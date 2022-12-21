ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
1470 WFNT

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Kid Rock

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're taking a look inside Kid Rock's Detroit house that sold for a little over $2 million. As you'll see in the pictures below, the Detroit rocker left behind some of his belongings.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

‘The Big Spin’ – Fenton Woman Wins $300K On Michigan Lottery Show

A Fenton, Michigan woman recenlty won fat cash on the Michigan Lottery show 'The Big Spin'. Kaitlyn VanDamme did not land on the $2 million dollar spot on 'The Big Spin' prizewheel, but as you will see in the video below she was real close to becoming a millionaire. Kaitlyn has nothing to be upset over, the Fenton resident did score $300,000.
FENTON, MI
1470 WFNT

The Most Beautiful Town in Michigan?

Even though there are the tongue-in-cheek naysayers who think their town, city, or village “stinks” and is “crummy”, many Michigan residents stand by their hometowns and feel theirs is the ‘most beautiful’. As far as a legitimate “Most Beautiful Place” - again, it’s all...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Is Flashing Your Car Lights Illegal in Michigan? Yes and No

You're cruising down the road and spot a police officer parked just waiting to catch someone speeding. Trying to be a good samaritan, you flash your headlight to oncoming traffic to signal the speed trap ahead. Sound familiar? Most Michiganders view this as simply being courteous, but could this harmless act actually be illegal?
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

These Are The Best Christmas Towns In Michigan

There is a list for everything. Proof of that is a timely list of the 55 Best Christmas Towns in the United States. I was not surprised to see one particular Michigan city on the list, but I was surprised to see two. If you are a Michigan resident, chances...
ANN ARBOR, MI
1470 WFNT

Carhartt Plans to Expand in Michigan, Bringing 125 New Jobs

Carhartt has announced that it plans to expand its operation based in Dearborn, bringing 125 new jobs to our state. Carhartt manufactures premium workwear, outdoor apparel, and footwear. Michigan Chosen Over Other Locations. The project is supported by a $937,500 performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program, making Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Where We Used To Hang Out: Michigan Hotel Lobbies, 1900-1960

You may have seen the old movies where the lobby was where you wanted to be seen. The lobbies were full of people reading the newspaper, smoking pipes, yakkin' with a group of friends, having snacks, holding meetings, and playing cards. Sometimes someone could catch a nap in a lobby chair without being disturbed.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Did The Beloved Saran Wrap Ball Game Start In Michigan?

My family looks forward to hanging out during the holidays. We love, aggressively playing games. All sorts of them: board games, Jack Box (digital interactive games for all ages), Uno with all of our own rules and other card games, but 'never have we ever' played 'Saran Wrap Ball.'. What...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Inside an Abandoned Gas Station Along US-2 in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you've ever traveled in the Upper Peninsula, you more than likely have driven across US-2. It goes completely across the UP, across the country, and ends up in Everett in the state of Washington. So yeah, it's not just a UP thing.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Five Things You Need to Celebrate Festivus in Michigan

For those unfamiliar with Festivus, it is a non-commercial holiday that is meant to be celebrated as an alternative to the pressures of the usual Christmas holiday season. It is a very simple, yet powerful holiday. Even though Festivus was made famous on a 1997 episode of Seinfeld, the holiday...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

Burton, MI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy