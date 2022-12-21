ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

9&10 News

Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?

As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

LOOK: Here’s What Happens on Mackinac Island During the Off Season

I want to preface this by saying I am about to admit to you my most egregious Pure Michigan sin: I have never been to Mackinac Island. Please don't take my Michigander card!. When we Michiganders reference the island we're usually talking about none other than Mackinac Island. Located between Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas, the popular tourist spot is known to draw vacationers from far and away for its horse-drawn carriages, fudge, and scenic views of the Straits of Mackinac.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
iheart.com

Twenty-two inches of snow reported in Grand Rapids during blizzard

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - The big dig continues across Grand Rapids and West Michigan following a holiday weekend blizzard that dumped feet of snow on some portions of the region. Grand Rapids received 22 inches of snow. 15 inches fell in Holland and across Van Buren County. Blizzard conditions were...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Kid Rock

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're taking a look inside Kid Rock's Detroit house that sold for a little over $2 million. As you'll see in the pictures below, the Detroit rocker left behind some of his belongings.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan average rent rates slow down this month

(CBS DETROIT) - Rent prices were up in November 2022 for several states across the country, including Michigan, although the growth is starting to slow down, according to a study done by Rent.com, Michigan's rent prices increased 8.61% from last year, with an average median rate of $1,321 a month.For the city of Detroit, that spike was up 2.8% from last year, averaging $1,618 a month.Both the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan saw a percentage change last month, averaging less than 1%.According to the report, only five states saw rent prices decrease since last November. These states include: Nevada (-3.8 percent)Maryland (-1.3 percent)Idaho (-1.2 percent)Georgia (-1.2 percent)Virginia (-0.1 percent)The study also predicts rent prices will drop in 2023 as the supply of single-family homes increases. To view the full study, visit here.  
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

These places were hit hardest by wind, snow during Friday's storm

A winter storm swept across Michigan on Friday, disrupting travel plans and power supply across the grid, with high winds and low temperatures. Some places in Michigan saw nearly 60 mph wind speeds and over two feet of snow. Towns like Mancelona, Sparr and Alba in northern Michigan saw the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 122422

Blizzard conditions are expected to continue in many areas today, with wind gusts capable of reaching 40 mph. (Dec. 24, 2022) Blizzard conditions are expected to continue in many areas today, with wind gusts capable of reaching 40 mph. (Dec. 24, 2022) Storm Team 8 Blizzard Update, noon, 122422. Travel...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan winter storm: Live weather radar, traffic updates

The first major storm of the winter season barrelled into Michigan with a vengeance on Friday. In the southeast part of the state, the National Weather Service in White Lake forecasts additional snow of up to 3 inches and wind chills of 10 to 20 degrees below zero Friday and Saturday. A winter storm warning began at 7 p.m. Thursday in every area county, including Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, and is expected to last through Saturday...
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

The Most Beautiful Town in Michigan?

Even though there are the tongue-in-cheek naysayers who think their town, city, or village “stinks” and is “crummy”, many Michigan residents stand by their hometowns and feel theirs is the ‘most beautiful’. As far as a legitimate “Most Beautiful Place” - again, it’s all...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Pre-Christmas Blizzard: What’s changed overnight

FLASH-FREEZE UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. UPDATE: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. Here’s a quick look at a few changes to the major winter storm for tonight into Christmas. First off you should know there haven’t...
BAY CITY, MI
fox2detroit.com

MAP: Freezing temperatures, high winds create mess on Metro Detroit roads

DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're headed out Sunday, take it slow. While there isn't much snow on the ground, roads across Metro Detroit are icy. Treacherous conditions have led to numerous crashes, spin-outs, and pileups, both in Southeast Michigan and around the state. With high winds blowing snow around,...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Slow down: MSP report multiple crashes as winter storm strikes Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - As Michiganders travel through a winter storm Friday, Michigan State Police are reminding everyone to be safe after reporting multiple crashes throughout the state.According to MSP's Fifth District in West Michigan, a total of nine semi-trucks were involved in a crash on Interstate 94 near mile marker 44 in Berrien County. Police also say a patrol vehicle was hit near mile marker 48, and a semi-truck on the freeway in Van Buren County is blocking the road following a crash.In Southeast Michigan, westbound I-96 at Telegraph is closed after a semi-truck crash. In a video on Twitter, MSP Lt. Mike Shaw is urging drivers to slow down on the road."If you're going out today, make sure you are bundling up with a hat, gloves. Any exposed skin can cause frostbite pretty quick," Shaw said.In Grand Rapids, troopers assisted a jackknifed semi-truck on I-96 near M-6."If you have to travel, do so slowly and safely. Otherwise, please just stay home," MSP said in a tweet.Also in Grand Rapids, MSP responded to a head-on crash on M-57 near Shaner involving a postal vehicle and a semi-truck. 
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

