Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens - Mass Closures. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.Oakland, CA
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San FranciscoBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
NFL makes ruling on non-call in Giants’ win over Commanders: Was it pass interference?
The NFL has admitted that officials screwed up and should’ve called pass interference on the Giants on the Washington Commanders’ final play of the Giants’ 20-12 victory last Sunday night, NFL.com reports. Had a penalty been called on cornerback Darnay Holmes, who had receiver Curtis Samuel in...
NFC playoff picture: Packers surging, so will they pose late threat to Giants’ postseason hopes?
The Packers won again Sunday — and they’re not finished yet in the NFC playoff race. Green Bay has won three straight games and closes with the Vikings (12-3) and Lions (7-8) — both at Lambeau Field. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So will...
Eagles’ Lane Johnson to miss rest of regular season | Who will be replacing him? Also: Avonte Maddox update
When the Eagles face New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, they will be without right tackle Lane Johnson as they try to clinch the NFC East, the top seed in the conference, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Johnson, who was named to his...
What channel is Los Angeles Chargers game today? (12/26/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV vs. Colts | Odds, Picks, NFL Week 16
The Los Angeles Chargers, led by quarterback Justin Herbert, meet the Indianapolis Colts, led by quarterback Nick Foles, in an NFL Week 16 AFC football game on Monday, December 26, 2022 (12/26/2022) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE.
BetMGM bonus code for MNF: Claim $1,000 in first bet insurance for Chargers vs. Colts
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Week 16 slate closes on December 26 and BetMGM bonus code PLAYNJSPORTS is the key to a new customer betting up to...
Is Mets’ blockbuster deal with Carlos Correa in jeopardy? They have ‘concerns’ over his medical condition, too
When the San Francisco Giants balked at giving free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa a long-term deal for big money because of sketchy MRIs, the Mets swooped in and negotiated a handshake agreement with Corea’s agent, Scott Boras, in the wee hours of the morning on Thursday. As the Giants scrapped...
Misty-eyed reason Eagles’ game vs. the Saints means so much to Jordan Mailata: ‘That’s my son!’
For every player in the Eagles locker room, Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints is a season wrapped up in 60 minutes of football: After Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, it’s another chance to clinch the NFC East division title, the conference’s top seed, home-field advantage throughout the postseason and a first-round bye that will allow them to rest while giving those nagging injuries a chance to heal.
Should the Eagles start Jalen Hurts against the Saints if he is not 100 percent?
ARLINGTON, Texas – Before Saturday’s game between the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts stood beside quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson. From training camp to practices and through the regular season to that moment, the two have shared ideas and went over the game plan.
Giants’ Isaiah Hodgins trash-talked Vikings’ Patrick Peterson in 27-24 loss. Here’s what star CB said to him
You could forgive Isaiah Hodgins if he was feeling it. He was getting his first sustained action with the Giants, who grabbed him off the scrap heap when the Buffalo Bills put him on waivers in early November, and he was making clutch catches against the Minnesota Vikings — namely eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson.
Rutgers in NFL, Week 16: Former Scarlet Knights have big games over holiday weekend
The Christmas weekend was filled with gifts from former Rutgers running backs to their current NFL fanbase. In Kansas City, rookie Isiah Pacheco helped the Chiefs achieve a 24-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks with a team-high 58 rushing yards on 14 carries, 32 receiving yards on one catch and 19 yards on one kick return. The Vineland native has 1,444 all-purpose yards through 15 games, which ranks eighth in the NFL.
NFL Draft 2023: With 2 weeks left, only 5 teams have a shot at No. 1 pick. Here they are
No, that’s not cheering for Ukrainian drones, those are NFL fans hoping their teams can lose the last two games of the regular season to get into position for the No. 1 pick of the NFL Draft in April. There are only five teams with a shot at the...
DraftKings promo code for Christmas Day: Bet $5, win $150 on any NBA or NFL game
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There are more thrilling sports to take in on Christmas Day than presents under the tree and our DraftKings promo code does exactly...
What channel is Minnesota Vikings game today? (12/24/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV vs. Giants on Christmas Eve | Odds, Picks, NFL Week 16
The New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, meet the Minnesota Vikings, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, in an NFL Week 16 NFC football game on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022 (12/24/22) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV...
Yankees add loads of depth before Christmas, sign 3 pitchers, 2 infielders
The Yankees did some stocking stuffing before Christmas. Fresh off the Yankees celebrating their holiday season big-money buys during back-to-back news conferences this week at Yankee Stadium – right fielder Aaron Judge’s return on a $360-million deal on Wednesday, then left-hander Carlos Rodon’s $162-million signing on Thursday — word broke Friday of five free agents signing minor-league deals, three of them pitchers.
Have Yankees done enough to catch Astros? | Beat writers roundtable
NEW YORK — Here we are on the doorstep of Christmas. It’s a time to unwrap presents, celebrate the season and, for New York baseball fans, be grateful the holidays are lifting everyone’s spirits. Free-agent signings always add to the hope that next year will be fun to watch.
Jets’ Mike White named starter for rest of season | Why Zach Wilson will be inactive again
The Jets are riding with Mike White for the rest of the season, including the playoffs -- if they get that far. And Zach Wilson will watch from the bench for the rest of the season, after last year’s No. 2 overall pick was booed relentlessly by the home fans during Thursday night’s loss to the Jaguars and benched in favor of journeyman Chris Streveler.
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, win $150 on MNF, Quick Lane Bowl, and more on December 26
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The day after Christmas has evolved into a sports-watching extravaganza, and our DraftKings promo code gives you a chance to win $150 on...
What channel is Las Vegas Raiders game today? (12/24/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV vs. Steelers on Christmas Eve | Odds, Picks, NFL Week 16
The Las Vegas Raiders, led by quarterback Derek Carr, meet the Pittsburgh Steelers, led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, in an NFL Week 16 AFC football game on Saturday, December 24, 2022 (12/24/2022) at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans...
Giants’ broadcaster Bob Papa on harrowing Mall of America shooting: ‘Flipping tables, grabbing knives’
MINNEAPOLIS — Bob Papa and the other three members of his dinner party were making after-dinner plans Friday night that they never could have imagined. Papa, the radio voice of the Giants since 1995, was in a Mall of America restaurant with Giants sideline reporter Howard Cross and two other members of the team’s traveling party when they noticed something unusual happening.
Giants can’t punch playoff ticket, fall to Vikings on 61-yard field goal as time expires
MINNEAPOLIS — They do not have out-of-town scoreboards in the NFL the same way they do in baseball, so it’s difficult to know if all the Giants were aware of the good fortune they were having at other league venues during their Christmas Eve game against the Minnesota Vikings.
