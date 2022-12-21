ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BoxingNews24.com

Jermell Charlo proves broken hand, produces doctor’s note

By Craig Daly: Jermell Charlo produced a doctor’s note today to prove that he does have a broken left hand, which prevents him from defending his undisputed junior middleweight championship against WBO mandatory Tim Tszyu on January 28th. The fans went after Charlo today, saying that he’s faking his...
BoxingNews24.com

Jose Ramirez wants ‘The Big Four’: Teofimo, Tank, Ryan Garcia & Haney

By Brian Webber: Former WBC/WBO light welterweight champion Jose Ramirez says he wants Teofimo Lopez next on March 25th if he’s willing to face him. Ramirez (27-1, 17 KOs) recently turned down a guaranteed title shot against WBC 140-lb champion Regis Prograis because he was unhappy with the 65-35 purse split, and he’s taken much heat from boxing fans for turning down the shot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Tony Harrison ready to “fill in” against Tim Tszyu

By Allan Fox: Former WBC junior middleweight champion Tony Harrison has volunteered to “fill in” to replace injured undisputed champ Jermell Charlo to fight Tim Tszyu next. Tszyu has already been out of the ring for nine months. As such, it’s in his best interest to stay busy by fighting Harrison.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bodyslam.net

Brock Lesnar Was Challenged To A Fight Backstage At Crown Jewel 2019

Brock Lesnar was almost in a fight backstage at 2019’s WWE Crown Jewel. Tim Allcock, a member of Fury’s team, allegedly risked Brock Lesnar’s wrath by challenging The Beast Incarnate backstage. During a 2019 interview, IFL TV host Kugan Cassius told Tyson Fury’s brother, Tommy, about the event. He also mentioned that Allcock’s behavior was reported.
BoxingNews24.com

Roy Jones Jr wants Eubank Jr to face Golovkin after Liam Smith fight

By Barry Holbrook: Trainer Roy Jones Jr wants Chris Eubank Jr to challenge IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin after he takes care of Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith next month on January 21st. Golovkin coming off a loss to Canelo Alvarez last September in their trilogy match, and he hasn’t...
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford making a pitch to Errol Spence Jr

By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford hasn’t given up on pursuing a lucrative fight against welterweight superstar Errol Spence Jr for 2023. Last week, a needy WBO 147-lb champion Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) reached out to the unbeaten IBF/WBA/WBO champ Spence on Twitter, letting him know that he’s ready to reopen the negotiations with the Texas native, hoping he’ll let what happen in the past be water under the bridge after walking away from their talks without warning to fight David Avanesyan on December 10th.
TEXAS STATE
BoxingNews24.com

BLK Prime Has Placed Adrien Broner On The Road To Redemption

By Vince Dwriter: BLK Prime struck gold on the free agent market when they were able to successfully work out a deal with WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford. On December 10, in front of a sold-out crowd at the CHI Health Center, in Omaha, Nebraska, Crawford knocked out the WBO sixth-ranked contender David Avanesyan in the sixth round.
OMAHA, NE
BoxingNews24.com

Efe Ajagba battles Stephan Shaw on Jan.14th live on ESPN in Verona, New York

By Brian Webber: Four-time U.S national champion Stephen Shaw will move into the main event slot to take on 2016 Olympian Efe Ajagba in heavyweight action in a 10 round scheduled bout, live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, on January 14th. The event will start at 10:00 p.m. ET.
VERONA, NY
Boxing Scene

Crawford Reaches Out To Spence About Restarting Talks

Terence Crawford Jr. evidently is still very much interested in pursuing a fight with Errol Spence Jr. Earlier this week, the WBO welterweight titlist from Omaha, Nebraska, publicly reached out to Spence, the WBA, WBC, and IBF champion from Desoto, Texas, on Twitter about restarting negotiations for the undisputed 147-pound championship. Crawford’s sentiment echoed what Spence said shortly after their initial negotiations flatlined in late October, leading Crawford to pursue a fight with David Avanesyan, whom he ended up stopping in the sixth round a couple of weekends ago at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
TEXAS STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Joe Joyce says he’s next for Tyson Fury after Usyk fight in 2023

By Charles Brun: Joe Joyce is confident that he’ll be fighting for a world title against the winner of the March undisputed heavyweight fight between WBC champion Tyson Fury and IBF/WBA/WBO champ Oleksandr Usyk. Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) has already told Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) that he’ll fight him,...
BoxingNews24.com

Dmitry Bivol focusing on Beterbiev, not Canelo rematch in 2023

By Sean Jones: WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol let Canelo Alvarez know on Monday that he’s not a priority for him because he wants to fight for the undisputed championship at 175 against IBF/WBC/WBO champ Artur Beterbiev. If you’re Canelo, he’s probably not too upset hearing the news...
The Spun

Legendary UFC Star Has Tragically Died At 45

A legendary UFC star has tragically died at the age of 45. Stephan Bonner, a UFC Hall of Fame athlete, has tragically passed away this month. The Hall of Fame fighter reportedly died on Thursday. He reportedly died of heart problems. "Stephan Bonnar, who helped launch the UFC into the...
BoxingNews24.com

Adrien Broner putting in the work for Redkach fight on Feb.25th

By Jim Calfa: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner is working hard, training for his well-paying comeback fight against Ivan Redkach on February 25th on BLK Prime pay-per-view in Atlanta. Broner’s issue isn’t whether he can take off the weight, as he’s trimmed down many times in the last ten...
ATLANTA, GA

