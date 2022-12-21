ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 26, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Misty Mae Cramb, 37, of Crookston, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession. Andrew Jon Wollin, 33, of Red Lake Falls, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Cameron Jay Hulst, 21, of Crookston, for Using a False Name/DOB To Identify Self on Drivers License to Police. The...
CROOKSTON, MN
Weather announcements & closures

…Blizzard Warning in effect until 6:00 p.m. Friday…. Due to the weather and blowing snow, crews have closed 27th Ave. N. from N. 32nd St. to N. 39th St. The closure will be in place until Tuesday, December 27, 2022 weather permitting. EGF:. No travel is advised on 23rd Street...
GRAND FORKS, ND
East Grand Forks restaurant adds free meals to menu

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It’s the holiday season and for many families, stress is high and funds are low. This year, a bit of help has come in an unexpected way-- through an East Grand Forks restaurant. The Spud Jr., located at 302 Demers Ave,...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN

