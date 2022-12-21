Read full article on original website
How Oryen Network And Binance USD (BUSD) Make Money Work. ORY Presale Live Now
Cryptocurrency investment is becoming increasingly accessible, and the sheer number of projects available makes it intimidating to choose the right one. Oryen Network, with its 90% APY (annual percentage yield) – 0.177% daily – is a perfect choice for those looking for high returns. Oryen Network – DApp...
SOL Recovery In 2023 – Will The Solana Mobile Updates Help?
Solana is having a hard time springing back to life. Apparently, the FTX crash has negatively impacted SOL and its bearishness doesn’t seem to improve the crypto’s price. Here’s a quick look on how the crypto has been performing:. FTX crash drags price down. SOL price nosedives...
MATIC Rising: Why Investors Are Upbeat On This Crypto For 2023
The year 2023 looks promising for MATIC. At least, with the way Polygon’s development team is performing, the crypto looks poised for a better year ahead. Polygon, a Layer 2 scaling solution, has recently rolled out zkEVM public testnet (second version) in preparation for the launch of the blockchain’s mainnet.
Polygon, Algorand, Dogecoin, and Oryen Network Are The Best-Rated Cryptos In December 2022
The rise of cryptocurrency has been a great blessing for the financial industry, steadily gaining traction despite its volatility in recent years. In December 2022, Oryen Network became one of the most promising and well-rated cryptocurrencies on the market, alongside Polygon (MATIC), Algorand (ALGO), and Dogecoin (DOGE). Rise of Oryen...
LBank Presents TechFest International Blockchain Summit In Bombay
TechFest IIT Bombay is Asia’s Largest technology festival where the world’s leading crypto influencers gather with key government delegates, media and other investors to assist the global blockchain and cryptocurrency communities. It is one of the most prestigious events of the global cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem. Furthermore, the...
Big Eyes Coin And These Four Crypto Projects Could Help Boost Your Portfolio In 2023
Toncoin (TON) -The Ultra Fast Platform. Toncoin (TON) is a fully decentralized blockchain system to help onboard new users into the DeFi landscape. It is a layer-one blockchain designed by Telegram to serve as a payment platform and for ultra-fast transactions at the cheapest fees. The ton coin has not seen so much activity in the past years. However, activities soared on the network following the most recent Telegram announcement of being able to purchase private numbers on the platform using Toncoin. TON soared over 10% higher this week and is currently regarded as a top-performing cryptocurrency amidst numerous downturns.
Users Are Increasingly Willing To Bet On Big Eyes And Binance Success
The cryptocurrency market has had a very turbulent year, enough to convince people outside of the landscape to stay away from cryptocurrencies. The volatilities became evident, crypto institutions fell, and crypto assets worth several billions of dollars collapsed. With this bear market rally, we have seen it all; however, users are still willing to bet on the potential of the Big Eyes (BIG), and Binance.
A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Blofin
2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at NewsBTC decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. In the spirit of Charles Dicken’s classic, “A...
Bitcoin Selling Pressure Becoming Exhausted? This Metric May Hint So
The on-chain data for the stablecoin redemptions during the recent price plunge could suggest there aren’t many Bitcoin holders selling anymore. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, large stablecoin redemptions have usually accompanied major declines in the Bitcoin price during this bear market. A stablecoin is said to be “redeemed” when an investor exchanges the token for fiat through the issuer of said coin.
The Eco-Friendly and Community-Driven Big Eyes Coin Is Making a Stand on Its Ideals Which Can Give It 100X Gain Over Chainlink and Elrond.
Since the invention of various trading methods, most people have been driven primarily by a desire for personal and societal financial growth. Cryptocurrency, commonly referred to as digital currencies, is a new way to trade money that has helped users’ financial situations improve. Cryptocurrencies have significantly improved thousands of...
KuSwap Finance Partners with Industry Leaders and Announces New Product Launches for 2023
KuSwap Finance is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Pyth Network and the launch of several new products in 2023. This partnership and product launch demonstrates KuSwap’s commitment to driving innovation and adoption. “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Pyth Network,” says Stein (@chordsniper), Business Development...
Top 5 Cryptocurrencies To Keep An Eye On This Week – Post-Christmas Gainers
It has been a roller coaster ride for crypto investors this 2022. This month, total crypto market capitalization fell from around $2.2 trillion at the start of the year to approximately $850 billion. Several high-profile bankruptcies this year exacerbated the precipitous decline in valuation. The market for cryptocurrencies is still...
Bitcoin Price Keeps Fighting Near $17K, What Could Spark Upside Break
Bitcoin price is still attempting an upside break above $17,000. BTC could gain bullish momentum if there is a daily close above the $17,000 and $17,200 resistance levels. Bitcoin is again attempting an upside break above the $17,000 and $17,200 levels. The price is trading above $16,750 and the 100...
Three Cryptocurrencies That Can Boost Your Portfolio Ahead Amid The Ongoing Bear Market – Dogeliens Token, Avalanche, & Chainlink
As we approach yet another month this year, the ongoing bear market remains the biggest headache within the cryptocurrency industry and among members of the crypto community. The bear market’s effects on the industry are continued and well documented, and as we approach a new year, the crypto community would be hoping for a change to the situation. Already, there are reports of an early bull run at the turn of the new year. The prospect of this is causing a wave of anticipation and excitement within the cryptocurrency industry.
Optimism Sees Spike In USDC And USDT Transactions Eclipsing $1 Billion
Optimism blockchain network has recently noticed an enormous uptick in both USDC and USDT transactions which have eclipsed $1 billion. What seems to have caught people’s attention is the fact that the Optimism chain seems to be unrivaled and unmoved by the chaos happening in the crypto space. This...
Super Start — First SuperEx IEO Launchpad Opening Soon!
SuperEx is launching its debut IEO launchpad – Super Start, an excellent platform for premium blockchain projects. Super Start provides a high-quality liquidity platform, high-spec exposure, and easy and fast access to coin listings. According to relevant media reports, the world’s first Web 3.0-based cryptocurrency exchange: SuperEx plans to...
Ethereum Price Relatively Muted, Bulls Still Aim Key Upside Break
Ethereum is consolidating below the $1,230 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH could start a steady increase if it clears the $1,230 and $1,250 resistance levels. Ethereum is slowly moving higher from the $1,190 support zone. The price is now trading above $1,210 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Bearish Indicator: Bitcoin Volatility Hits All-Time Low
Bitcoin volatility has been on a decline since the start of December. This has been a culmination of both low interest from investors, as well as the declining prices of digital assets in the market. It has not led bitcoin to record its lowest volatility level on record yet. Bitcoin...
Inspired By Uniswap And Internet Computer, Big Eyes Coin Looks Set To Positively Impact The Crypto Market After The Crypto Crash Of 2022
Cryptocurrency is a way to make extra cash online. However, making money in the crypto world comes with significant risks. Choosing the right coin can make you a millionaire in no time. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum (ETH) platform that utilizes the Proof-of-Stake mechanism.
Start the New Year With a Great Portfolio: Big Eyes Coin and These 5 Tokens Could Rally in 2023!
To lower the risk associated with buying cryptocurrencies, and to strengthen your portfolio, you might opt for digital assets that have a track record of producing sizable gains or at least a solid guarantee of such yields. In this article, we’ll look at 5 tokens that can make 2023 a great year for you.
