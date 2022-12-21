Read full article on original website
Everything Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after losing to the Dallas Cowboys
Postgame quotes from the postgame press conference
Steelers sign ex-Giants LB
The Steelers are welcoming a new member. Pittsburgh has signed linebacker Tae Crowder off the New York Giants practice squad, Pro Football Focus’ Ari Meirov reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Crowder was the 2020 NFL Draft’s Mr. Irrelevant, having been the last pick of the...
Giants hoping to make playoffs with unheralded receiving trio
Eight receivers are better represented on the backs of jersey-wearing fans at Giants home games than the trio trying to make enough big plays to reach the playoffs. There’s the group of Plaxico Burress, Amani Toomer and Steve Smith from the back-to-back successful 2007-08 seasons. Or their replacements of Hakeem Nicks, Victor Cruz and Mario Manningham from the last Super Bowl title following the 2011 season. Or the tandem of Sterling Shepard and Odell Beckham Jr. with Cruz from the last playoff appearance in 2016. Now? Welcome to the era of Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins and Richie James — the unlikeliest top...
Quincy Carrier reaffirms Browns need a dome; says ownership will be looking at the offense in final weeks
Quincy Carrier joined Earl Da Pearl on a Tuesday edition on ‘Overtime’ to go over the argument on a Browns dome stadium, and where the personnel’s focus will be in the last two games.
Tomlin and Harbs dance again in prime-time
Playoff implications as the Steelers and Ravens meet again, what Mike Tomlin said about stopping the Baltimore run game, what they couldn’t do in the 1st matchup
Hall of Famer Ed Reed to be head coach at Bethune-Cookman
Ed Reed, a Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowl selection with the Baltimore Ravens, has agreed to become the next head football coach at Bethune-Cookman, the university announced Tuesday.
Misty-eyed reason Eagles’ game vs. the Saints means so much to Jordan Mailata: ‘That’s my son!’
For every player in the Eagles locker room, Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints is a season wrapped up in 60 minutes of football: After Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, it’s another chance to clinch the NFC East division title, the conference’s top seed, home-field advantage throughout the postseason and a first-round bye that will allow them to rest while giving those nagging injuries a chance to heal.
Pirates sign ex-Yankees, Mets pitcher
A new pitcher for the Pirates. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Tuesday that Pittsburgh and Rich Hill have agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTE. This will be the 12th team Hill will be a part of in his soon-to-be 19-year career.
Ex-Yankees starter could end up with another AL East rival
Rumors are swirling around Nathan Eovaldi, who remains a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Last week, WEEI’s Rob Bradford reported the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels and an unnamed American League East club were in the mix for the right-hander. MLB Trade Rumors...
Another team could steal Carlos Correa during stalled Mets contract talks
This story sounds familiar. That’s because last week, the San Francisco Giants let go of a 13-year, $350 million contract with Carlos Correa. And the same thing could happen with the Mets. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Mets swooped in after the Giants expressed concern...
If Giants think they’re a playoff team, they’ll take care of clinching business vs. Colts
Well, as it turned out, all four teams contending for the NFC’s final two (of three) wild-card spots lost on Christmas Eve. The Giants fell at the Vikings, the Commanders lost at the 49ers, the Lions no-showed in Carolina, and the Seahawks never really stood a chance in Kansas City.
MLB Insider: Angels deciding which ex-Yankees starter to sign
With the pool of free-agent starting pitchers growing shallower by the day, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the Los Angeles Angels “are considering Nate Eovaldi and Corey Kluber” — both of whom have played for the Yankees. Eovaldi also has been connected to...
Giants’ playoff clinching scenarios for Week 17: How they get in immediately even with loss to Colts
If the Giants beat the Colts in Week 17, they’ll clinch a playoff berth. But they can also clinch if they lose. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And here’s how, via NFLPlayoffScenarios.com:. Washington loss and Detroit loss and Green Bay loss. OR. Washington loss and...
