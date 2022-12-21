Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
Chip Trayanum Happy to Be Back at Running Back, Hopes to Stay There and Could Play Significant Role for Ohio State in Peach Bowl
Even though he transferred to Ohio State as a linebacker, Chip Trayanum always hoped he’d have the opportunity to play running back again. That wasn’t anyone’s expectation when Trayanum committed to Ohio State one year ago Sunday. As he joined a roster that was loaded at running back with the likes of TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams, Evan Pryor and Dallan Hayden, he was expected to play solely on defense this season.
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2024 TE Christian Bentancur Puts OSU in His Top Three and Will Commit Jan. 13, Boo Carter Slots Buckeyes in His Top Five
One of Ohio State’s top tight end targets in the 2024 class has narrowed his recruitment down to three schools. Four-star Illinois prospect Christian Bentancur announced a top three Monday of Oregon, Clemson and Ohio State and set a commitment date for Jan. 13 at his school. As a...
Eleven Warriors
Kevin Wilson, Members of Ohio State Offense Expect Physical Matchup With Georgia, Embrace Underdog Role For Peach Bowl
Six Buckeyes took the podium at the Westin Peachtree Plaza Tuesday as the first day of in-person Peach Bowl press conferences began in Atlanta. Ohio State offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson, C.J. Stroud and Emeka Egbuka were first up to the microphone to discuss Peach Bowl preparations and Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Georgia, and Marvin Harrison Jr., Paris Johnson Jr. and Chip Trayanum followed after that.
Eleven Warriors
Georgia Defense Impressed by "Unique" Ohio State Pass Attack Led by "Very Dynamic Quarterback" C.J. Stroud
Georgia has already faced two top-10 passing offenses this year. Both of those games went well for the Bulldogs. Kirby Smart and company have had a couple of close calls this season, but their matchups with Mississippi State and Tennessee were not among them. Georgia blew out the former by 26 on Nov. 12, holding the (other) Bulldogs – the ninth-best pass attack in the country – to 261 yards passing. With a Heisman Trophy contender at quarterback (Hendon Hoooker) and the Biletnikoff Award winner at wide receiver (Jalin Hyatt), the Vols mustered 195 yards through the air in a two-touchdown loss to the Bulldogs on Nov. 5.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Not Putting Much Stock in LSU’s Passing Success Against Georgia:
Perhaps one stat signifies hope for a Buckeye win in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup more than any other. That’s the 502 passing yards Georgia surrendered to LSU in the SEC Championship Game. Of course, that total came in a 20-point loss to the Bulldogs, but LSU is not Ohio State. Under head coach Ryan Day, the Buckeyes have only dropped one of the six games in which they’ve passed for 400 yards, let alone 500. And that one defeat was only a one-score loss.
Eleven Warriors
It's Been a Rough Month, but Ohio State Still Has It Better Than Almost Everybody Else in College Sports
I'm back! Thanks to Chase Brown for stepping in for me the past couple of weeks while I was on assignment elsewhere doing super fun things with The Stunning Mrs. Vance and The Little Tyke. This week Johnny and I ponder the big question: Is the sky really falling for...
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann And Sean McNeil Reflect on Ohio State's Start to 2022-23 Season, Preview Alabama A&M Matchup
There's only one game left before the start of the new year. Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann and starting guard Sean McNeil previewed Thursday's matchup with Alabama A&M on a Zoom call with media members Tuesday, recapped the Buckeyes' first 11 games and looked ahead to Big Ten play resuming on New Year's Day.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Embracing Notion That “Not A Lot of People Give Us A Chance” to Beat Georgia As Peach Bowl Prep Resumes in Atlanta
Ohio State has arrived in Atlanta to continue Peach Bowl preparations for the five days that precede Saturday’s all-important College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with defending national champion Georgia on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes reconvened down south after dispersing across the country for a brief holiday break,...
Eleven Warriors
Amid All The Things Making Ohio State Fans Angsty, There's Still Much to Appreciate on Christmas Day
I get it. It's been a rough 30 days. Things got dark after Ohio State lost to Michigan, at home, in craptacular fashion. Then things got worse as OSU football's NIL game looked more like NIT game. Signing day saw Ryan Day and company ink the nation's 6th-best overall class...
Eleven Warriors
Miyan Williams Feeling "A Little Under The Weather" Tuesday One Day After Having "The Most Work He's Had to Date"
Five Ohio State players were scheduled to meet with reporters Tuesday morning: Marvin Harrison Jr., C.J. Stroud, Paris Johnson Jr., Emeka Egbuka and Miyan Williams. All showed up for their scheduled media appearances except for Williams, as running back Chip Trayanum filled in for the Buckeyes' starting tailback. Despite that, Trayanum didn't express much concern about Williams' availability long-term while speaking with the media.
Eleven Warriors
What is the Best Christmas Movie of All Time?
