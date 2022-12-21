ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

100.5 The River

The Most Beautiful Town in Michigan?

Even though there are the tongue-in-cheek naysayers who think their town, city, or village “stinks” and is “crummy”, many Michigan residents stand by their hometowns and feel theirs is the ‘most beautiful’. As far as a legitimate “Most Beautiful Place” - again, it’s all...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Today is West Michigan’s Darkest Day of the Year

West Michigan's Darkest Day is here because today is the Winter Solstice!. Today is the shortest day of the year and the first official day of winter! Sunrise was at 8:11 am and Sunset will be at 5:11 pm. Which means we'll have over 13 hours of night and darkness throughout West Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Is Flashing Your Car Lights Illegal in Michigan? Yes and No

You're cruising down the road and spot a police officer parked just waiting to catch someone speeding. Trying to be a good samaritan, you flash your headlight to oncoming traffic to signal the speed trap ahead. Sound familiar? Most Michiganders view this as simply being courteous, but could this harmless act actually be illegal?
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

9 Indoor Activities Michiganders Go To When It’s Snowy Outside

We recently asked the question on our Facebook page, "What's your go-to indoor activity for snowy weather?" As I type this, the entire country is preparing for lower-than-normal conditions. We, in Michigan, are expecting a foot or more of snow and unsafe traveling conditions. With that being said, whether you're snowed in or not, you'll probably be looking for some ideas for activities to do with your family or even by yourself.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Check Out The Cute “Yooper Gnomes” Created by a Michigan Artist

If you love local artwork, you must see these Yooper Gnome watercolors created by a Michigan artist. They are simply adorable. I was scrolling through Facebook and stumbled upon a post from ArtbyKristAn in the public group, Pure U.P. Her post caught my attention because of the multiple watercolors depicting gnomes doing various Yooper things in Michigan's U.P.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Holiday ‘Miracle’ As Tour Bus Reunites Cat With Michigan Owner

Tucker the cat is back with his Detroit area owner after a harrowing trip through Tennessee. Tucker Went On An Adventure During His Owner's Move To Michigan. In the middle of her move from Florida to Waterford near Pontiac, Jamie McCall’s cat Tucker escaped from her hotel room in Cleveland, Tennessee. "Tucker got out of the room, ran across the highway, a four lane highway,” Jamie told WXYZ News.
DETROIT, MI
