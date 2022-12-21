Read full article on original website
Lake Area plumbers help homes recover after arctic blast
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Christmas is a time for gathering for many, but many across Southwest Louisiana spent this Christmas with little to no water, after freezing temperatures over the weekend caused pipes to leak and some to burst. “Just loss of water in the home, low water pressure...
Holiday carriage rides return to the Lake Area
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For many years J&R Carriages provided the service here in the Lake Area, however they didn’t return after the 2020 hurricanes. Now, Almosta Ranch is taking the reins after the city approved bringing back the attraction earlier this year. “Everyone was supportive of it...
Customer, Entergy dispute who’s responsible for 4-day power outage
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The warmer weather provided welcome relief for those suffering from the bitter cold. But a woman who lives south of Lake Charles says she has no power, and Entergy says it’s not on their end. It’s bad enough when your power goes out, but...
‘Total Loss’: House on Tulip Street destroyed in fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A house is destroyed after an electrical issue involving a generator set it ablaze on Christmas Eve, according to the Lake Charles Fire Department. The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tulip Street in the early afternoon hours of December 24.
Congestion on I-10 at Texas state line
Starks, LA (KPLC) - I-10 is congested at the Texas state line due to a vehicle crash on on the Texas side of I-10 East. On I-10 West, traffic is backed up past Vinton. On I-10 East, traffic is backed up on the Texas side, through Orange.
Oberlin Fire Department gives away free bottled water
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - After friday’s frigid cold temperatures, some residents in Oberlin are without water and others facing a boil advisory. With cold continuing, the Oberlin Fire Department is stepping up to lend a helping hand. Somebody, you know, needed to take on the responsibility, I guess, and...
SWLA plumber thaws frozen pipes as arctic blast comes through
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The cold weather has already taken a toll on pipes, with some cities issuing boil advisories or cautioning residents to conserve water. Local plumber Trace Wings said he had five appointments Friday, all of them concerning pipe issues. His first stop was Vinton, to a casino and gas station.
SWLA Arrest Report - December 24, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 24, 2022. Anatashia Marie Hagger, 29, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery with dangerous weapon. Chad Davis Hollier, 46, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery. Rigsby Dewayne Simmons, 58, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders. Taylor Warren Stringer, 34, Lake Charles: Possession...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A big warmup ahead this week with rain also on the return
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures dropping back through the 40s and 30s through the evening hours. A weak cold front moving through will bring a few clouds through early on, but clearing overnight will send temperatures back down into the upper 20s. Expect a light freeze and widespread frost, but nothing cold enough to freeze any water pipes tonight!
Travelers at Lake Charles Airport battle the weather to get home for the holidays
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Travel, like the weather, can be unpredictable. Many holiday travelers are stuck at airports across the country tonight. The travelers who arrived to their destinations were just happy to not be stuck at the airport. We caught up with some folks at the Lake Charles Regional Airport to see how they fared.
Moss Bluff woman decks out home with collection of over 45 Christmas trees
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree, how about having over 45 Christmas Trees in your home?. The Murphy’s home in Moss Bluff is nothing short of a Hallmark movie set with their extravagant Christmas decorations. Bridgett Murphy let our 7News crew into her home...
‘Go Sing it on the Mountain’ First United Methodist Church celebrates Christmas with annual cantata
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The First United Methodist Church in Lake Charles takes on an annual tradition, serving as a reminder of what Christmas is all about. Choir director Emmie Gonsoulin took on ‘Go Sing it on the Mountain’, written by Pepper Choplin, celebrating the birth of Jesus for this year’s cantata.
Panorama Music House offering free meals on Christmas
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Panorama Music House is offering free meals for those in need this Christmas. People can grab a meal from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas day. Meals will consist of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, dessert, rolls, and hot cocoa. All food is...
Welsh Elementary students sing carols and give their Christmas wishes
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Like many children, students at Welsh Elementary got into the Christmas spirit, excited for what Santa would bring them. It was one of the biggest questions of the holiday season: What do you want for Christmas?. Our 7 News crew headed to Welsh Elementary to hear...
Giving ‘City of Refuge’ veteran community hope
VINTON, LA (KPLC) - A homeless shelter for veterans in need continues to rebuild its facilities. The City of Refuge in Vinton was hit hard by hurricanes Laura and Delta. But in the midst of recovery, The City of Refuge’s founder, a Vietnam veteran, also died. Through it all,...
Health Headlines: Scan helping treat long-term COVID
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For most who caught COVID, its just a few days of aches, pains, and fatigue. But for some, the symptoms just don’t go away. Those that suffer long-term impacts from COVID are called COVID Longhaulers. But now, the world’s first 4-D scan is changing how doctors diagnose and treat this condition.
Last minute shoppers race to have gifts under the tree
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Time was ticking for last minute shoppers as cars filled the parking lots of stores across Lake Charles. ”It’s a struggle, because like everything’s off the shelves now.” shopper Dallas Conner said. With less than 24 hours to find the perfect gift,...
Local baby joins Elf on the Shelf’s antics this Christmas season
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This time of year, in many houses, a little elf is ever present monitoring the behavior of the children and taking notes for Santa on whether they are naughty or nice. 7News caught up with one local family whose baby boy has given Elfie plenty...
Ballerina follows her dreams with The Nutcracker
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Becoming a professional ballerina is a difficult thing to do for anyone taking part in the classical form of dance. But it is even harder for black women. Despite the odds, one Lake Charles high school senior is determined to pave a way for herself.
