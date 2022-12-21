ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
NJ.com

Mets designate pitcher for assignment

It’s time to make some room. The New York Mets have officially re-signed Adam Ottavino, and with that are designating right-hander William Woods for assignment, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Woods made his major league debut with the Atlanta Braves in...
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees starter could end up with another AL East rival

Rumors are swirling around Nathan Eovaldi, who remains a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Last week, WEEI’s Rob Bradford reported the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels and an unnamed American League East club were in the mix for the right-hander. MLB Trade Rumors...
NJ.com

Pirates sign ex-Yankees, Mets pitcher

A new pitcher for the Pirates. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Tuesday that Pittsburgh and Rich Hill have agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTE. This will be the 12th team Hill will be a part of in his soon-to-be 19-year career.
NJ.com

MLB Insider: Angels deciding which ex-Yankees starter to sign

With the pool of free-agent starting pitchers growing shallower by the day, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the Los Angeles Angels “are considering Nate Eovaldi and Corey Kluber” — both of whom have played for the Yankees. Eovaldi also has been connected to...
NJ.com

NJ.com

