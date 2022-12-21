ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers added 2 big DBs from the transfer portal | Here’s where other portal targets stand

Rutgers bolstered its defensive secondary via the transfer portal after adding two DBs who each stand over 6-foot-2 since the portal reopened on Dec. 5. Ex-University of Minnesota safety Michael “Flip” Dixon, who has two years of eligibility and will play safety at Rutgers, entered the transfer portal and earned interest from over a dozen schools. Kansas State recruited Dixon as well as other Power Five schools that Dixon kept close to vest throughout his second recruitment.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Kadary Richmond can be the ‘alpha male’ Seton Hall desperately needs, former star says

Kadary Richmond is a soft-spoken guy by nature, but he has the talent and makeup to be Seton Hall’s “alpha male,” former Pirates star Jared Rhoden says. In his last two games, the 6-foot-6 Brooklyn native is averaging 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Seton Hall (7-6, 0-2 Big East) desperately needs Richmond to keep that up heading into Tuesday night’s game at Marquette (8 p.m., FS1).
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Misty-eyed reason Eagles’ game vs. the Saints means so much to Jordan Mailata: ‘That’s my son!’

For every player in the Eagles locker room, Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints is a season wrapped up in 60 minutes of football: After Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, it’s another chance to clinch the NFC East division title, the conference’s top seed, home-field advantage throughout the postseason and a first-round bye that will allow them to rest while giving those nagging injuries a chance to heal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rutgers in NFL, Week 16: Former Scarlet Knights have big games over holiday weekend

The Christmas weekend was filled with gifts from former Rutgers running backs to their current NFL fanbase. In Kansas City, rookie Isiah Pacheco helped the Chiefs achieve a 24-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks with a team-high 58 rushing yards on 14 carries, 32 receiving yards on one catch and 19 yards on one kick return. The Vineland native has 1,444 all-purpose yards through 15 games, which ranks eighth in the NFL.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

