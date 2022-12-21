ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post-Christmas shopping and returns

TYLER, Texas — Although Christmas has passed, the shopping continues. According to the National Retail Foundation, it’s going to be a very busy return season. A lot of post-Christmas shoppers are on a mission to spend money and gift cards they received in presents. It’s a popular time for people to get their holiday returns or exchanges in too.
Lighting up smiles one LED light at a time

LINDALE, Texas — If you’re still feeling the Christmas Spirit, a house in Lindale just may light up that joy. It’s a show that includes skits, lights synchronized to music, and above all hard work. Paul Denson enjoyed seeing Christmas lights as a kid, and now he uses his passion to create the magic of Christmas for others.
CBS19's Favorite Things: Gear from East Texas' own Pop Watch

LONGVIEW, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!. Then, on the last day, one lucky winner will win a basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings!. Today, we have merchandise from East Texas' own Pop Watch, a social media star from Longview with...
Texas-sized traffic in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — You’ve either been on it, driven by it, or been stuck in traffic on it. Yup, we're talking about Broadway Avenue in Tyler. "...and what’s going on there…all the retail, commercial establishments, grocery stores, your Walmart’s your targets, your home improvement stores,"
Walmart in Longview now has power

LONGVIEW, Texas — Walmart on Gilmer Road in Longview now has power after a power outage earlier this Friday, the store announced on its Facebook page. The post states the city of Longview has return power to the store and they thank everyone for their patience. "We are back...
Official: Tyler family safe, displaced by house fire

TYLER, Texas — Multiple fire departments responded to a family house on fire Tuesday in Tyler. Smith County Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth said the family living in the home made it out of the house safely but a cat was injured during the fire. At around noon, Noonday, Dixie,...
The City of Tyler's tips and tricks for the upcoming arctic blast

TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler has provided a list of tips to protect property, people and pets this Arctic blast. All essential City Services, including water and wastewater services, will continue to operate at full capacity. Turn sprinkler systems off. Frigid temperatures can cause water lines to...
House fires across east Texas

TYLER, Texas — Firefighters have been busy fighting fires as the temperatures have plummeted. Officials are warning everyone to be careful with space heaters or appliances that are plugged in that could cause a fire. As of Dec. 23 CBS19, reported on four fires within a 24-hour span, some...
Winners announced in Azalea District Trail of Lights decorating contest

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above not related to story, aired Dec.15, 2022. Winners of the Azalea District Trail of Lights decorating contest have been announced. According to Visit Tyler, this event brings joy to the community and visitors alike and homeowners are a huge part of making it all possible. The group thanked all homeowners who participated in the Trail of Lights by decorating their homes for the holidays.
Overturned semi closes portion of Toll 49 near Lindale

LINDALE, Texas — An overturned semi is causing a traffic headache on Toll 49. According to CBS19's crews on scene, the northbound lane of Toll 49 near the US 69 exit in Lindale is blocked due to the single-vehicle crash, which occurred just before 1 p.m. Details are limited...
Officials searching for Cherokee County man missing for over a month

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Officials are searching for a Jacksonville man who was last seen over a month ago after getting into a fight with girlfriend and leaving the home. Ryan Donald Hoskins, 38, was last seen leaving a residence on Fulton Street in Jacksonville on the morning of Nov. 25 after getting into a fight with his girlfriend. He left in a white 2000-ish Chevy Suburban with an anti-abortion sticker on the rear left bumper, according to Cherokee County Crime Stoppers.
Cause of Whitehouse mobile home fire determined

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Officials say a fire that killed a dog at a Whitehouse mobile home Wednesday started on the front porch, where a clamp-style heat lamp was being used for outdoor animals. According to the report, the home was estimated to be 70 percent destroyed by the fire.
Local horse rescue prepares for upcoming cold weather

GILMER, Texas — Temperatures continue to drop outside as we near the incoming Arctic blast of cold air. If you own animals you might want to bring them inside your home, or if you’re a rancher get them comfortable in a barn. Spirit Run Equine Rescue President Angela...
Arctic air arrives tomorrow and stays with East Texas through Christmas weekend

TYLER, Texas — A major cooldown is headed for East Texas with our next cold front. Thankfully, we still have time to prepare for its arrival. Tomorrow morning starts out as a typical winter-like day for East Texas. We'll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky and temperatures will be in the low-40s. By lunchtime, the cold front will begin to arrive into East Texas.
