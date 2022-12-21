Read full article on original website
A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors
The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle
The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Is Mets’ blockbuster deal with Carlos Correa in jeopardy? They have ‘concerns’ over his medical condition, too
When the San Francisco Giants balked at giving free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa a long-term deal for big money because of sketchy MRIs, the Mets swooped in and negotiated a handshake agreement with Corea’s agent, Scott Boras, in the wee hours of the morning on Thursday. As the Giants scrapped...
Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical
Carlos Correa seemed to have moved on to the New York Mets without much incident after the San Francisco Giants would not clear him over concerns about his physical. Now, however, the same thing is reportedly happening again. The Mets came away with concerns about Correa’s surgically repaired right leg after his physical, putting their... The post Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees add loads of depth before Christmas, sign 3 pitchers, 2 infielders
The Yankees did some stocking stuffing before Christmas. Fresh off the Yankees celebrating their holiday season big-money buys during back-to-back news conferences this week at Yankee Stadium – right fielder Aaron Judge’s return on a $360-million deal on Wednesday, then left-hander Carlos Rodon’s $162-million signing on Thursday — word broke Friday of five free agents signing minor-league deals, three of them pitchers.
Have Yankees done enough to catch Astros? | Beat writers roundtable
NEW YORK — Here we are on the doorstep of Christmas. It’s a time to unwrap presents, celebrate the season and, for New York baseball fans, be grateful the holidays are lifting everyone’s spirits. Free-agent signings always add to the hope that next year will be fun to watch.
Red Sox Reportedly No Longer Favorites To Sign Fireballer As New Teams Emerge
A familiar face may be on the move for Boston
MLB Insider: Angels deciding which ex-Yankees starter to sign
With the pool of free-agent starting pitchers growing shallower by the day, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the Los Angeles Angels “are considering Nate Eovaldi and Corey Kluber” — both of whom have played for the Yankees. Eovaldi also has been connected to...
How does Yankees’ rotation rank with Carlos Rodon? Here’s what scout says
The Yankees’ rotation sure looks good on paper now with yet another 2022 All-Star. The addition of left-hander Carlos Rodon, a free agent signing on Dec. 15 for $162 million over six years, gives the Yankees three counting ace Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes. The Yankees also have two-time All-Star Luis Severino and Frankie Montas, who might have been an All-Star last season if his shoulder issues hadn’t begun to act up prior to his late-summer trade from Oakland to New York.
