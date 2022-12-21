Read full article on original website
Related
Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan
It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
Forget Detroit, Michigan’s New Favorite Pizza Is From Bay City
Every other day a new list of "The Best this.." "The Best that..." is released. And every single time, I'll read it -- even lists about places we miss, especially around Flint & Genesee County, like this. Now, Far and Wide has created another list: Best Pizza from Every State.
Has Michigan’s Mighty Lake Superior Ever Fully Frozen Over?
When we think of Lake Superior in Michigan, we think of the Edmund Fitzgerald. It's common for many of the Great Lakes to freeze at least a little bit in frigid winter temperatures. Has Lake Superior ever frozen over completely?. Reports of Lake Superior freezing over completely are sometimes exaggerated....
The Time Wisconsin Tried To Steal The Upper Peninsula
The ties between the Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin have always been close, and once The Badger State made a part of the U.P. an offer to come on over. The Wisconsin State Legislature Made An Offer In 1921. In late January 1921, the Wisconsin Sate Legislature made a joint resolution...
Gov. Whitmer Activates Michigan State of Emergency Operations Center Due to Winter Storm
With a blizzard warning in effect and a powerful winter storm moving through Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center as of 1 p.m. Friday. According to CNN, at least 15 people have died as the winter storm sweeps across the U.S. As of Christmas Eve...
The Most Beautiful Town in Michigan?
Even though there are the tongue-in-cheek naysayers who think their town, city, or village “stinks” and is “crummy”, many Michigan residents stand by their hometowns and feel theirs is the ‘most beautiful’. As far as a legitimate “Most Beautiful Place” - again, it’s all...
Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29
If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
Is It Legal to Use Snow Chains on Your Tires in Michigan?
It's the most wonderful time of the year...or is it?. Mother nature sure has a funny way of showing her holiday spirit. With the Winter season only just having begun on December 21, of course, it only makes sense that a massive Winter storm is about to hit the Midwest right before the holidays.
Today is West Michigan’s Darkest Day of the Year
West Michigan's Darkest Day is here because today is the Winter Solstice!. Today is the shortest day of the year and the first official day of winter! Sunrise was at 8:11 am and Sunset will be at 5:11 pm. Which means we'll have over 13 hours of night and darkness throughout West Michigan.
West Michigan Woman Asks For Help Making Final Wish Come True
One west Michigan woman is hoping for a Christmas miracle: to help her dying grandmother visit friends and family in Florida one last time. Note: WKFR has a personal connection to this story. A friend of the WKFR family is asking for any and all help making one of her...
West Michigan Warming Stations Open To Protect Those In Need
Starting at 4pm on Thursday December 22nd through Saturday, December 24th at 7pm, West Michigan is under a blizzard warning. We are expecting anywhere between 10-20 inches of snow, 45 to 50 mile an hour winds, and possible snow banks that could each several feet in height, experts are warning that it's vital that everyone stay inside.
Is Flashing Your Car Lights Illegal in Michigan? Yes and No
You're cruising down the road and spot a police officer parked just waiting to catch someone speeding. Trying to be a good samaritan, you flash your headlight to oncoming traffic to signal the speed trap ahead. Sound familiar? Most Michiganders view this as simply being courteous, but could this harmless act actually be illegal?
How To Keep Your Pipes From Bursting During Upcoming Michigan Winter Storm
West Michigan is going to be under it's first Blizzard warning since the Groundhog's Day Blizzard in 2011. While longtime residents know this could mean freezing temperatures, snow banks piling up high, and strong winds. And that combination can mean hazards of all kinds, including power outages. While losing power...
9 Indoor Activities Michiganders Go To When It’s Snowy Outside
We recently asked the question on our Facebook page, "What's your go-to indoor activity for snowy weather?" As I type this, the entire country is preparing for lower-than-normal conditions. We, in Michigan, are expecting a foot or more of snow and unsafe traveling conditions. With that being said, whether you're snowed in or not, you'll probably be looking for some ideas for activities to do with your family or even by yourself.
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Michigan Winter
After we just experienced the most snowfall this past weekend, we are being bombarded by snow yet again this weekend. Make sure you have everything you need for a cozy weekend in because I promise you...you are not going anywhere. Grab your shovels, rock salt, gloves, jackets, food, water bottles,...
Check Out The Cute “Yooper Gnomes” Created by a Michigan Artist
If you love local artwork, you must see these Yooper Gnome watercolors created by a Michigan artist. They are simply adorable. I was scrolling through Facebook and stumbled upon a post from ArtbyKristAn in the public group, Pure U.P. Her post caught my attention because of the multiple watercolors depicting gnomes doing various Yooper things in Michigan's U.P.
Michigan Based Netflix Series Blockbuster Cancelled After Only 1 Season
After destroying the real-life business Blockbuster, Netflix started a series about the fall of the franchise and then ended that as well, effectively ruining Blockbuster twice in a matter of 20 years. After just one season on the streaming platform the series will be buried forever due to a lack...
Holiday ‘Miracle’ As Tour Bus Reunites Cat With Michigan Owner
Tucker the cat is back with his Detroit area owner after a harrowing trip through Tennessee. Tucker Went On An Adventure During His Owner's Move To Michigan. In the middle of her move from Florida to Waterford near Pontiac, Jamie McCall’s cat Tucker escaped from her hotel room in Cleveland, Tennessee. "Tucker got out of the room, ran across the highway, a four lane highway,” Jamie told WXYZ News.
Watch: Family Guy Makes Fun of Michigan’s Favorite Game, Euchre
The show Family Guy may have perfectly summed up what it's like to be a person who has never played the oh-so-popular game of Euchre. Euchre is one of Michigan's favorite card games. I'm basing that solely on the number of Michiganders that have pressured me to learn and play the game since I moved here two years ago.
Don’t Forget: New Laws Taking Effect in Michigan in 2023
Here we are on the brink of a new year. While we're all preoccupied with what our hopes and goals are for 2023, there are a couple of new laws coming in 2023 that you may have forgotten about. Now, these laws may or may not affect you personally, but, overall, they're bringing positive changes.
100.5 The River
Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0