5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Popular Downtown Grand Blanc Pizza Shop Gets New Owners
The Grand Blanc area is seeing a significant amount of growth in the last several months -- and will continue for many more to come. Think about the old Farmer Jack & KMart property, news businesses opening in the Grand Mall, development off Baldwin Road, the new mixed-use development/beer garden and McCalister's Deli in Downtown Grand Blanc.
Forget Detroit, Michigan’s New Favorite Pizza Is From Bay City
Every other day a new list of "The Best this.." "The Best that..." is released. And every single time, I'll read it -- even lists about places we miss, especially around Flint & Genesee County, like this. Now, Far and Wide has created another list: Best Pizza from Every State.
Axecadia To Open In Lapeer – What You Need To Know
What do you get when you combine axe throwing with an arcade? The answer is Axecadia. Get ready Lapeer County, coming in the spring of 2023, Axecadia will be opening in historic downtown Lapeer. According to a post on the Lapeer News & Discussion Facebook page by owners Christina and Christopher Herr, the new place is described as follows,
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Kid Rock
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're taking a look inside Kid Rock's Detroit house that sold for a little over $2 million. As you'll see in the pictures below, the Detroit rocker left behind some of his belongings.
Larger Bar, More TVs & Seats For Fans At Grand Blanc B-Dubs
There is a flurry of business activity happening all around the Grand Blanc area, of late. Some places are moving on/closing up shop due to retirement, like Grand Blanc Appliance. Others are plotting to open in a month or so, like a new, organic juice bar & cafe. And, yet, others are reinvesting in their property like, Buffalo Wild Wings on Holly Road in Grand Blanc.
Whimsical Christmas Light Display Wins Contest In Genesee County, Michigan
For the last few years, we've hosted a contest to "Light Up the Community" around the holidays, in Genesee County. This year, like past years, we're so delighted by the number of entrants and their creativity when it comes to Christmas Light Displays. Who was the winner of Light Up...
Pre-Christmas Blizzard: What’s changed overnight
FLASH-FREEZE UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. UPDATE: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. Here’s a quick look at a few changes to the major winter storm for tonight into Christmas. First off you should know there haven’t...
Texas Roadhouse To Open In Fenton
Deciding where to eat in Fenton is never an easy decision. There are so many awesome restaurants in the city and soon there will be yet another option for diners to enjoy. Development is underway for a new Texas Roadhouse location on Silver Lake Parkway. No exact grand opening date has been announced as of yet, I would venture to guess late 2023.
Word On The Street – Pizza Hut May Be Opening In Grand Blanc
It is always exciting to see a new business open in the area, it is even more exciting when it involves food. According to a close personal source, Grand Blanc may soon be home to a new pizza spot. It appears Pizza Hut is considering opening a new location at the Grand Mall on South Saginaw Street.
‘The Big Spin’ – Fenton Woman Wins $300K On Michigan Lottery Show
A Fenton, Michigan woman recenlty won fat cash on the Michigan Lottery show 'The Big Spin'. Kaitlyn VanDamme did not land on the $2 million dollar spot on 'The Big Spin' prizewheel, but as you will see in the video below she was real close to becoming a millionaire. Kaitlyn has nothing to be upset over, the Fenton resident did score $300,000.
Bye Girl – Wendy’s On Bristol Road In Burton Closes
Wendy has left the building. The Wendy's fast food restaurant on Bristol Road (next door to Tim Horton's) has permanently closed. Much of the signage has been stripped down except for a sign on the now-empty building. The drive-thru sign is empty and two signs on two drive-thru windows read...
Saying Goodbye: One Of Grand Blanc’s Oldest Businesses Closing
The Grand Blanc Community is preparing to say goodbye to one of its oldest businesses across the street from The Crossbow Inn... Grand Blanc Appliance will soon cease operations. We'll soon add this to one of the many businesses we miss around Genesee County. What's happening to Grand Blanc Appliance?
A Gang of Buffalo Seen Grazing on Former Grand Blanc Golf Course
Some buffalo are out grazing on a former golf course in Grand Blanc. It's not too often that you look out your car window and see some buffalo on your commute through Genesee County, MI. However, that is exactly what is causing some drivers to look twice while traveling down Dort Highway in Grand Blanc.
These Are The Best Christmas Towns In Michigan
There is a list for everything. Proof of that is a timely list of the 55 Best Christmas Towns in the United States. I was not surprised to see one particular Michigan city on the list, but I was surprised to see two. If you are a Michigan resident, chances...
Lapeer Pita Way Grand Opening – What You Need To Know
Lapeer County residents will soon have another delicious and healthy food option. The highly anticipated Pita Way will officially open this week. If you are unfamiliar with Pita Way, you are in for a real treat. Pita Way serves fresh and authentic Mediterranean food with fast and friendly service. The first location opened in Clarkston, Michigan in 2010, and the brand has continued growing from Plymouth to Portage, Grand Blanc to Fenton, and now Lapeer. You can see a full list of locations here.
Free Christmas Day Buffet At Woodchips BBQ In Lapeer
Once again the fine folks at Woodchips BBQ in downtown Lapeer are going above and beyond to help those in need this holiday season. Owner Patrick Hingst and his awesome staff will be providing a free Christmas day buffet for anyone in need - no questions asked. This is the...
How Does Genesee County Road Commission Pick Which Roads To Plow First?
The first major snowfall of the year is upon us. We know salt won't fix several inches of snow & ice alone. Although, Genesee County Road Commission is well-stocked. You won't believe how much money they spend on salt. How does Genesee County Road Commission choose which roads get plowed...
Looking Back at the Top 10 Heaviest Snowfalls On Record in Flint
As we're gearing up for our first substantial snowfall of the season, we thought we'd look back at those Top 10 heaviest snowstorms in Flint. January will see the 45th Anniversary of the big Blizzard of 78'. Although the storm that tore through Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and southeastern Wisconsin over the course of three days that January, dumped as much as 28 inches in some areas across the state, Flint only received about 9 inches of the white stuff which paled in comparison the 30 inches Muskegon had and Saginaw’s 22 inches.
Frankenmuth, Michigan Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival 2023
Dates have been announced for the annual Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival in Frankenmuth, Michigan for 2023. This awesome event features food, booze and live entertainment and runs for five Thursdays beginning in May. Here is everything you need to know about his awesome and delicious event. What is the...
Abandoned Boxing Gym: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, in spite of the above warning, good luck pinpointing this place, because the videographers are not disclosing its location…and here it is: an abandoned boxing gym.
