Mets’ projected lineup after signing Carlos Correa is sick: Who moves to 3rd on club with $400 million payroll?

A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors
The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
Angels News: Noah Syndergaard Had Nothing to Say About His Time With Halos
He spoke very highly about the Phillies, but didn’t have anything to say about the Angels.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Report answers whether Mets will move forward with Carlos Correa deal
The New York Mets may have identified the issue with Carlos Correa’s physical as the San Francisco Giants did, but it does not sound like the two situations are likely to end the same way. The Mets are “working through” the medical issue flagged during Correa’s Mets physical and a deal remains likely, according to... The post Report answers whether Mets will move forward with Carlos Correa deal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle
The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech
Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share three daughters: River, 1, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5 Derek Jeter's little girls don't quite grasp what a big deal their dad is to baseball and vice versa. Appearing on Today Friday with wife Hannah, the former New York Yankee, 48, explained that he had to offer a "bribe" to older daughters — Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5 — to get them to sit through their first baseball game — which included a ceremony celebrating his induction into the National Baseball...
Where Could Former Phillies Shortstop Segura Land in Free Agency?
Former Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Jean Segura is still looking for a new home in MLB free agency. Where could he land?
Red Sox Reportedly No Longer Favorites To Sign Fireballer As New Teams Emerge
The Boston Red Sox are in need of a new starting pitcher. Where things stand right now Boston would enter the 2023 season with a rotation consisting of some combination of Chris Sale, James Paxton, Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock, and Nick Pivetta. The Red Sox reportedly have been looking into adding hurlers to the mix and Nathan Eovaldi still is on the open market, but it starting to sound like a reunion may be less likely, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford.
Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets
The New York Mets are the second team to have concerns about signing Carlos Correa after the star shortstop underwent a physical exam, but they may wind up stuck with the original agreement because of the way Steve Cohen handled it. Correa’s 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco Giants was nixed due to... The post Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLB Insider Proposes Bryan Reynolds Trade Between Yankees and Pirates
While speaking to YES Network this week, following the introduction of starting pitcher Carlos Rodón, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman gave a sneak peek into a text conversation with an opposing GM, getting a response after he sent over a trade proposal. "You go back and forth with ideas...
Angels News: Insider Thinks LA Could Trade for This Top Shortstop
This would be a major splash for Perry Minasian and co.
Former Dodger Prospect Involved in Trea Turner Trade Cut by Nationals
Gerardo Carrillo, who went from the Dodgers to the Nationals in the trade that brought Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to L.A., was DFA'd by Washington.
RUMOR: Why Carlos Correa to Mets isn’t dead like Giants deal
For the second time in a row, Carlos Correa has had medical concerns threaten a potential $300 million+ contract. But after the San Francisco Giants seemed to have cold feet on the star shortstop, it doesn’t seem to be the same for the New York Mets. Although not confirmed,...
Dodgers News: Mets- Carlos Correa Deal in Jeopardy Due To Physical
Deja vu for Carlos Correa
Yankees sign 2 versatile infielders to round out depth
The New York Yankees have plenty of infielders heading into the 2023 season, especially with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson still on the roster. Donaldson is set to earn $21 million next season, but the Yankees have been looking to offload his contract and save a bit to reallocate. Kiner-Falefa signed a new one-year deal worth $6 million, but he’s also been rumored to be on the trade block.
Yankees are taking a big risk with latest bullpen signing
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and managing partner Hal Steinbrenner made it apparent that the bullpen was a priority this off-season. Signing Aaron Judge to a lucrative contract and inking Carlos Rodon to feature as the team’s secondary ace are certainly prominent moves, but the team hasn’t done nearly enough to bolster the bullpen, especially after losing several arms this offseason.
Dodgers Offseason: Former LA Closer Signs with Phillies
It's officially time to say goodbye to Kimbrel as he heads off to Philadelphia
Red Sox Reportedly Contacted Former Fan Favorite About Reunion To Open Free Agency
Should the Red Sox have made a move?
Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical
Carlos Correa seemed to have moved on to the New York Mets without much incident after the San Francisco Giants would not clear him over concerns about his physical. Now, however, the same thing is reportedly happening again. The Mets came away with concerns about Correa’s surgically repaired right leg after his physical, putting their... The post Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Have Yankees done enough to catch Astros? | Beat writers roundtable
NEW YORK — Here we are on the doorstep of Christmas. It’s a time to unwrap presents, celebrate the season and, for New York baseball fans, be grateful the holidays are lifting everyone’s spirits. Free-agent signings always add to the hope that next year will be fun to watch.
