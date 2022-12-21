Read full article on original website
BBC
Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest: Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial & Fred score
Marcus Rashford scored one and created another as Manchester United overcame illness issues to beat Nottingham Forest and move to within a point of the top four. Rashford converted a superb opener after 19 minutes when he was picked out by Christian Eriksen in a pre-planned corner routine, allowing the striker to exploit Forest's failure to track his run by sweeping a first-time shot past Wayne Hennessey.
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao
Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
Cricket-Warner rates 'magical' Boxing Day double-ton among his best innings
MELBOURNE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Australia opener David Warner said his double-century in the Boxing Day test against South Africa was among the finest knocks of his career after coming into the match under pressure to score runs.
BBC
Liverpool: Andy Robertson becomes defender with most Premier League assists
Scotland captain Andy Robertson has become the defender with the most assists in Premier League history after helping Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-1. The left-back set up Mo Salah for the opener as the Egypt forward moved level with Michael Owen after scoring 55 away league goals for the Anfield club.
BBC
Daley Blind: Netherlands defender terminates contract with Ajax six months early
Netherlands defender Daley Blind has agreed to terminate his contract with Ajax six months early, the club confirmed on Tuesday. The 32-year-old, who joined Ajax's academy aged eight, played 333 times during two spells with the Dutch side. He has won seven Eredivisie titles with the club and scored 13...
BBC
England's Big Picture: Best of 2022
Join us as we take a few moments every day to relax and enjoy the beauty of England through the stunning images you send us. Last week (19 December to 25 December) we started our Best of 2022 countdown. In this gallery, we are sharing the remaining seven most popular images from the year, based on website views (from seven at the bottom, to number one at the top).
