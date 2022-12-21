Dr. John D. Wayne Gunter was born in Brownwood September 20, 1943, to Truman and Ola Mae Gunter. He attended Brownwood Public School and along the way developed a lifelong love of all things motorcycle and there were also many adventures involving his brothers. In 1965 upon her graduation from Bangs High School, he married the love of life Eva Gunter and together they immediately migrated to California where he worked as a submarine painter at Mare Island Shipyard and obtained his bachelor’s degree from Sonoma State College (now known as the Univ. of California at Sonoma.) He then transferred to Norman, Oklahoma where he did his graduate studies – becoming a graduate student instructor teaching geography lab – had many conferences with Coach Barry Switzer regarding the grades of the OU football players. This is also where he became a lifelong OU Sooner died in the wool fan. In 1970 their son, Jason, was born – thus becoming an Okie for life.

