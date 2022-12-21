Read full article on original website
China could pull unprepared US military into conflict as ‘diversion tactic’ from Covid policy failure, experts warn
CHINA could pull an unprepared United States into a military conflict as a diversion to unrest at home sparked by their failed Covid policy, experts have warned. Nationalism is a key tool used by the ruling Chinese Communist Party to distract its population from unpopular policy, Air Force Brigadier General Robert Spalding (Ret) told The U.S. Sun.
TechSpot
Huawei patents EUV lithography tools used to make <10nm chips
In context: Lithography machines are some of the most complex and expensive used in chip manufacturing. They generate steady beams of light in the ultraviolet spectrum and filter that light until it resembles the inverse of the floorplan of a microprocessor. They focus and point the light at a photosensitive wafer with a degree of precision in the tens of nanometers to carve out the floorplan.
CNBC
Fmr. FDA commissioner concerned Covid-19 variants in China could become dominant in the U.S.
Dr. Scott Gottlieb with the latest on the China reopening as a new Covid variant rages ahead of the holidays. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
Windows 11 Notepad app appears to be getting browser-style tabs
What just happened? The Windows Notepad app has been around for a very long time, but it saw few updates between the launch of Windows 95 and its redesign in Windows 11. According to what appears to be an accidental announcement by a Microsoft employee, the Windows 11 version is getting a new feature: browser-style tabs.
The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is now available in Serbia for $1,400
WTF?! The next entry in Nvidia's Lovelace series of graphics cards, the RTX 4070 Ti, doesn't launch until early next month, likely January 5, but it seems nobody told a retailer in Serbia who is apparently selling the card early and for a comically high price. Redditors discovered the upcoming...
