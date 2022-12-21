Read full article on original website
Related
Is It Illegal to Drive With a Snow-Covered License Plate in Michigan?
How many times have you gone outside to clean the snow off your windshield, roof, headlights, and windows, but forgot to clear it away from your license plate? For many Michiganders, this is something that happens all the time in the winter. Even though many of us forget to clear...
Forget Detroit, Michigan’s New Favorite Pizza Is From Bay City
Every other day a new list of "The Best this.." "The Best that..." is released. And every single time, I'll read it -- even lists about places we miss, especially around Flint & Genesee County, like this. Now, Far and Wide has created another list: Best Pizza from Every State.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Kid Rock
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're taking a look inside Kid Rock's Detroit house that sold for a little over $2 million. As you'll see in the pictures below, the Detroit rocker left behind some of his belongings.
Has Michigan’s Mighty Lake Superior Ever Fully Frozen Over?
When we think of Lake Superior in Michigan, we think crossing at the giant Mackinac Bridge. It's common for many of the Great Lakes to freeze at least a little bit in frigid winter temperatures. Has Lake Superior ever frozen over completely?. Reports of Lake Superior freezing over completely are...
‘The Big Spin’ – Fenton Woman Wins $300K On Michigan Lottery Show
A Fenton, Michigan woman recenlty won fat cash on the Michigan Lottery show 'The Big Spin'. Kaitlyn VanDamme did not land on the $2 million dollar spot on 'The Big Spin' prizewheel, but as you will see in the video below she was real close to becoming a millionaire. Kaitlyn has nothing to be upset over, the Fenton resident did score $300,000.
Naughty List Worthy? Santa Pulled Over By Michigan State Police
You know Santa travels at speeds faster than any vehicle on Earth. Well, that's in his sleigh, of course. When Santa drives a normal car like everyone else around Michigan, he must follow laws like the rest of us. Did Santa really get pulled over in Metro Detroit by Michigan...
Watch the Temp Michigan. At What Point Does Salt Stop Working?
What temperatures are too cold for salt to melt the ice on the roads?. This winter storm causing huge problems for drivers on the road. At times like these, it is important to know a few things about the weather and at what point salt doesn't even melt the ice.
Five Michigan Hermits and the Saga of ‘Michigan Slim': 1889-1978
It seems there are hermits a-plenty living in Michigan, for one reason or another. In the late 1800s, the man known as “Uncle Eph” hermitized himself in Benzie County, around Platte Lake near Honor and west of Traverse City. Taking a look at his three-wall shack, there's a huge wood-burning stove that kept him warm.
The Most Beautiful Town in Michigan?
Even though there are the tongue-in-cheek naysayers who think their town, city, or village “stinks” and is “crummy”, many Michigan residents stand by their hometowns and feel theirs is the ‘most beautiful’. As far as a legitimate “Most Beautiful Place” - again, it’s all...
Is Flashing Your Car Lights Illegal in Michigan? Yes and No
You're cruising down the road and spot a police officer parked just waiting to catch someone speeding. Trying to be a good samaritan, you flash your headlight to oncoming traffic to signal the speed trap ahead. Sound familiar? Most Michiganders view this as simply being courteous, but could this harmless act actually be illegal?
These Are The Best Christmas Towns In Michigan
There is a list for everything. Proof of that is a timely list of the 55 Best Christmas Towns in the United States. I was not surprised to see one particular Michigan city on the list, but I was surprised to see two. If you are a Michigan resident, chances...
Carhartt Plans to Expand in Michigan, Bringing 125 New Jobs
Carhartt has announced that it plans to expand its operation based in Dearborn, bringing 125 new jobs to our state. Carhartt manufactures premium workwear, outdoor apparel, and footwear. Michigan Chosen Over Other Locations. The project is supported by a $937,500 performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program, making Michigan...
Where We Used To Hang Out: Michigan Hotel Lobbies, 1900-1960
You may have seen the old movies where the lobby was where you wanted to be seen. The lobbies were full of people reading the newspaper, smoking pipes, yakkin' with a group of friends, having snacks, holding meetings, and playing cards. Sometimes someone could catch a nap in a lobby chair without being disturbed.
Horrornaments: Michigan-Based Family Company Creates Unique Horror-Themed Christmas Ornaments
A Michigan-based company that makes horror-themed Christmas ornaments has gotten a new lease on life thanks to a viral TikTok video. Which Styx Song Was Inspired by Day Drinking at a Bar in Niles, Michigan?. Just a couple of weeks before Christmas, Makayla Burns and her father were worried that...
Did The Beloved Saran Wrap Ball Game Start In Michigan?
My family looks forward to hanging out during the holidays. We love, aggressively playing games. All sorts of them: board games, Jack Box (digital interactive games for all ages), Uno with all of our own rules and other card games, but 'never have we ever' played 'Saran Wrap Ball.'. What...
Stranger Drives 11 Hours to Waterford, MI to Return Lost Cat
A stranger reunites a lost cat with its owners in Waterford, MI after an 11-hour drive. Some faith in humanity can now be restored as we approach the Christmas weekend. Lost pets are found and returned to their owners all the time throughout the nation, but this person from Cleveland, Tennessee took returning a lost animal to new extremes.
Inside an Abandoned Gas Station Along US-2 in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you've ever traveled in the Upper Peninsula, you more than likely have driven across US-2. It goes completely across the UP, across the country, and ends up in Everett in the state of Washington. So yeah, it's not just a UP thing.
Five Things You Need to Celebrate Festivus in Michigan
For those unfamiliar with Festivus, it is a non-commercial holiday that is meant to be celebrated as an alternative to the pressures of the usual Christmas holiday season. It is a very simple, yet powerful holiday. Even though Festivus was made famous on a 1997 episode of Seinfeld, the holiday...
Two Michigan Lakes Are Among The Most Polluted in the United States
Michigan is known for many things and the Great Lakes are one of them. Even though we have some of the most beautiful lakes in the country, they're still facing one major issue...pollution. Some of our lakes are being heavily polluted with chemicals, plastic, and tons of other garbage. According...
The First Main Road Across Michigan Was Known as the Wolverine Pavedway
When the first roads across the state of Michigan were built they followed rivers, rail lines, native trails and animal tracks. Michiganders still drive many of them today as I-94 runs parallel to the old Territorial Road, I-96 along Grand River and I-75 along Mackinac Trail. When the first pavement...
1470 WFNT
Burton, MI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfnt.com
Comments / 0