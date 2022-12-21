ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Outraged Loudoun County parents prepare to oust school board in 2023

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Next month, former superintendent Scott Ziegler and Loudoun County Public Schools spokesperson Wayde Byard are expected to appear in court again as they defend themselves against indictments stemming from a special grand jury investigation into how LCPS handled sexual assaults at two different schools.
15-year-old boy shot in Greenbelt on Christmas Day, police say

GREENBELT, Md. (7News) — Greenbelt Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager on Christmas Day. Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 9000 block of Breezewood Ter around 1:17 p.m. There they found evidence of a shooting. Around 1:51 p.m., police learned that a 15-year-old boy arrived...
After 50-hours in a deep freeze, temps surpass 32 degrees, bigger warm-up on the way

WASHINGTON (7News) — Cold temperatures are finally beginning to ease across the DMV. Highs fell below freezing just before noontime Friday and never reached 32-degrees Saturday. That trend ended Sunday afternoon just before 2:00 p.m. when observations at National Airport showed a temperature of at least 32-degrees. The official high for the day was 34-degrees, more typical for the normal low temperature for this time of year.
