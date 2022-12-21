Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
NYC doctor stabbed to death in Marcus Garvey Park by man with violent pastEdy ZooNew York City, NY
Christmas Alone in New York CityReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in New York CityBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
National Signing Day, 2022: A look at Hudson County’s Division 1 football commits
Last week, in high schools across the country, hundreds of high school football seniors saw their dreams officially come true as they signed their letters of intent to play NCAA Division 1 Football as part of the December “early” National Signing Day. Hudson County was no exception and...
Rutgers added 2 big DBs from the transfer portal | Here’s where other portal targets stand
Rutgers bolstered its defensive secondary via the transfer portal after adding two DBs who each stand over 6-foot-2 since the portal reopened on Dec. 5. Ex-University of Minnesota safety Michael “Flip” Dixon, who has two years of eligibility and will play safety at Rutgers, entered the transfer portal and earned interest from over a dozen schools. Kansas State recruited Dixon as well as other Power Five schools that Dixon kept close to vest throughout his second recruitment.
Kevin Willard rips Big Ten scheduling, says it’s responsible for conference’s national championship drought
Kevin Willard has never been shy about criticizing schedules. Two years ago at Seton Hall, he said he never intended for his non-conference schedule “to be that hard.”. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Kadary Richmond can be the ‘alpha male’ Seton Hall desperately needs, former star says
Kadary Richmond is a soft-spoken guy by nature, but he has the talent and makeup to be Seton Hall’s “alpha male,” former Pirates star Jared Rhoden says. In his last two games, the 6-foot-6 Brooklyn native is averaging 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Seton Hall (7-6, 0-2 Big East) desperately needs Richmond to keep that up heading into Tuesday night’s game at Marquette (8 p.m., FS1).
Misty-eyed reason Eagles’ game vs. the Saints means so much to Jordan Mailata: ‘That’s my son!’
For every player in the Eagles locker room, Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints is a season wrapped up in 60 minutes of football: After Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, it’s another chance to clinch the NFC East division title, the conference’s top seed, home-field advantage throughout the postseason and a first-round bye that will allow them to rest while giving those nagging injuries a chance to heal.
Rutgers in NFL, Week 16: Former Scarlet Knights have big games over holiday weekend
The Christmas weekend was filled with gifts from former Rutgers running backs to their current NFL fanbase. In Kansas City, rookie Isiah Pacheco helped the Chiefs achieve a 24-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks with a team-high 58 rushing yards on 14 carries, 32 receiving yards on one catch and 19 yards on one kick return. The Vineland native has 1,444 all-purpose yards through 15 games, which ranks eighth in the NFL.
Passaic Charter beats Ferris in Panther Holiday Classic 1st round - girls basketball
Na’Tori Postell posted 26 points and seven rebounds to lead Passaic Charter as it defeated Ferris 44-22 in the first round of the Panther Holiday Classic at Felician College in Rutherford. Passiac Charter (2-1) held a 26-10 lead over Ferris (3-1) at the half after a 12-7 run in...
Girls Basketball: Middletown South defeats Donovan Catholic for first win - WOBM Classic
Middletown South defeated Donovan Catholic in the first round of the WOBM Classic 52-28, in Toms River. Middletown South (1-3) picked up its first win of the year in the process. The Eagles will play in the semifinals of the Ray Cervino bracket on Wednesday. Donovan Catholic (0-3) is still...
Boys Basketball: Promise Academy B Charter (NY) defeats Bogota - Jay Mahoney Holiday Jamfest
Despite Mike Olivo scoring 28 points for Bogota, Promise Academy B Charter (NY) came away with an 85-55 win in the Jay Mahoney Holiday Jamfest in Bogota. Promise Academy B Charter (NY) sported a 12-point lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half as it outscored Bogota 42-24.
Boys Basketball: No. 16 Delbarton defeats No. 19 Morris Catholic - J.P. Flynn Tournament (PHOTOS)
Michael Van Raaphorst recorded 12 points and four rebounds to lead Delbarton, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, past No. 19 Morris Catholic 71-30 in the J.P. Flynn Tournament in Morristown. Delbarton (3-1) took control early as it led 43-12 at halftime, allowing just two points in the second...
Toms River North beats Central Regional in 1st round of WOBM Classic - girls basketball
Third-seeded Toms River North defeated sixth-seeded Central Regional 52-29 in the first round of Cervino Bracket play in the WOBM Classic at RWJ Barnabas Arena in Toms River. After opening this season with a loss, Toms River North (3-1) has now won three straight games by at least 13 points.
Boys Basketball: Freehold Township rallies for win over Donovan Catholic at WOBM Classic
Freehold Township rallied in the third quarter to defeat Donovan Catholic 52-49 in the first round of the WOBM Christmas Classic, in Toms River. Donovan Catholic (0-3) led 24-16 at halftime after it outscored Freehold Township by an 18-7 margin in the second quarter. Down by 11 and nearing the...
Girls Basketball: Rumson-Fair Haven defeats Toms River East - WOBM Classic - 1st round (PHOTOS)
Raquel Guidetti scored 15 points to lead Rumson-Fair Haven past Toms River East 45-26 in the first round of the WOBM Classic in Toms River. Julia Corsentino added eight points for Rumson-Fair Haven (3-2) while Ella Mason had six. Nikolette Lebright led Toms River East (3-1) with six points. The...
Girls Basketball: No. 16 Chatham defeats Ramsey - Cougar Classic
Sophomore guard Ella Kreuzer notched her third straight 20-point game with 21 to lead Chatham, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Ramsey 69-33 in the Cougar Classic in Chatham. Chatham (4-1) jumped out to a 13-point lead at halftime before outscoring Ramsey 44-20 in the second half. Kreuzer...
Eagles’ Lane Johnson to miss rest of regular season | Who will be replacing him? Also: Avonte Maddox update
When the Eagles face New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, they will be without right tackle Lane Johnson as they try to clinch the NFC East, the top seed in the conference, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Johnson, who was named to his...
Colts Neck over Toms River North - WOBM Classic - Boys basketball
Tyler Spencer posted a game-high 20 points as sixth-seeded Colts Neck downed third-seeded Toms River North, 68-55, in the Steve Gepp Bracket of the WOBM Classic at Toms River North. Eric Lavin added 16 points while Michael Belcher put in 10 more Colts Neck (3-0), which play in the semifinals...
Marlboro rallies over Central Regional - WOBM Classic - Boys basketball
Sohan Eletti led with a game-high 16 points, including three 3-pointers, as sixth-seeded Marlboro finished strong to win, 50-40, over third-seeded Central Regional in the Jim Ruhnke Bracket of the WOBM Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River. Alex Frank added 14 points for Marlboro (2-1), which trailed...
Girls Basketball: Bard blows out Weequahic in Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament
Bard cruised to a 50-16 win over Weequahic in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament, in Newark. Bard (2-0) got double figures scoring contributions from Briana Hatcher (17 points) and Johanna Ruiz (10 points). Ceana Jones added another nine points. With the loss Weequahic drops 0-4...
Boys bowling: Montville takes top spot at NJAC Tournament for 3rd consecutive year
The Montville boys bowling team earned a wire-to-wire victory on Thursday at Rockaway Lanes, carding the top spot in each of the three games to earn top honors at the NJAC Tournament. The championship represents the third consecutive for Montville, which rolled a 3,073 three-game score -- the first two...
Boys basketball: Saddle River Day tops Union Catholic - Paterson Charter Tourney (PHOTOS)
Parker Neuenhaus tallied 16 points as Saddle River Day got past Union Catholic 67-56 at the Paterson Charter Tournament in Passaic. Jeremiah Iyonnsi and Richard Machado each had 14 points for Saddle River Day (2-0). Raheem Williams led Union Catholic (2-3) with 13 points and AJ Altobelli and FK Muntari...
