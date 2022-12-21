Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
NYC doctor stabbed to death in Marcus Garvey Park by man with violent pastEdy ZooNew York City, NY
Christmas Alone in New York CityReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Related
‘Heart and soul’ of beloved N.J. ice cream business dies at 85
The “heart and soul” of an iconic family-owned Newark ice cream shop that grew into one of the biggest names in Garden State ice cream has died at the age of 85, his family announced Monday. Frank Nasto Jr., of Newark’s Nasto’s Ice Cream Co., died on Christmas...
The lessons from Andover | Editorial
If states make New Year’s resolutions, ours should pledge to honor the memories of the 9,000 souls lost to Covid in our nursing homes and promise the residents of New Jersey’s long-term care facilities -- our seniors, our veterans, our disabled, our parents – that we will never again tolerate the same appalling guardianship from some reckless and greedy operators.
Some churches switch to pre-filled Communion cups amid ongoing COVID worries
On a recent Sunday morning at Grace Church in Ridgewood, the service closely resembled how the congregation worshiped before the pandemic. Senior pastor Aaron Syvertsen preached a sermon, as usual. And members sang Christmas hymns in the church decorated with garland and light-adorned trees. But one thing was different: Instead...
Keeping up with North Hudson 2023 political races is a dizzying task
We’re still months from the next round of municipal elections in Hudson County, but keeping track of who’s running for what, particularly in the northern half of the county, may leave politicos’ notebooks looking like a calculus equation. There’s a retiring congressman running for mayor, a nudged-out...
Fatal shooting in Jersey City, prosecutor’s office says
A 46-year-old man was shot dead in the area of Communipaw and Crescent avenues on Christmas night, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office reported.. The prosecutor’s office’s Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting, the city’s 13th homicide of the year. The 13 homicides matches the previous low recorded in both 2019 and 2012. There were 23 homicides in the city last year.
Boys Basketball: Promise Academy B Charter (NY) defeats Bogota - Jay Mahoney Holiday Jamfest
Despite Mike Olivo scoring 28 points for Bogota, Promise Academy B Charter (NY) came away with an 85-55 win in the Jay Mahoney Holiday Jamfest in Bogota. Promise Academy B Charter (NY) sported a 12-point lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half as it outscored Bogota 42-24.
Christmas party in 1966 at this house helped revive N.J. neighborhood. It’s listed at $399K.
A year after buying and restoring a “burnt-out wreck” of a building in Trenton in 1965, the owner of 112 Jackson St. hosted a Christmas open house to show off the improvements he had made and to introduce visitors to his neighborhood. That gesture back in 1966 gave...
N.J. pets in need: Dec. 26, 2022
The 22nd Super Pet Expo will take place at the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison in Jan. 6, 7 and 8. Pet devotees can visit more than 100 exhibitors addressing pet adoption, pet care and health, grooming, food and daycare. An array of creative pet gifts, treats, fashion, grooming accessories and toys will be for sale at the largest pet shopping event on the East Coast.
National Signing Day, 2022: A look at Hudson County’s Division 1 football commits
Last week, in high schools across the country, hundreds of high school football seniors saw their dreams officially come true as they signed their letters of intent to play NCAA Division 1 Football as part of the December “early” National Signing Day. Hudson County was no exception and...
Boys ice hockey: Toms River East tops Central Regional - Winding River Holiday Tourney 1st rd.
Ryan Fortunato, Joseph Taliercio and Brady Verdon each had two goals and an assist to help lead Toms River East to a 7-4 win over Central Regional in the first round of the Winding River Holiday Tournament at Winding River Ice Rink in Toms River. Jarrod Dye scored a goal...
Boys Ice Hockey: Howell-Matawan defeats Lacey-Barnegat - Winding River Holiday Tournament - 1st round
Tony Brandl tallied two goals and two assists to lead Howell-Matawan past Lacey-Barnegat 5-1 in the first round of the Winding river Holiday Tournament at Winding River Park in Toms River. Howell-Matawan (5-0-2) took a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to Matt Gresko and Brandl before Nico Calandra...
Girls basketball: Red Bank Regional tops Manchester Twp - WOBM Classic 1st rd.
Red Bank Regional topped Manchester Township 62-47 in the first round of the WOBM Christmas Classic at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River. Josie Munson led Red Bank Regional (4-1) with 26 points while Camryn Gardner had 22 points. Devyn Quigley led Manchester Township (3-3) with 40 points. Quigley has...
Boys Basketball: Red Bank Catholic defeats Manchester Township - WOBM Classic - First round
Fourth-seeded Red Bank Catholic defeated fifth-seeded Manchester Township 59-48 in the first round of the WOBM Classic in Toms River. Red Bank Catholic (3-2) will face top-seeded Jackson Memorial in the championship semifinals on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Manchester Township fell to 1-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Girls Basketball: Bard blows out Weequahic in Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament
Bard cruised to a 50-16 win over Weequahic in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament, in Newark. Bard (2-0) got double figures scoring contributions from Briana Hatcher (17 points) and Johanna Ruiz (10 points). Ceana Jones added another nine points. With the loss Weequahic drops 0-4...
Toms River North beats Central Regional in 1st round of WOBM Classic - girls basketball
Third-seeded Toms River North defeated sixth-seeded Central Regional 52-29 in the first round of Cervino Bracket play in the WOBM Classic at RWJ Barnabas Arena in Toms River. After opening this season with a loss, Toms River North (3-1) has now won three straight games by at least 13 points.
Boys basketball: Jackson Memorial stops Wall - WOBM Classic 1st rd.
Keith Adame finished with 22 points and sank seven three-pointers to lead Jackson Memorial to a 57-30 win over Wall in the first round of the WOBM Christmas Classic in Toms River. Samir Padilla tallied 20 points while Respect Tyleek chipped in with nine for Jackson Memorial (4-1). Adame scored...
Boys basketball: Saddle River Day tops Union Catholic - Paterson Charter Tourney (PHOTOS)
Parker Neuenhaus tallied 16 points as Saddle River Day got past Union Catholic 67-56 at the Paterson Charter Tournament in Passaic. Jeremiah Iyonnsi and Richard Machado each had 14 points for Saddle River Day (2-0). Raheem Williams led Union Catholic (2-3) with 13 points and AJ Altobelli and FK Muntari...
Marlboro rallies over Central Regional - WOBM Classic - Boys basketball
Sohan Eletti led with a game-high 16 points, including three 3-pointers, as sixth-seeded Marlboro finished strong to win, 50-40, over third-seeded Central Regional in the Jim Ruhnke Bracket of the WOBM Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River. Alex Frank added 14 points for Marlboro (2-1), which trailed...
No. 11 Manasquan rolls past Toms River South in WOBM opener - boys basketball recap
Darius Adams scored 24 points to lead Manaquan, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 73-36 victory over Toms River South in the first round of the WOBM Classic at RWJ Barnabas Arena in Toms River. Alex Konov finished with 12 points, while Ryan Frauenheim contributed 10 points...
Passaic Charter beats Ferris in Panther Holiday Classic 1st round - girls basketball
Na’Tori Postell posted 26 points and seven rebounds to lead Passaic Charter as it defeated Ferris 44-22 in the first round of the Panther Holiday Classic at Felician College in Rutherford. Passiac Charter (2-1) held a 26-10 lead over Ferris (3-1) at the half after a 12-7 run in...
NJ.com
NJ
234K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0