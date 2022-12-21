Read full article on original website
Conor McGregor trilogy fight with Nate Diaz backed for both UFC legends return fights as pair continue bitter rivalry
CONOR McGREGOR and Nate Diaz have been backed to complete their UFC trilogy series. Diaz became the first in the UFC to beat McGregor, in March 2016, but lost a thrilling rematch five months later. A trilogy decider has evaded fans ever since and threatened to fall by the wayside...
Jermell Charlo proves broken hand, produces doctor’s note
By Craig Daly: Jermell Charlo produced a doctor’s note today to prove that he does have a broken left hand, which prevents him from defending his undisputed junior middleweight championship against WBO mandatory Tim Tszyu on January 28th. The fans went after Charlo today, saying that he’s faking his...
Sean Strickland Lashes Out At MMA Community For Paying Tributes To Stephan Bonnar
Sean Strickland slammed the MMA community over too-late tributes to the deceased Stephan Bonnar. “Tarzan” argued people should’ve helped the UFC Hall of Famer when he was still alive and not now that he’s already dead. Tributes poured in after The Original Ultimate Fighter Stephan Bonnar passed...
Jose Ramirez wants ‘The Big Four’: Teofimo, Tank, Ryan Garcia & Haney
By Brian Webber: Former WBC/WBO light welterweight champion Jose Ramirez says he wants Teofimo Lopez next on March 25th if he’s willing to face him. Ramirez (27-1, 17 KOs) recently turned down a guaranteed title shot against WBC 140-lb champion Regis Prograis because he was unhappy with the 65-35 purse split, and he’s taken much heat from boxing fans for turning down the shot.
Tony Harrison ready to “fill in” against Tim Tszyu
By Allan Fox: Former WBC junior middleweight champion Tony Harrison has volunteered to “fill in” to replace injured undisputed champ Jermell Charlo to fight Tim Tszyu next. Tszyu has already been out of the ring for nine months. As such, it’s in his best interest to stay busy by fighting Harrison.
Fans say Jermell Charlo “faking” broken hand to avoid Tszyu nightmare, want to see x-rays
By Adam Baskin: Fans on social media are saying Jermell Charlo is “faking” his broken left hand to weasel out of having to defend his undisputed light middleweight championship against his powerful nightmarish WBO mandatory challenger Tim Tszyu on January 28th in Las Vegas. In a press release...
Brock Lesnar Was Challenged To A Fight Backstage At Crown Jewel 2019
Brock Lesnar was almost in a fight backstage at 2019’s WWE Crown Jewel. Tim Allcock, a member of Fury’s team, allegedly risked Brock Lesnar’s wrath by challenging The Beast Incarnate backstage. During a 2019 interview, IFL TV host Kugan Cassius told Tyson Fury’s brother, Tommy, about the event. He also mentioned that Allcock’s behavior was reported.
Roy Jones Jr wants Eubank Jr to face Golovkin after Liam Smith fight
By Barry Holbrook: Trainer Roy Jones Jr wants Chris Eubank Jr to challenge IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin after he takes care of Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith next month on January 21st. Golovkin coming off a loss to Canelo Alvarez last September in their trilogy match, and he hasn’t...
Terence Crawford making a pitch to Errol Spence Jr
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford hasn’t given up on pursuing a lucrative fight against welterweight superstar Errol Spence Jr for 2023. Last week, a needy WBO 147-lb champion Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) reached out to the unbeaten IBF/WBA/WBO champ Spence on Twitter, letting him know that he’s ready to reopen the negotiations with the Texas native, hoping he’ll let what happen in the past be water under the bridge after walking away from their talks without warning to fight David Avanesyan on December 10th.
BLK Prime Has Placed Adrien Broner On The Road To Redemption
By Vince Dwriter: BLK Prime struck gold on the free agent market when they were able to successfully work out a deal with WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford. On December 10, in front of a sold-out crowd at the CHI Health Center, in Omaha, Nebraska, Crawford knocked out the WBO sixth-ranked contender David Avanesyan in the sixth round.
Efe Ajagba battles Stephan Shaw on Jan.14th live on ESPN in Verona, New York
By Brian Webber: Four-time U.S national champion Stephen Shaw will move into the main event slot to take on 2016 Olympian Efe Ajagba in heavyweight action in a 10 round scheduled bout, live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, on January 14th. The event will start at 10:00 p.m. ET.
Crawford Reaches Out To Spence About Restarting Talks
Terence Crawford Jr. evidently is still very much interested in pursuing a fight with Errol Spence Jr. Earlier this week, the WBO welterweight titlist from Omaha, Nebraska, publicly reached out to Spence, the WBA, WBC, and IBF champion from Desoto, Texas, on Twitter about restarting negotiations for the undisputed 147-pound championship. Crawford’s sentiment echoed what Spence said shortly after their initial negotiations flatlined in late October, leading Crawford to pursue a fight with David Avanesyan, whom he ended up stopping in the sixth round a couple of weekends ago at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Joe Joyce says he’s next for Tyson Fury after Usyk fight in 2023
By Charles Brun: Joe Joyce is confident that he’ll be fighting for a world title against the winner of the March undisputed heavyweight fight between WBC champion Tyson Fury and IBF/WBA/WBO champ Oleksandr Usyk. Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) has already told Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) that he’ll fight him,...
Dmitry Bivol focusing on Beterbiev, not Canelo rematch in 2023
By Sean Jones: WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol let Canelo Alvarez know on Monday that he’s not a priority for him because he wants to fight for the undisputed championship at 175 against IBF/WBC/WBO champ Artur Beterbiev. If you’re Canelo, he’s probably not too upset hearing the news...
Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis looking to “steal the show” from Tank Davis on January 7th
By Jake Tiernan: Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says he’s going to be looking to steal the show when he battles Karen Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs) for the IBF interim welterweight title in the co-feature bout on January 7th on the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia card on Showtime pay-per-view at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Legendary UFC Star Has Tragically Died At 45
A legendary UFC star has tragically died at the age of 45. Stephan Bonner, a UFC Hall of Fame athlete, has tragically passed away this month. The Hall of Fame fighter reportedly died on Thursday. He reportedly died of heart problems. "Stephan Bonnar, who helped launch the UFC into the...
Adrien Broner putting in the work for Redkach fight on Feb.25th
By Jim Calfa: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner is working hard, training for his well-paying comeback fight against Ivan Redkach on February 25th on BLK Prime pay-per-view in Atlanta. Broner’s issue isn’t whether he can take off the weight, as he’s trimmed down many times in the last ten...
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk will exceed 95,000 in stadium fight predicts Johnny Nelson
By Charles Brun: Johnny Nelson expects the crowd for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk to surpass the 95,000 that attended the Gyspy King’s fight last April against Dillian Whyte. Nelson feels the undisputed clash between IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) and WBC belt holder...
