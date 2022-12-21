Read full article on original website
Mets designate pitcher for assignment
It’s time to make some room. The New York Mets have officially re-signed Adam Ottavino, and with that are designating right-hander William Woods for assignment, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Woods made his major league debut with the Atlanta Braves in...
Ex-Yankees starter could end up with another AL East rival
Rumors are swirling around Nathan Eovaldi, who remains a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Last week, WEEI’s Rob Bradford reported the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels and an unnamed American League East club were in the mix for the right-hander. MLB Trade Rumors...
Pirates sign ex-Yankees, Mets pitcher
A new pitcher for the Pirates. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Tuesday that Pittsburgh and Rich Hill have agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTE. This will be the 12th team Hill will be a part of in his soon-to-be 19-year career.
Yankees’ legend Andy Pettitte gets my Hall of Fame vote. Here’s the rest of my ballot | Klapisch
Is it me or does this year’s Hall of Fame ballot feel like the ultimate anti-climax? Most of the PED fires have been extinguished, which is too bad. Nothing ginned up the winter months like the Barry Bonds-Roger Clemens culture wars. Don’t worry, we still have Alex Rodriguez’ case...
Another team could steal Carlos Correa during stalled Mets contract talks
This story sounds familiar. That’s because last week, the San Francisco Giants let go of a 13-year, $350 million contract with Carlos Correa. And the same thing could happen with the Mets. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Mets swooped in after the Giants expressed concern...
Yankees’ Clayton Beeter is an Astros-hating, strikeout-throwing machine courtesy of Joey Gallo trade
Just prior to Clayton Beeter changing organizations last summer and then quickly earning a spot high up in the Yankees prospect rankings, the right-hander was a struggling Los Angeles Dodgers farmhand. Playing Double-A ball for the Tulsa Drillers, the 6-foot-1 Texan was wishing his reins would be loosened, hoping he’d...
What channel is the Knicks game on today? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day
The New York Knicks face the Philadelphia 76ers in an NBA regular season game on Sunday Dec. 25, 2022 (12/25/22) at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial fuboTV or DirecTV Stream. Here is what you need to know:
MLB Insider: Angels deciding which ex-Yankees starter to sign
With the pool of free-agent starting pitchers growing shallower by the day, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the Los Angeles Angels “are considering Nate Eovaldi and Corey Kluber” — both of whom have played for the Yankees. Eovaldi also has been connected to...
