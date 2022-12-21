Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Funeral Announcements for December 26, 2022
A Celebration of Life for Heather Renee Poynter, 52, of Sedalia, will be 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 upstairs at Fitter’s 5th Street Pub, 5th & Ohio. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Inurnment for Iris M. Jones, 94, of...
Two Females Injured When Soul Leaves Cherry Tree Lane
Two females were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2017 Kia Soul, driven by a 17-year-old female from Sedalia, was on Cherry Tree Lane, north of Guier around 3:30 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway and strike a ditch and a tree.
Here is the Undisputed Best Sports Bar in all of Missouri
I mean it has won the award for Best Sports Bar in Missouri for 5 years in a row, how much more evidence do you need that it's the best sports bar in the Show-Me State?. Wicked Willie's Sports Grill & Bar has won the Missouri's Best Award for Best Sports bar a whopping five years in a row.
Don’t Miss This Guitarist When She Comes Home To Missouri
Some of you already know what I'm about to say is true. Some of you have probably been a fan of this singer since she appeared in the Kansas City music scene roughly a decade ago. Some of you, like our own Randy Kirby, probably even went to see her...
Chaos or Calm? A Winter Storm and Christmas Collide At Warrensburg Walmart
You don't have to go scrolling very far on Facebook this evening to find the memes about running to the store for bread, milk, toilet paper, liquor, and beer. After all, we're supposed to get two to four inches of snow and super cold wind chills which will blow all that snow around over the course of the next 24-48 hours. So just how bad was the Warrensburg Walmart this afternoon when Christmas collided with our first winter storm of the season?
Osage Beach Man Drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
An Osage Beach man drowned at Lake of the Ozarks Thursday in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 69-year-old Dean A. Guiducci of Osage Beach was at the 20-mile marker of the Osage Arm of the Lake Thursday afternoon just before 2:30 p.m., when he fell into the water from his dock.
What Missouri Towns Get The Most Snow? Is Sedalia In The Top 10?
Winter is officially here Dec 21st. When you think winter, what comes to mind? Probably cold temperatures, ice on the roads making it tough to drive, and for me (maybe you agree), SNOW!. You may be a fan of snow, you may not, but either way, we are probably going...
Florence Woman Killed in Christmas Eve Crash in Morgan County
A Florence woman was killed in a three-car accident that occurred on Christmas Eve in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2007 Ford Focus, driven by 26-year-old Kristan R. Price of Florence, was on US 50, 221 feet west of Lewis Drive around 4:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2022 GMC Sierra, driven by 37-year-old Trenton R. Overhue of Nixa. The GMC skidded off the south side of the roadway and came to rest. The Focus then returned to the eastbound lanes and began to skid. The Focus then traveled into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2016 Chevy Silverado, driven by 28-year-old Layne S. Fischer of Warrensburg. The focus then overturned and came to rest on the north side of the roadway.
Marshall Woman Injured in Saline County Rollover
A Marshall woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2006 Honda Civic, driven by 20-year-old Traia L. Crabtree of Marshall, was at Route YY and 185th Road (southwest of Marshall) around 10:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned, striking a utility pole before coming to rest.
Bothwell Foundation Presents AED to Smithton Youth Sports Complex
Wear Red for Women, a Bothwell Foundation committee, recently gave an automated external defibrillator (AED) to the Smithton Youth Sports Complex located south of Sedalia on Highway TT. An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest. The machine automatically analyzes...
Warming Shelter Open Tonight in Sedalia
The shelter is located at St. Patrick Church, 415 E. 4th Street. The forecast calls for a low of 22 tonight, and a high of 31 Saturday. The low for Saturday night is expected to be 18. Sunday's forecast calls for a high of 40, and on Monday, a 50...
Warming Shelter Expected To Be Open For Most Of The Bitterly Cold Weekend
Starting Wednesday evening at 7 p.m., the Warming Shelter in Sedalia, located at St. Patrick Church, 415 E. 4th Street, will be open through the next several days due to predicted low temps. The low predicted for Wednesday night is 18, followed by -8 on Thursday and -02 on Friday.
Sedalia 200 Board recognizes award-winning student lunch critic
During its Monday, Dec. 19, meeting, the Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education recognized Ollie Pettis, a third grader at Washington Elementary School, who recently received an Award of Commendation in the Video (One-Person Shop) category in the Missouri School Public Relations Association 2022 Communications Awards for “Lunch With Ollie,” his school lunch review video series.
Two People Injured in Crash at Rebar Road
Two people were injured in a two-car crash that occurred Friday afternoon just north of Sedalia. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2012 Ford F-150, driven by 52-year-old Ricky D. Rafferty of Tipton, was on US 65 at Rebar Road around 5 p.m., when he attempted to make a left-hand turn on a green light, and was struck by a northbound 2008 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 63-year-old Sherri N. Smith of Marshall, who failed to stop at a red light.
A Magical Drive Thru Xmas Light Display Could Be Missouri’s Best?
When the sun goes down, and it is really dark outside, it sure is nice to check out Christmas lights. The brighter, the better. Well, maybe not Christmas Vacation bright, but you get the idea. Now we have the Light Up Liberty drive through that is very nice every year, but if you would like to drive to see another one, you may find that North Pole Acres in Oak Grove Missouri will be worth the 1 hour drive.
Warsaw Man Injured in One-car Crash Arrested for DWI
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-car crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2004 Ford Taurus, driven by 24-year-old Nathan W. Pendleton of Warsaw, was on Highway MM at Clearwater Road around 7:45 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned before coming to rest in the ditch.
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 22, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Chelsea D. Moore of Sedalia at 1:28 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated, prior offender; driving while revoked; and was also wanted on a misdemeanor Pettis County warrant. Moore was taken to the Johnson County Jail. The...
Warsaw Man Arrested for DWI After Car Strikes Several Trees
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2008 Chevy Impala, driven by 30-year-old Jayson M. Henson of Warsaw, was on Highway 7, just south of Edwards Avenue around 1:45 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, crossed back over and traveled off the left side, and struck multiple trees.
A Missouri School District Will Have 4-Day Week? Yes, It’s True!
When I was a young child in school, we always looked forward to any days off from school. If they were Teacher's Institution days, or holidays, we would be overjoyed to not have to go to class. Since my schools rarely closed for any reason, it was always a joyous occasion. That being said, I wonder what the kids in the Independence Missouri school district thinks of this.
Knob Noster Woman Injured in JoCo Accident
A Knob Noster woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Dodge Journey, driven by 58-year-old Julie M. Kern of Knob Noster, was on Highway Y, east of Highway D (just southeast of WAFB) around 1 p.m. when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, rotated off the highway and into a ditch.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
Sedalia, MO
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0