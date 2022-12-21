Read full article on original website
Related
WLFI.com
Lafayette police make drug arrest after shooting investigation
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man faces drug-related charges after a shooting investigation late Saturday night. Lafayette police officers were called to the 2500 block of Grenadier Lane in Cambridge Estates after receiving calls of a single shot fired into the air. No one was injured and no property...
wamwamfm.com
Vincennes Shooting Update
On Thursday, 12-22-2022, at approximately 7:43 p.m., officers with the Vincennes Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Joice St. in reference to a male subject that had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. During the investigation, it was found that the suspect, James A. Finley, and victim were arguing and that Mr. Finley fired two shots, one of which struck the victim. Mr. Finley was then placed under arrest and booked into the Knox County Jail under the above charge. This is still an active investigation, and there will be no further information released at this time.
WLFI.com
Person of interest sought in attempted West Point armed robbery
WEST POINT, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are looking for a person of interest in an attempted armed robbery of a 64-year-old man at 10 p.m. Monday. Joshua Kochell, 45, of Lafayette, is wanted for questioning in connection to the incident, says Detective Jeff Webb with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.
Inmate dies in Vigo County Jail, investigation underway
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is ongoing regarding an inmate at the Vigo County Jail who died in the early morning hours of Dec. 25. According to a release from the Vigo County Sheriff, at around 12:50 a.m. on Dec. 25, an inmate at the Vigo County Jail was found unresponsive in a […]
WTHI
Inmate dies in Vigo County jail; no foul play suspected
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An inmate in the Vigo county jail was found dead. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office identified the inmate as 29-year-old Adam Bryant. The sheriff's office says Bryant was in the cell by himself when they found him. Police said they immediately contacted emergency services. There...
14news.com
Police: Child dragged by car, man facing several charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing a long list of charges after police say several people, including children, tried to stop him from driving drunk. It happened around 2 p.m. Christmas Day in the 1000 block of Bayard Park Drive. Police say Joshua Winnett was supposed to go...
14news.com
Deputies: Drunk driver causes crash
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to an accident with injuries late Christmas night. It happened in the 1800 block of Orchard Rd. Deputies say the driver, 40-year-old Scott Risner, was standing outside his car, and at first, tried...
Southern Indiana man allegedly killed, mutilated his father
MITCHELL, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man allegedly killed his father, whose mutilated body was found outside the home they shared, authorities said. Shawn Hays, 53, of Mitchell faces nine felony charges, including murder, battery and abuse of a corpse, in the death of Rodney E. Hays, 73, The Herald-Times reported. Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies were […]
wamwamfm.com
2 Evansville Teens Arrested After Being Caught With Guns
Two teenagers in Evansville are in jail after they were caught with guns they shouldn’t have had. Kurt Darling reports…
14news.com
Lanes back open on NB I-69 at Pike/Daviess Co. line
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police responded to a crash near the Pike and Daviess County line on I-69. According to ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle, that crash closed both northbound lanes. They are now back open. Sgt. Ringle says one person was hurt and taken to the hospital. Four...
Evansville man arrested on Christmas for calling 911 too many times
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man spent part of his Christmas in jail after police say he dialed 911 too many times. That night, officers were dispatched to a home on the city’s westside for a stolen vehicle report. The man who spoke with officers told them a family member let their son take […]
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrest Made in Infant Murder
(Walkerton, IN) - A Walkerton man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 3-month-old baby in Fulton County last summer. Back in July, first responders were called to a residence southeast of Rochester on a report of a child not breathing. Following the baby’s death, an autopsy revealed blunt force trauma to the head as the cause. Amphetamine and methamphetamine were also allegedly found in the child’s system.
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – December 26, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Trey Babb; Jessica C. Benshoff; Olivia R. Babcock; Larry W. Adams; Brittney M. Fortner; Brittney Anne Crump; Lindsey A. Cook; Benjamin D. Carman; Thomas A. Cataldi; Wesley M. Hogan; Patricia P. Lashley; Jacob L. Loper; Jason P. Jeffries; Andrea M. Kendall; Garrett D. Hedden; Weston D. Judd; Morgan E. Jones; Landon A. Lovell; Christina C. Nunnally; Ashish Patel; Trevor L. Shoulders; Anna J. Sanders; Kristyn M. Messel; Alysha A. Oser; Austin M. Willett; Bo M. Stratton; James M. Vaughn, Jr.
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 27, 2022
12:02 a.m. Traffic stop at 16th Street and Dental Drive. 12:02 a.m. Agency assist at Mitchell Road and 32nd Street. 12:16 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 1000 block of 27th Street. 1:29 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle at H and 16th streets. Incidents – December...
14news.com
Evansville man arrested for multiple drug charges, flees the scene
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested Friday morning after being found with various amounts of drugs inside his car. According to the affidavit, police were dispatched to the 1600 block of South Weinbach Avenue, at the Chuckles gas station, just after 3 a.m. Friday for a welfare check.
14news.com
Police: Officers had to move out of the way of wrong way interstate driver
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a drunk driver went the wrong way on I-69. It happened around 1:40 a.m. Christmas day. Police say 34-year-old Junior Altine drove towards them head on, but they were able to get out of the way then pull him over. They say he...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly crash along I-69
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Three days after a fatal accident near Boonville New Harmony Road, the victim’s name has been released. The Vanderburgh County Coroner says Berneard Fleming Sr. passed away at the scene of the crash on December 23. He was 64-years-old. Police believe one vehicle crossed the median and struck another vehicle […]
WLFI.com
Saturday afternoon fire at Clinton County residence, one found dead
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Clinton County Sheriff rich Kelly tells News 18 a dead man was found in an active structure fire at a residence on East County Road 600 North around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. The body of 81-year-old Claude Faust of Forest was found by first responders....
14news.com
EPD: 2 teens found with guns
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to the 600 block of East Chandler Avenue, just before 1 a.m. on Christmas, because two people were waiving around guns and trying to get into cars. Officers say they found the two, but they tried to walk away. They...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – December 26, 2022
Speeding: Romario A. Valenciano, found guilty, sentenced to pay $141; Christopher J. Mutschler; Marc A. Echipare; Clyde E. Harper III; Michelle R. Wallace; Ethan J. Weyer, $141. Driving Left of Center: Lisa D. Temple, $141. No Valid Driver’s License: Sarah A. Bender, $141. Operating With Expired Plates: Karla R....
Comments / 0