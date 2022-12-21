ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Misty-eyed reason Eagles’ game vs. the Saints means so much to Jordan Mailata: ‘That’s my son!’

For every player in the Eagles locker room, Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints is a season wrapped up in 60 minutes of football: After Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, it’s another chance to clinch the NFC East division title, the conference’s top seed, home-field advantage throughout the postseason and a first-round bye that will allow them to rest while giving those nagging injuries a chance to heal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rutgers in NFL, Week 16: Former Scarlet Knights have big games over holiday weekend

The Christmas weekend was filled with gifts from former Rutgers running backs to their current NFL fanbase. In Kansas City, rookie Isiah Pacheco helped the Chiefs achieve a 24-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks with a team-high 58 rushing yards on 14 carries, 32 receiving yards on one catch and 19 yards on one kick return. The Vineland native has 1,444 all-purpose yards through 15 games, which ranks eighth in the NFL.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Yankees add loads of depth before Christmas, sign 3 pitchers, 2 infielders

The Yankees did some stocking stuffing before Christmas. Fresh off the Yankees celebrating their holiday season big-money buys during back-to-back news conferences this week at Yankee Stadium – right fielder Aaron Judge’s return on a $360-million deal on Wednesday, then left-hander Carlos Rodon’s $162-million signing on Thursday — word broke Friday of five free agents signing minor-league deals, three of them pitchers.
WASHINGTON STATE
What channel is Las Vegas Raiders game today? (12/24/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV vs. Steelers on Christmas Eve | Odds, Picks, NFL Week 16

The Las Vegas Raiders, led by quarterback Derek Carr, meet the Pittsburgh Steelers, led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, in an NFL Week 16 AFC football game on Saturday, December 24, 2022 (12/24/2022) at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Giants’ broadcaster Bob Papa on harrowing Mall of America shooting: ‘Flipping tables, grabbing knives’

MINNEAPOLIS — Bob Papa and the other three members of his dinner party were making after-dinner plans Friday night that they never could have imagined. Papa, the radio voice of the Giants since 1995, was in a Mall of America restaurant with Giants sideline reporter Howard Cross and two other members of the team’s traveling party when they noticed something unusual happening.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
