Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ellsworth American
Blue Hill walking track named after longtime Y CEO
BLUE HILL — The Lawrence Family Fitness Center on Dec. 23 named the walking track located at 32 Mines Road in Blue Hill the Peter D. Farragher Community Walking Track. The track, which is nearing completion, is named after the longtime Down East Family YMCA CEO. Farragher has announced his retirement effective Jan. 21, 2023.
Ellsworth American
Hancock County divorces
The following divorces were granted in Ellsworth District Court:. Ronald T. Storace, Amherst and Jennifer L. Marshall, Bloomington, Ill. Married Feb. 15, 2008, at Pinellas, Fla.
Ellsworth American
Merrill named to Camden National board
ELLSWORTH — Camden National Corp., parent company of Camden National Bank, has announced the appointment of Robert Merrill to the board of directors. Merrill has served on the board of Camden National Bank since 2011, and will officially begin his tenure on the Camden National Corp. board effective Dec. 31, 2022.
Ellsworth American
Healthy Acadia offering virtual tai chi classes
ELLSWORTH — Healthy Acadia is offering a series of virtual Tai Chi for Health classes starting in January. Tai Chi for Health classes introduce gentle movements that promote improved health through the integration of both mind and body.
Ellsworth American
Bucksport Police Log Week of Dec. 29
BUCKSPORT — A pickup truck struck a tree that came down during the wind storm Dec. 23, police said. Jacob Lapointe, 37, of Bucksport was driving on Route 46 in a 2006 Toyota 4-Runner, police said. Lapointe was not injured and he was able to drive from the scene, police said.
Ellsworth American
A vision for the future
Now, as a new year unfurls before us, is an excellent occasion to reflect on the recent past and opportunities for the future. Thus, it was a fitting time to hunker down with a copy of the 124-page Ellsworth Asset Mapping report. The project is a collaborative effort between Heart...
Ellsworth American
Great Cranberry store destroyed by fire
CRANBERRY ISLES — The Cranberry General Store on Great Cranberry Island was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning. Volunteer Fire Chief Richard Howland called it a huge loss for the community.
Ellsworth American
Lamoine assessors prepare for transition
LAMOINE — Board of Assessors Chairperson Jane Fowler and board member Brian Thomas met with the Select Board on Dec. 15 to discuss the replacement of their board with a single appointed employee. This comes after town residents voted “yes” on an Election Day referendum to disband the Board of Assessors.
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police Log Week of Dec. 29
ELLSWORTH — A man asked for an officer to stand by while he checked on his circuit panel on Christmas Day, thinking that his neighbor had turned off his power. However, officers said the neighbor didn’t appear to be home and there was no evidence of. tampering.
Ellsworth American
Commissioners approve county animal control officer position
ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Commissioners voted to approve a county animal control officer position at their meeting on Dec. 20. After meeting with Unorganized Territory Supervisor Millard Billings to discuss the specifications of the position, the commissioners voted to approve the contract for the job and to begin soliciting applications from potential candidates.
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Sheriff's Log Week of Dec. 29
ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to an Orland residence Dec. 20 to investigate a self-inflicted, accidental gunshot wound. “On arrival, the injured male subject was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” said Deputy Marcus Downes.
Ellsworth American
Grand jury indicts Bucksport woman on drug charges
ELLSWORTH — A Hancock County grand jury Dec. 8 indicted a Bucksport woman on numerous charges in connection with an Oct. 5 search warrant at a Bucks-port residence executed by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. Heather Atwood, 46, was indicted on five counts of aggravated drug trafficking, two counts...
Comments / 0