Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
Post-Christmas shopping and returns
TYLER, Texas — Although Christmas has passed, the shopping continues. According to the National Retail Foundation, it’s going to be a very busy return season. A lot of post-Christmas shoppers are on a mission to spend money and gift cards they received in presents. It’s a popular time for people to get their holiday returns or exchanges in too.
Lighting up smiles one LED light at a time
LINDALE, Texas — If you’re still feeling the Christmas Spirit, a house in Lindale just may light up that joy. It’s a show that includes skits, lights synchronized to music, and above all hard work. Paul Denson enjoyed seeing Christmas lights as a kid, and now he uses his passion to create the magic of Christmas for others.
CBS19's Favorite Things: 1 night stay at Miranda Lambert Suite in Lindale; winner announced!
TYLER, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!. Then, on the last day, one lucky winner won the basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings. And the winner is Karen Lancaster of Longview!. The basket features all of the goodies that the Morning...
Christus Mother Frances Hospital opens milk donor program for new moms
TYLER, Texas — Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler is lending a helping hand to new mothers who aren't able to breastfeed or need a supply of breast milk with their Donor Milk to Go program. They're partnering with the Northeast Texas Milk Bank to provide breast milk for...
CBS19's Favorite Things: Gear from East Texas' own Pop Watch
LONGVIEW, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!. Then, on the last day, one lucky winner will win a basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings!. Today, we have merchandise from East Texas' own Pop Watch, a social media star from Longview with...
Longview church spends Christmas giving back to the community
LONGVIEW, Texas — Christmas is a time when you get together with your loved ones, spread Christmas cheer, and time to give back. And that's what New Beginning Faith Ministry in Longview did for the community. For the past 22 years now, New Beginning Faith Ministry has kept the...
Texas-sized traffic in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — You’ve either been on it, driven by it, or been stuck in traffic on it. Yup, we're talking about Broadway Avenue in Tyler. "...and what’s going on there…all the retail, commercial establishments, grocery stores, your Walmart’s your targets, your home improvement stores,"
Walmart in Longview now has power
LONGVIEW, Texas — Walmart on Gilmer Road in Longview now has power after a power outage earlier this Friday, the store announced on its Facebook page. The post states the city of Longview has return power to the store and they thank everyone for their patience. "We are back...
City of Whitehouse temporarily using secondary water source due to issues with two wells
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The city of Whitehouse is using its secondary source of water temporarily due to issues with two of its water wells. Though the water might have a different odor and taste at this time, it remains safe for consumption, the city said in a Facebook post. The secondary source is the city of Tyler's water system.
Official: Tyler family safe, displaced by house fire
TYLER, Texas — Multiple fire departments responded to a family house on fire Tuesday in Tyler. Smith County Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth said the family living in the home made it out of the house safely but a cat was injured during the fire. At around noon, Noonday, Dixie,...
Homestyle diner, ramen restaurant to move into former Chili's, Whataburger locations in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A diner serving homestyle and comfort foods from California and a local ramen business will soon fill the spots left by the relocations of Chili's and Whataburger in Tyler. Black Bear Diner, based out of Redding, California, will occupy the building, located at 531 W Southwest...
Ruby's Mexican Restaurant gives out free food in exchange of toys to benefit East Texas Crisis Center
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video aired on Aug. 8, 2022. Keeping in mind the memories of when she couldn’t afford toys for her own children during the holidays, local business owner Ruby Abarca is giving back to the community by helping those in need receive toys for Christmas.
The City of Tyler's tips and tricks for the upcoming arctic blast
TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler has provided a list of tips to protect property, people and pets this Arctic blast. All essential City Services, including water and wastewater services, will continue to operate at full capacity. Turn sprinkler systems off. Frigid temperatures can cause water lines to...
House fires across east Texas
TYLER, Texas — Firefighters have been busy fighting fires as the temperatures have plummeted. Officials are warning everyone to be careful with space heaters or appliances that are plugged in that could cause a fire. As of Dec. 23 CBS19, reported on four fires within a 24-hour span, some...
Winners announced in Azalea District Trail of Lights decorating contest
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above not related to story, aired Dec.15, 2022. Winners of the Azalea District Trail of Lights decorating contest have been announced. According to Visit Tyler, this event brings joy to the community and visitors alike and homeowners are a huge part of making it all possible. The group thanked all homeowners who participated in the Trail of Lights by decorating their homes for the holidays.
Overturned semi closes portion of Toll 49 near Lindale
LINDALE, Texas — An overturned semi is causing a traffic headache on Toll 49. According to CBS19's crews on scene, the northbound lane of Toll 49 near the US 69 exit in Lindale is blocked due to the single-vehicle crash, which occurred just before 1 p.m. Details are limited...
Officials searching for Cherokee County man missing for over a month
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Officials are searching for a Jacksonville man who was last seen over a month ago after getting into a fight with girlfriend and leaving the home. Ryan Donald Hoskins, 38, was last seen leaving a residence on Fulton Street in Jacksonville on the morning of Nov. 25 after getting into a fight with his girlfriend. He left in a white 2000-ish Chevy Suburban with an anti-abortion sticker on the rear left bumper, according to Cherokee County Crime Stoppers.
Cause of Whitehouse mobile home fire determined
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Officials say a fire that killed a dog at a Whitehouse mobile home Wednesday started on the front porch, where a clamp-style heat lamp was being used for outdoor animals. According to the report, the home was estimated to be 70 percent destroyed by the fire.
Local horse rescue prepares for upcoming cold weather
GILMER, Texas — Temperatures continue to drop outside as we near the incoming Arctic blast of cold air. If you own animals you might want to bring them inside your home, or if you’re a rancher get them comfortable in a barn. Spirit Run Equine Rescue President Angela...
Arctic air arrives tomorrow and stays with East Texas through Christmas weekend
TYLER, Texas — A major cooldown is headed for East Texas with our next cold front. Thankfully, we still have time to prepare for its arrival. Tomorrow morning starts out as a typical winter-like day for East Texas. We'll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky and temperatures will be in the low-40s. By lunchtime, the cold front will begin to arrive into East Texas.
CBS19
Tyler, TX
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0