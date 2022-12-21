ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The lessons from Andover | Editorial

If states make New Year’s resolutions, ours should pledge to honor the memories of the 9,000 souls lost to Covid in our nursing homes and promise the residents of New Jersey’s long-term care facilities -- our seniors, our veterans, our disabled, our parents – that we will never again tolerate the same appalling guardianship from some reckless and greedy operators.
ANDOVER, NJ
NJ.com

Fatal shooting in Jersey City, prosecutor’s office says

A 46-year-old man was shot dead in the area of Communipaw and Crescent avenues on Christmas night, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office reported.. The prosecutor’s office’s Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting, the city’s 13th homicide of the year. The 13 homicides matches the previous low recorded in both 2019 and 2012. There were 23 homicides in the city last year.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Dec. 26, 2022

The 22nd Super Pet Expo will take place at the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison in Jan. 6, 7 and 8. Pet devotees can visit more than 100 exhibitors addressing pet adoption, pet care and health, grooming, food and daycare. An array of creative pet gifts, treats, fashion, grooming accessories and toys will be for sale at the largest pet shopping event on the East Coast.
EDISON, NJ
