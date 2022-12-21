Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Woman dead in Lampasas County crash
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Lometa woman is dead after a crash in Lampasas County. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 12:54 p.m. Tuesday to the corner of FM-580 and CR-1268. A 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by 52-year-old Eula Whitner Carr was traveling westbound on FM-580.
DPS confirms one dead in Lampasas crash
LAMPASAS, Texas — Texas DPS confirms one woman has died after suffering severe injuries in a car crash off of Farm to Market 580 on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 12:54 p.m. According to authorities, the woman was 52-year-old Eula Whitner Carr of Lometa, Texas. Carr was driving west on...
brownwoodnews.com
Fire Department responds to electrical fire at Chick-fil-A
The Brownwood Fire Department issued the following press release Tuesday:. At 8:44 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, the Brownwood Fire Department was dispatched to an electrical fire at Chick-fil-A, located at 500 E. Commerce. E9, T9 arrived on scene to investigate an electrical fire in an outlet. Crews found that Chick-Fil-A...
Report: Man shot in arm, another grazed with pellets during Brown County hunting accident
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One man was shot in the arm and another was grazed with pellets during a hunting accident in Brown County this weekend. The incident happened on the 24500 block of Highway 279 N around 2:30 p.m. Friday. A press release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office reveals a 70-year-old man […]
brownwoodnews.com
Sheriff’s Office responds to hunting shooting accident
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office recently issued the following press release:. On December 16 at approximately 2:26 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 24500 block of Hwy 279 N. where a 70-year-old male was involved in a hunting accident causing him to be shot in the left upper arm with a 12-gauge shotgun at point blank range.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
El Rodeo seeks help after burglary
A Lampasas restaurant is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a break-in that occurred the morning of Dec. 6. In a recent post on social media, El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant called for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a burglary of the restaurant located at 609 Central Texas Expressway. Restaurant officials said it “appeared not to have been his first time…
koxe.com
Dr. John D. Wayne Gunter
Dr. John D. Wayne Gunter was born in Brownwood September 20, 1943, to Truman and Ola Mae Gunter. He attended Brownwood Public School and along the way developed a lifelong love of all things motorcycle and there were also many adventures involving his brothers. In 1965 upon her graduation from Bangs High School, he married the love of life Eva Gunter and together they immediately migrated to California where he worked as a submarine painter at Mare Island Shipyard and obtained his bachelor’s degree from Sonoma State College (now known as the Univ. of California at Sonoma.) He then transferred to Norman, Oklahoma where he did his graduate studies – becoming a graduate student instructor teaching geography lab – had many conferences with Coach Barry Switzer regarding the grades of the OU football players. This is also where he became a lifelong OU Sooner died in the wool fan. In 1970 their son, Jason, was born – thus becoming an Okie for life.
colemantoday.com
Wind Chill Watch Issued for Coleman and Adjacent Counties
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Watch for Coleman County and all of West Central Texas, from Thursday morning through Friday morning. Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous levels, resulting in hypothermia and could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Wind chills as low as 10 degrees below zero are anticipated in Coleman and surrounding counties. Remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Do not remain outside for prolonged periods of time unless necessary. Keep an extra blanket or two in your vehicles to remain warm in case you become stranded.
brownwoodnews.com
Arctic blast brings snow flurries to Brownwood
The arctic blast in downtown Brownwood shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday morning and as of 10:20 a.m. Thursday snow flurries were falling in downtown. The National Weather Service reported just before 10 a.m. that a few light bands of snow were moving across the Big Country and snow accumulations were expected to be light. Accumulation culd occur on grass, but the snow is not expected to affect road conditions.
koxe.com
Zonya Ann (Samberson) Smith, 59, of Brownwood
Zonya Ann (Samberson) Smith, 59, of Brownwood, passed from this earth to be with Our Heavenly Father, December 20, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones. A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Crossway Baptist Church in Crowley, Texas at 10 a.m.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Local restaurant named among top 30 German eateries
Yelp blog writer Samantha Visone has authored a post on “The top 30 German eateries worth traveling to this winter.”. Coming in at No. 20 on the list is Eve’s Café in Lampasas. It is the only German restaurant in Texas to make the top 30 listing.
