WJLA
Outraged Loudoun County parents prepare to oust school board in 2023
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Next month, former superintendent Scott Ziegler and Loudoun County Public Schools spokesperson Wayde Byard are expected to appear in court again as they defend themselves against indictments stemming from a special grand jury investigation into how LCPS handled sexual assaults at two different schools.
WJLA
Baltimore City Fire emergency vehicle driver retires after 49 years of service
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore city emergency vehicle driver retires from his position after 49 years on the job, according to the department. Charles Young of AirFLEX 2 completed his last shift in Baltimore City Fire Department on Christmas Eve. Young began work with the department on December 3,...
WJLA
Alexandria students surprise soldiers in Afghanistan with special holiday gifts
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The holidays can be especially tough for people who can’t spend them with their loved ones. But, soldiers in Afghanistan got quite the surprise this past week with gifts from a group of middle schoolers in the DMV. Desiree Michael grew up traveling with...
WJLA
1 person missing, another injured after Fairfax County house fire: Officials
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One person is missing and another was transported to a hospital after a large blaze broke out at a Fairfax County home on Monday, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. The house is located in the 3500 block of Goodview Court in the...
WJLA
WATCH: 7News On Your Side rewinds on most-viewed videos of 2022
WASHINGTON (7News) — As we approach the end of the year, let's take a look back at some of the top videos that captured the attention of the DMV this year. The most-watched local videos on our website are not only a reflection of 7News but also the interests of our viewers.
WJLA
DC Jewish community center spreads Christmas cheer with service projects across the DMV
WASHINGTON (7News) — Hundreds of volunteers from the Edlavitch Jewish Community Center in Northwest D.C. worked to spread holiday cheer as part of the center's Dec. 25, "Day of Service." This is the 40th year the community center has been sending volunteers throughout the city to perform various acts...
WJLA
Pilot rescued after small plane crashes into Anne Arundel County creek, officials say
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person was rescued after a small plane crashed in Anne Arundel County Monday morning, according to authorities. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said a small plane crashed into Beards Creek just before 10:30 a.m. Upon further investigation, moments after the pilot...
WJLA
PHOTOS: DC homeless community and volunteers join for special Christmas Day breakfast
WASHINGTON (7News) — 80 people -- 50 homeless and 30 volunteers -- gathered at the 4th Street Seventh-day Adventist Church in Northwest D.C. Christmas morning for a special breakfast. The breakfast was held in light of Christmas but also as an opportunity to give the homeless community information about...
WJLA
Man dies after falling through icy pond in Prince William Co., police say
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 19-year-old man is dead after he fell through an icy pond on Christmas Eve in Haymarket, Virginia, according to Prince William County police. Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, police said they responded to the 6000 block of Erinblair Loop in the...
WJLA
Police search for 4 men who robbed Fairfax Co. Wegmans pharmacy on Christmas
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Police are searching for four men who forced their way into a Wegmans store in Fairfax County early Christmas morning, according to the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD). At 3:05 a.m., four men dressed in dark clothing and masks forced entry into the Wegmans...
WJLA
SEE IT: Bidens pay Christmas visit to kids at Children's National Hospital in DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — President Joe Biden & Jill Biden visited kids at Children's National in D.C. Saturday, bringing a smile to many spending their Christmas in the hospital. Children completing a Christmas Eve art project at Children’s National Hospital unexpectedly had a chance to show off their creations...
WJLA
Driving away food insecurity: How Vienna Cars and Coffee feeds dozens on Christmas
VIENNA, Va. (7News) — A group of families spent their Christmas day giving back to those who can't afford a holiday meal. They say the mission is driving away food-insecure families. The group of four fathers traded their cars, coffee and their Christmas for a day of helping others.
WJLA
17-year-old charged after driving 108 mph in 40 zone in Stafford Co., deputies say
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 17-year-old is being charged after he was caught driving 108 mph in Stafford County last week, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said on Dec. 21, just before 11 p.m., First Sergeant B.W. Collins was in the 500 block of Poplar...
WJLA
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (7News) — Montgomery County police investigated a fatal single-vehicle crash from early Saturday morning, authorities said. At approximately 4:27 a.m., Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to the report of a crash in the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue. After an initial investigation, detectives revealed...
WJLA
15-year-old boy shot in Greenbelt on Christmas Day, police say
GREENBELT, Md. (7News) — Greenbelt Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager on Christmas Day. Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 9000 block of Breezewood Ter around 1:17 p.m. There they found evidence of a shooting. Around 1:51 p.m., police learned that a 15-year-old boy arrived...
WJLA
After 50-hours in a deep freeze, temps surpass 32 degrees, bigger warm-up on the way
WASHINGTON (7News) — Cold temperatures are finally beginning to ease across the DMV. Highs fell below freezing just before noontime Friday and never reached 32-degrees Saturday. That trend ended Sunday afternoon just before 2:00 p.m. when observations at National Airport showed a temperature of at least 32-degrees. The official high for the day was 34-degrees, more typical for the normal low temperature for this time of year.
