WSMV
Pedestrian killed in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian early Tuesday morning south of Nashville. According to MNPD, a Chevrolet Impala was traveling north on Metroplex Drive when it struck a man attempting to cross the road. Witnesses told detectives the man had been crossing the road multiple time prior to getting hit. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Pembroke Oak Grove Road Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Oak Grove Road in Christian County sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday morning. Pembroke police say a car was northbound when the driver lost control causing her car to run off the road and hit a tree. She was taken by ambulance to Tennova Healthcare...
whvoradio.com
One Person Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County injured one person Monday night. Christian County emergency personnel say a southbound truck ran off the road and while investigating that crash a second wreck happened involving three vehicles. No one was injured in the first crash but one person was taken...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Rollover Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent an Illinois woman to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Pearl Scott was northbound when she lost control of her SUV causing it to run off the road and hit a brick wall then overturn. She was taken...
Gallatin roads reopen following train derailment
Several roads were closed for multiple hours in Gallatin after a train derailed early Monday morning.
WSMV
Man dies after shooting in car on County Hospital Road
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives are pursuing active leads after a fatal shooting a 28-year-old in the 1400 block of County Hospital Road. On Monday Julius Sanford was shot in a vehicle around 11:50 a.m. Officials said the gunman ran away from the vehicle after the shooting. According to the...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Mannington Loop Crash
A wreck on Mannington Loop in Christian County sent a man to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man lost control of his truck causing it to run off the road and hit a guy-wire for a utility pole near the intersection of Kentucky 1687. The...
wkdzradio.com
Woman And Child Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash
A wreck on Madisonville Road at Old Madisonville Road in Christian County sent a woman and child to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 8 am the driver of a northbound truck lost control on an icy bridge causing the truck to run off the road and overturn.
WSMV
Tenn. father of 5 killed in possible road rage shooting on Christmas
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The wife of a man gunned down on Christmas Day shared memories of her husband on Monday, hoping it will bring her husband justice. Chris Spaunhorst, 37, died after he was shot while driving his truck on I-24 on Sunday. Metro Police believe the motive for...
Man shot in leg in South Nashville; Search for suspect underway
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured late Monday night in South Nashville.
WSMV
13 displaced after fire at home in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thirteen people were displaced after a fire broke out at a home in the 1100 block of Pennock Avenue on Monday. Seven adults and six children were impacted by the fire. Nashville Fire Department crews were called to the home around 4:20 p.m. When crews arrived,...
radionwtn.com
Black Ice Making Area Travel Treacherous
Roads are very slick across our area, with black ice being reported in both northwest Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Several vehicles are reported off the road in Henry County. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said there are too many wrecks to count this morning. Law enforcement is advising to use...
Woman and teen son shot in Cumberland Plaza parking lot
A woman and her teen son were shot in a Nashville strip mall parking lot Friday evening, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.
fox5ny.com
Tennessee mom accused of multiple armed carjackings, using child as shield
A 24-year-old woman from is accused of carjacking multiple people, including one incident in which she shot a victim and used her child as a shield, according to the Clarksville Police Department. Over the course of a few hours Thursday, police say Bethany Wilson, of Goodlettsville, committed three armed carjackings...
Man shot, killed while inside car on County Hospital Road
A man is dead after he was shot multiple times on County Hospital Road while inside a car just before noon Monday.
WSMV
Man helps neighbors after more snow impacts Nashville roads
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More snow came down Monday impacting some drivers’ commutes and covering the roadways yet again in Nashville. Mike Mihalko spent part of Monday morning shoveling the bottom portion of Fleetwood Drive. “This morning I woke up to some snow and I heard the tow trucks...
WEATHER On Behalf of the NWS..We apologize
Well apparently no one, including the NWS saw this coming until it was too late. Winter Weather Advisory URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 TNZ005>009-023>029-056-057-059-062-261800- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0011.221226T1154Z-221226T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman- Williamson-Rutherford- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, […] The post WEATHER On Behalf of the NWS..We apologize appeared first on Sumner County Source.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Motel Damaged In Fire
A motel on North Main Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire on Christmas Day. Hopkinsville firefighters say they were called to the American Inn for smoke inside the structure and found a fire in the attic of a vacant room. Everyone was able to get out of the...
Goodlettsville resident concerned about rest of winter after 3-day power outage
Nashville Electric Service (NES) announced power has been restored after 72,000 customers lost power during Middle Tennessee’s historic weather event.
WSMV
Multiple families lose home, belongings after pipes burst at Ashland City apartments
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - People living at an Ashland City apartment complex say 16 tenants have been displaced after fire sprinkler pipes burst on Saturday. It caused extensive damage to several of the apartments, destroying the belongings of multiple families. Jared Lassiter came back to his Vantage Point apartment...
