Georgia State

NJ.com

Steelers sign ex-Giants LB

The Steelers are welcoming a new member. Pittsburgh has signed linebacker Tae Crowder off the New York Giants practice squad, Pro Football Focus’ Ari Meirov reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Crowder was the 2020 NFL Draft’s Mr. Irrelevant, having been the last pick of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New York Post

Giants hoping to make playoffs with unheralded receiving trio

Eight receivers are better represented on the backs of jersey-wearing fans at Giants home games than the trio trying to make enough big plays to reach the playoffs. There’s the group of Plaxico Burress, Amani Toomer and Steve Smith from the back-to-back successful 2007-08 seasons. Or their replacements of Hakeem Nicks, Victor Cruz and Mario Manningham from the last Super Bowl title following the 2011 season. Or the tandem of Sterling Shepard and Odell Beckham Jr. with Cruz from the last playoff appearance in 2016. Now? Welcome to the era of Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins and Richie James — the unlikeliest top...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NJ.com

Misty-eyed reason Eagles’ game vs. the Saints means so much to Jordan Mailata: ‘That’s my son!’

For every player in the Eagles locker room, Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints is a season wrapped up in 60 minutes of football: After Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, it’s another chance to clinch the NFC East division title, the conference’s top seed, home-field advantage throughout the postseason and a first-round bye that will allow them to rest while giving those nagging injuries a chance to heal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Pirates sign ex-Yankees, Mets pitcher

A new pitcher for the Pirates. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Tuesday that Pittsburgh and Rich Hill have agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTE. This will be the 12th team Hill will be a part of in his soon-to-be 19-year career.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees starter could end up with another AL East rival

Rumors are swirling around Nathan Eovaldi, who remains a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Last week, WEEI’s Rob Bradford reported the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels and an unnamed American League East club were in the mix for the right-hander. MLB Trade Rumors...
NJ.com

MLB Insider: Angels deciding which ex-Yankees starter to sign

With the pool of free-agent starting pitchers growing shallower by the day, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the Los Angeles Angels “are considering Nate Eovaldi and Corey Kluber” — both of whom have played for the Yankees. Eovaldi also has been connected to...
NJ.com

NJ.com

