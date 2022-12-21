ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Rosie Thebulldog
5d ago

Welcome to NJ. Just par for the course. No one is going to do a damn thing about it. Just punish the men and women who actually do the work.

odavid
5d ago

retired teamster here. I'm not allowed to get a job close to what I did before I retired. But government and cops can retire and do work for government to get a second pension. welcome to corrupt New Jersey.

Franny
4d ago

Camden County / Rutgers, Gloucester County / Rowan ,now you know why the schools are being combined, not only does the state politicians get a golden parachute now the county and local politicians get a Golden parachute.The colleges are political dumping grounds for not only politicians who loose an election but now they are used to increasing the pension benefits for These THIEVES

