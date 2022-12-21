On Thursday, 12-22-2022, at approximately 7:43 p.m., officers with the Vincennes Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Joice St. in reference to a male subject that had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. During the investigation, it was found that the suspect, James A. Finley, and victim were arguing and that Mr. Finley fired two shots, one of which struck the victim. Mr. Finley was then placed under arrest and booked into the Knox County Jail under the above charge. This is still an active investigation, and there will be no further information released at this time.

