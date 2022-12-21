Read full article on original website
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 26, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Misty Mae Cramb, 37, of Crookston, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession. Andrew Jon Wollin, 33, of Red Lake Falls, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Cameron Jay Hulst, 21, of Crookston, for Using a False Name/DOB To Identify Self on Drivers License to Police. The...
KNOX News Radio
Weather announcements & closures
…Blizzard Warning in effect until 6:00 p.m. Friday…. Due to the weather and blowing snow, crews have closed 27th Ave. N. from N. 32nd St. to N. 39th St. The closure will be in place until Tuesday, December 27, 2022 weather permitting. EGF:. No travel is advised on 23rd Street...
valleynewslive.com
East Grand Forks restaurant adds free meals to menu
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It’s the holiday season and for many families, stress is high and funds are low. This year, a bit of help has come in an unexpected way-- through an East Grand Forks restaurant. The Spud Jr., located at 302 Demers Ave,...
kvrr.com
Northern Minnesota Man Convicted Of Killing Wife Fires Attorney, Delays Sentencing
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Eric Reinbold, who was convicted of killing his wife, has fired his attorney and forced a delay in his sentencing. In September, the Oklee, Minnesota man was found guilty of second-degree murder for the July 2021 stabbing death of Lisette Reinbold. Eric stabbed...
