Georgia has already faced two top-10 passing offenses this year. Both of those games went well for the Bulldogs. Kirby Smart and company have had a couple of close calls this season, but their matchups with Mississippi State and Tennessee were not among them. Georgia blew out the former by 26 on Nov. 12, holding the (other) Bulldogs – the ninth-best pass attack in the country – to 261 yards passing. With a Heisman Trophy contender at quarterback (Hendon Hoooker) and the Biletnikoff Award winner at wide receiver (Jalin Hyatt), the Vols mustered 195 yards through the air in a two-touchdown loss to the Bulldogs on Nov. 5.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO