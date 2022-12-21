ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deridder, LA

Lake Area plumbers help homes recover after arctic blast

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Christmas is a time for gathering for many, but many across Southwest Louisiana spent this Christmas with little to no water, after freezing temperatures over the weekend caused pipes to leak and some to burst. “Just loss of water in the home, low water pressure...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Holiday carriage rides return to the Lake Area

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For many years J&R Carriages provided the service here in the Lake Area, however they didn’t return after the 2020 hurricanes. Now, Almosta Ranch is taking the reins after the city approved bringing back the attraction earlier this year. “Everyone was supportive of it...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
‘Total Loss’: House on Tulip Street destroyed in fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A house is destroyed after an electrical issue involving a generator set it ablaze on Christmas Eve, according to the Lake Charles Fire Department. The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tulip Street in the early afternoon hours of December 24.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Congestion on I-10 at Texas state line

Starks, LA (KPLC) - I-10 is congested at the Texas state line due to a vehicle crash on on the Texas side of I-10 East. On I-10 West, traffic is backed up past Vinton. On I-10 East, traffic is backed up on the Texas side, through Orange.
VINTON, LA
Oberlin Fire Department gives away free bottled water

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - After friday’s frigid cold temperatures, some residents in Oberlin are without water and others facing a boil advisory. With cold continuing, the Oberlin Fire Department is stepping up to lend a helping hand. Somebody, you know, needed to take on the responsibility, I guess, and...
OBERLIN, LA
SWLA plumber thaws frozen pipes as arctic blast comes through

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The cold weather has already taken a toll on pipes, with some cities issuing boil advisories or cautioning residents to conserve water. Local plumber Trace Wings said he had five appointments Friday, all of them concerning pipe issues. His first stop was Vinton, to a casino and gas station.
VINTON, LA
SWLA Arrest Report - December 24, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 24, 2022. Anatashia Marie Hagger, 29, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery with dangerous weapon. Chad Davis Hollier, 46, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery. Rigsby Dewayne Simmons, 58, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders. Taylor Warren Stringer, 34, Lake Charles: Possession...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A big warmup ahead this week with rain also on the return

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures dropping back through the 40s and 30s through the evening hours. A weak cold front moving through will bring a few clouds through early on, but clearing overnight will send temperatures back down into the upper 20s. Expect a light freeze and widespread frost, but nothing cold enough to freeze any water pipes tonight!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Panorama Music House offering free meals on Christmas

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Panorama Music House is offering free meals for those in need this Christmas. People can grab a meal from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas day. Meals will consist of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, dessert, rolls, and hot cocoa. All food is...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Welsh Elementary students sing carols and give their Christmas wishes

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Like many children, students at Welsh Elementary got into the Christmas spirit, excited for what Santa would bring them. It was one of the biggest questions of the holiday season: What do you want for Christmas?. Our 7 News crew headed to Welsh Elementary to hear...
WELSH, LA
Giving ‘City of Refuge’ veteran community hope

VINTON, LA (KPLC) - A homeless shelter for veterans in need continues to rebuild its facilities. The City of Refuge in Vinton was hit hard by hurricanes Laura and Delta. But in the midst of recovery, The City of Refuge’s founder, a Vietnam veteran, also died. Through it all,...
VINTON, LA
Health Headlines: Scan helping treat long-term COVID

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For most who caught COVID, its just a few days of aches, pains, and fatigue. But for some, the symptoms just don’t go away. Those that suffer long-term impacts from COVID are called COVID Longhaulers. But now, the world’s first 4-D scan is changing how doctors diagnose and treat this condition.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Last minute shoppers race to have gifts under the tree

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Time was ticking for last minute shoppers as cars filled the parking lots of stores across Lake Charles. ”It’s a struggle, because like everything’s off the shelves now.” shopper Dallas Conner said. With less than 24 hours to find the perfect gift,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Ballerina follows her dreams with The Nutcracker

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Becoming a professional ballerina is a difficult thing to do for anyone taking part in the classical form of dance. But it is even harder for black women. Despite the odds, one Lake Charles high school senior is determined to pave a way for herself.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

