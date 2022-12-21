Read full article on original website
BITTER BLAST: Bitter cold temperatures for Christmas Day in New Jersey
It will be a very cold Christmas Day but temperatures will start to trend warmer during mid-week.
Temperatures to stay frigid through Christmas following storm; N.J. records coldest day in nearly 4 years
New Jersey will see mostly clear skies on Christmas Eve as temperatures remain frigid after a deep freeze and heavy wind gusts ripped through the state Friday, recording the coldest temperature in nearly four years. Temperatures will range from the single digits to the lower 20s Saturday and Sunday, as...
N.J. weather: Strongest wind gusts in each county during the intense winter storm
Windows were rattling and Christmas decorations were flying around when a powerful winter storm generated waves of heavy rain, small hail, snow showers and intense winds Friday — some gusting as strong as 60 mph and knocking out power to thousands of homes. How bad were the winds in...
Flooding in New Jersey from Friday’s pre-Christmas winter storm
❄ Communities across New Jersey are dealing with flooding. ❄ As rain/snow falls, New Jersey is bracing for arctic cold. ❄ Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is mapping out the holiday weekend weather for NJ. Severe winter weather descending on much of the country early Friday rolled into New Jersey in...
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
N.J. weather: Will deep freeze make this the coldest Christmas on record? Here are the rankings.
It’s coming Friday afternoon into Friday night, as a brutal blast of Arctic air sweeps across our region — setting the stage for what will likely be the coldest Christmas Eve in 33 years and the coldest Christmas Day in 22 years.
NJ weather: Timeline of rain/snow, flash freeze, dangerous cold
Friday is the big "holiday getaway" day, as the Christmas weekend inches closer. It is also going to be a tumultuous weather day, with rapidly changing conditions from morning through afternoon. The big story is the arrival of an arctic cold front, sending temperatures plummeting, from the 50s into the...
BITTER BLAST: Frigid temperatures across New Jersey for the holiday weekend
A wind chill advisory will be in effect through Saturday morning as temps plummet into the teens and 20s.
N.J. weather: Dangerous flash freeze could follow heavy rain, flooding, 60 mph winds. Latest forecast.
UPDATE: With possible flash freeze looming, forecaster advises drivers to ‘stay home’. A powerful storm packing a hazardous mix of heavy rain, flooding and wind gusts up to 60 mph will hit New Jersey today followed by the potential for a dangerous flash freeze Friday as temperatures plummet to the coldest temperatures in four years.
N.J. weather: With possible flash freeze looming, forecaster advises drivers to ‘stay home’
It’s better to be safe than sorry. That’s the advice from the National Weather Service’s regional forecast office in New Jersey, which is concerned that the heavy rain from Thursday’s powerful storm will set the stage for rapid icing — known as a flash freeze — when temperatures quickly plunge below the freezing mark on Friday.
fox5ny.com
Winter storm triggers coastal flooding across region
NEW YORK - The winter storm that slammed the northeast on Thursday night into Friday caused major flooding in coastal communities across the tri-state area this weekend. The NYPD called for a Level 3 mobilization in Howard Beach, Queens to deal with issues caused by flooding, with the area near Crossbay Boulevard left submerged.
This Quaint New Jersey Town Voted Best To Visit In The Winter
Winter has officially kicked off, and although there are some people who think it's the time of year to break out their comfy clothes and stay put for a few months, other people think it's the perfect time to go out and explore!. There are a lot of great small...
STORM WATCH: Friday storm will bring cruel chill, deep freeze before Christmas
The News 12 New Jersey Storm Watch Team is tracking a system that will bring heavy rain, strong winds and freezing temperatures to the Garden State by the end of the week.
NJ storm update: Thursday we get soaked, Friday we freeze
Mother Nature is going on the "naughty" list this year. A powerful storm system will impact New Jersey through one of the busiest travel periods of the year, leading up to Christmas. It is NOT a "snow storm" — but this will be a multiple high impact event. From rain and wind, to a brief hit of snow, to an arctic blast causing a flash freeze, to potential coastal flooding. This is going to be a nasty one. There will be significant travel headaches across New Jersey and beyond.
STORM WATCH: Winter storm to bring rain, wind, wicked cold to NJ
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that this will impact Christmas holiday travel.
NBC New York
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for NYC, LI as Historic Winter Storm Puts 200 Million on Alert
A monstrous winter storm jeopardizing holiday travel across America ratcheted up in intensity Friday, flooding parts of New York and New Jersey, tearing down trees in Connecticut and paralyzing swaths of the country at the worst time. Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for the Big Apple ahead...
New Jersey residents tough bitter cold to celebrate Christmas Eve
The bitter cold wasn’t stopping New Jersey residents from enjoying their Christmas Eve.
Bitter cold, strong winds, icy roads in central Pa. could make travel dangerous: forecasters
Travel could be difficult over the next two days as snow and rain fall, temperatures plummet and winds gust up to 40 mph, forecasters said. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Thursday and Friday, warning of potentially dangerous travel conditions. The outlook is in effect for the following counties: Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, York and Lancaster.
thevalleyside.com
Statewide state of emergency declared ahead of storm
Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency for the entire State of New York in advance of a significant winter weather system forecast to bring a mixed bag of hazards across the state beginning Thursday evening and continuing through Monday. Heavy rain and snow, strong winds, coastal and lakeshore flooding, and flash freezing are all possible in various regions across the state throughout the holiday weekend. In addition, lake effect snow is expected to impact areas along Lakes Erie and Ontario beginning Friday night and continuing into Monday, with total snow accumulations forecast to reach up to three feet.
pix11.com
Tracking the winter storm: Rain, gusty wind, frigid temps heading this way
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Folks in the tri-state area have one more day of relative calm before a storm system is expected to wreak havoc right before the holiday weekend. High pressure will remain in control of the weather for one more day before moving offshore into the Atlantic. Folks in New York and New Jersey can expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with temperatures that will be closer to seasonable. The high temperature will be 40 degrees in New York City and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.
