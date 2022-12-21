Read full article on original website
The Biggest Private Landowner in all of South Dakota
Have you ever wondered who is the largest private landowner in the Mount Rushmore State? According to a recent study, it's someone you've probably heard of. Just how much land is it? Around 142,000 acres. Not only is this person the largest private landowner in South Dakota, but they also...
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Gets Flame Thrower Christmas Gift
What do you get that "hard to buy for" Governor of South Dakota for Christmas? A flamethrower...of course. 51-year-old South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was apparently gifted a genuine, honest-to-goodness flamethrower from her thoughtful staff. Some Twitter pictures of Kristi Noem and her husband, Byron Noem were posted on Christmas...
How Many of These ‘South Dakota’ Songs Do You Know?
Over the years, certain states have become synonymous with certain songs that namecheck them in the title. Songs like 'New York New York', 'California Girls', 'Deep in the Heart of Texas', and 'Midnight Train to Georgia', just to name a few. And while South Dakota isn't linked with any well-known...
2022 Population Changes for Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota
Nearly 23,000 new people will be ringing in 2023 in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota compared to last year. The U.S. Census Bureau is out with their 2022 Population Estimates comparing numbers from last July to population projections from July of this year, and the Mount Rushmore State is among the biggest movers.
Can Kids Drink In Minnesota Bars As Long As Parents are There?
Is it legal to take your underage kid into a bar in Minnesota and buy them a beer or cocktail?. Let's say the family is out celebrating and your 18-year-old kid would like to toast the event with a glass of champagne or a mug of beer, can you as their parent buy them a drink?
7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota
Have you tried any of these 7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota?. Head Cheese: This ain't cheesy at all. No dairy. Just meaty parts from pig or cow heads that are boiled together in a gelatinous concoction and formed into loaves for your dining pleasure. Oh, sometimes they'd toss in the animal's tongues, hearts, and feet.
Begin The New Year With Sioux Falls Frosty Frolics
Jumping into the New Year literally with skates, skies, and sleds is going to be so much fun when the Sioux Falls 2023 Frosty Frolics rolls around. I can't think of a better time to get outdoors to enjoy the winter. Before you summon a dose of leftover humbugness, just...
17 Ideas for a New South Dakota State Motto
A few years ago, a couple of guys in Kentucky wanted to change their state’s motto. They thought that the current motto “Unbridled Spirit” wasen't good enough and wanted to re-brand Kentucky with the state motto “Kentucky-Kicks Ass.”. Maybe South Dakota needs a new motto. South...
South Dakota’s Favorite Christmas Movie is?
What's South Dakota's favorite Christmas movie? Well, according to a recent study, it might not be your first guess. The website, clickcupid does a survey each year to find out what every state's favorite Christmas movie is. So, which movie reigns supreme in the Mount Rushmore state? It's a Wonderful Life? A Christmas Story? Maybe Miracle on 34th Street? None of those, in fact, it's the 1954 holiday classic, White Christmas.
So, Just How Norwegian Is South Dakota?
I moved to South Dakota in 1974 and it didn't take me long to realize there were a lot of folks with Norwegian heritage that lived in the Mt. Rushmore State. And they were happy and proud to let you know it!. I grew up not far from South Dakota,...
South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed
Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Bitter Cold Temps Having Many South Dakotans Asking for a Jump
Need to jump, or a tow, or roadside service of any kind for your vehicle? That has a tendency to happen in a big way when you run up against weather conditions like we have been facing the past couple of days here in South Dakota and throughout the central part of the nation.
BLIZZARD WARNING Now Issued Minnesota, Iowa, SD Tri-State Area
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a BLIZZARD WARNING and much of the Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota tri-state area. It's Dangerous to Travel!. The NWS has issued a WIND CHILL WARNING in effect until 6 pm Friday. There is now also a BLIZZARD WARNING in effect...
Ice Fishing Safety Tips in South Dakota & Minnesota
With several days of extreme cold weather in both South Dakota and Minnesota, you would think that everything should be fine to walk out on the lake to drill that ice fishing hole right? Best to be safe and go through your pre-ice fishing checklist. Of all the cool new...
Two Minnesota Restaurants among Most Beloved in America
If you've ever used your cell phone to make dinner reservations, you know all about Open Table. It's one of the handiest apps around with access to countless restaurants all over the United States, letting you secure a table without having to make a phone call. Open Table is also...
New Number One on List of Sioux Falls’ Most Popular Baby Names
There's a new most popular baby name in Sioux Falls for 2022. Sanford Health has released its annual list of the top names for newborns over the past year. On the girls' side, there was a big change. Olivia was the top choice, moving up four spots from number five...
What Exactly Is Wind Chill and How Is It Calculated?
It's a fact of life in the part of the world we live in. Things are bad enough when you wake up to actual temperature readings of -15 to -20, but things really get dangerous when the wind kicks up and the wind chills kick in. The numbers are almost...
What’s the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Minnesota?
Anyone who's lived through a Minnesota winter knows just how cold it can get. That being said, some parts of the state have seen temperatures so extreme it's hard to even fathom. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this is the coldest temperature ever recorded in the...
Sioux Falls to Offer Free Bus Rides during Bitter Cold
An arctic blast of extreme cold weather is prompting officials in Sioux Falls to offer up free transportation to those who need it. Beginning Wednesday (December 21), Sioux Area Metro (SAM) will be waiving bus fares on all fixed routes in the city. The free rides will be available through...
Iowa TV Sports Guy Very Mad He Has To Cover Morning Show Weather
This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover an Iowa blizzard on the TV morning show. Check out this hilarious video!. Mark Woodley is regularly a TV sports guy on KWWL in Waterloo, Iowa. But there was a Blizzard in Iowa on...
