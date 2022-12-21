Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
Lubbock homeless man making an impact
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Devorah King and her family shop almost every day at a Dollar General in Lubbock, she says this is where they noticed Jesse Tennison, a homeless man who spends his days greeting customers and giving back. Devorah King says, “Whatever money he receives he takes it...
KCBD
Vitalant offering a big incentive for blood donors
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 100 units of blood are used across the South Plains every single day, Vitalant is in need of all blood types. Brandon Baker with Vitalant says around the holidays it sees fewer donors, causing the blood supply in our area to dwindle. Baker says,...
KCBD
UMC Physicians hosting job fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC Physicians is looking to fill a few positions, medical and beyond. A job fair will be hosted on Jan. 12 from 8 a.m. to noon, according to a release. It will be located in the Griffith Center at City Bank at 5219 City Bank Pkwy.
KCBD
3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock leaves 3 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a white truck, a white SUV, and a blue SUV in the intersection of 98th Street and Indiana Avenue. LPD received the call at 8:17 p.m. Minor injuries are reported. Motorists are advised to use caution...
KCBD
20-year-old dies in Christmas Night shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are asking for the public’s help in a Christmas Day shooting investigation. Lubbock police responded to the 2100 block of East 4th Street just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday night for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities found 20-year-old Ivan Reed with serious injuries,...
KCBD
Semi overturned on SE Loop 289, one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to the 3600 block of Southeast Loop 289 for an overturned semi with a fluid leak. LPD received the call at 3:17 p.m. Lubbock Fire Rescue initially called for a hazmat team fearing the semi was leaking fuel, but it was quickly discovered it was milk leaking from the tanker.
KCBD
Crash on N. I27 leaves one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a crash in the southbound lanes of North I-27 near Erskine Street. LPD received the cal at 1:53 p.m. Police say this is a single-vehicle crash. Emergency responders have closed the southbound access road to I-27 in order to...
KCBD
Red Raiders win Rodeo Bowl
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One of the Texas Bowl pre-game highlights was the Rodeo Bowl Monday night at NRG Arena in Houston. Seven events between Texas Tech and Ole Miss for the Rodeo Bowl Championship. KCBD’s Pete Christy was there to watch The Brand win the Calf Branding with chalk...
KCBD
Milder weather to end the year
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, the final week of 2022, brings welcome relief from last week’s extreme cold. Temperatures will moderate but, unfortunately, winds will increase. Sunny today and breezy (about 10 to 20 mph). Temperatures will peak in the 50s, typical for late December. Tomorrow, Tuesday, there...
KCBD
Wolfforth Library going fine-free in new year
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Wolfforth Library will be going fine-free with the start of 2023. Officials hope to encourage more people to make use of the city’s library, according to a release from Kimberley Brantley, the librarian. The following is the full statement from Brantley on...
KCBD
4 injured in crash near South Loop 289 and Quaker
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people have been injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles. Police responded to the crash at 12:10 p.m. on Monday. The crash occurred on the access road of South Loop 289 near Quaker Avenue. Officers stated two people were moderately injured in the crash; two...
KCBD
Three vehicle crash on Slide Road near S. Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders are on Slide Road just inside South Loop 289 for a three-vehicle crash that, thankfully, resulted in no injuries. LPD received the call at 3:47 p.m. Wreckers were called to tow away two of the vehicles. Responders closed the southbound lanes in order to...
KCBD
2 injured, neighborhood without power after collision at 50th & Southeast Drive
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have blocked traffic at 50th Street and Southeast Drive as they work an accident with injuries. One person is said to have serious injuries, another has moderate injuries. The collision has damaged a power pole. LP&L reports approximately 170 customers were without power in...
KCBD
Stronger winds and warmer temperatures the next few days
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tomorrow will be slightly warmer accompanied by a stronger breeze from the southwest. Mild temperatures overnight cool down into the upper 20s to lower 30s. A brief freeze for us in Lubbock with mostly clear skies and light winds. Winds will switch to the southwest and...
KCBD
Warmer but windy South Plains forecast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few more clouds and a little more warmth today, but also more wind. Winds will increase to about 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph. Temperatures will peak around seven to eight degrees above the December 27 average. Wind speeds will diminish this...
KCBD
Boil water notice for Morton as they fix water line break
Due to a line break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Morton public water system #0400001 to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).
Comments / 0