Christmas. First off you should know there haven’t...
MAP: Freezing temperatures, high winds create mess on Metro Detroit roads
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're headed out Sunday, take it slow. While there isn't much snow on the ground, roads across Metro Detroit are icy. Treacherous conditions have led to numerous crashes, spin-outs, and pileups, both in Southeast Michigan and around the state. With high winds blowing snow around,...
Slow down: MSP report multiple crashes as winter storm strikes Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - As Michiganders travel through a winter storm Friday, Michigan State Police are reminding everyone to be safe after reporting multiple crashes throughout the state.According to MSP's Fifth District in West Michigan, a total of nine semi-trucks were involved in a crash on Interstate 94 near mile marker 44 in Berrien County. Police also say a patrol vehicle was hit near mile marker 48, and a semi-truck on the freeway in Van Buren County is blocking the road following a crash.In Southeast Michigan, westbound I-96 at Telegraph is closed after a semi-truck crash. In a video on Twitter, MSP Lt. Mike Shaw is urging drivers to slow down on the road."If you're going out today, make sure you are bundling up with a hat, gloves. Any exposed skin can cause frostbite pretty quick," Shaw said.In Grand Rapids, troopers assisted a jackknifed semi-truck on I-96 near M-6."If you have to travel, do so slowly and safely. Otherwise, please just stay home," MSP said in a tweet.Also in Grand Rapids, MSP responded to a head-on crash on M-57 near Shaner involving a postal vehicle and a semi-truck.
Blizzard 2022 Latest Reports and Conditions
Reports of conditions continue to roll in, with many meeting the blizzard criteria. Our impacts across West Michigan can be seen in the form of strong wind, reduced visibility and snowfall.
