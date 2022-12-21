ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Saying Goodbye to 2022, One College Sports Saga at a Time

By Emily Caron
Sportico
Sportico
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vSXIm_0jq1dUfH00

Happy Wednesday, SporticoU-ians, and welcome to the last SporticoU of 2022. What a year it has been. Let’s see if we can capture this year in just one paragraph—challenge accepted.

In no particular order: There was more NIL news than any one human could possibly keep track of, as rules loosened, collectives capitalized and athletes cashed in (or, in some cases, attempted to). The heated debates around amateurism, the age-old foundation of the NCAA , and athlete employment status raged on. The U.S. celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX and the popularity of women’s sports including basketball, softball, volleyball and gymnastics fittingly continued to surge among college fans and viewers. We saw blockbuster television deals and a decision to expand the College Football Playoff from four teams to 12 after months of back and forth on the issue. Claims of pandemic-caused payment cuts continued amid an ongoing multi-media rights mess, as did the cascade of legal conversations as lawsuits and congressional conversations pressed on, undeterred yet largely unresolved. We can’t forget about the strengthening super conferences , or all the people in college sports who got paid in 2022, or the news that capped the year: that NCAA president Mark Emmert’s replacement will be Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker. He’ll take the mantle in March.

Phew. What a mouthful. Is your brain scrambled yet? Same. And that’s without even getting into any of the nitty gritty. Good luck, Gov. Baker.

Forgive the cringey buzzword but, the bigger theme in all of this has been what the NCAA itself identified as “transformation.” It’s defined the last several years for the college sports governing body, though it’s been largely unwelcome by those at the very top who have staunchly defended the established system and resisted change. That positioning will likely soften at least somewhat under new leadership, but if I had to guess, we’re still probably in for more upheaval in 2023. Do I want to speculate beyond that? We could be here all day.

But if I had to pull a second theme from 2022, it’d be money, the current momentum behind athlete-employee arguments, NIL itself, all the donor dollars flowing into collectives, CFP expansion, super conferences and never-ending coaching salary boosts. All of these conversations center around cash, because college athletics has become big business, especially in the two decades or so—that’s why we’re even talking about things like athletes becoming employees or forming unions. There’s so much money involved now, the dynamics have completely changed.

College athletics is, on its own, a uniquely American system. But college athletics doubling as undeterred big business? How patriotic.

We’ve kept up with it all at Sportico. In honor of those valiant efforts, I had each of my colleagues send me their favorite college sports story they wrote this year and rounded them up below. In my humble opinion, they’re pretty good and worth a few minutes if you missed any throughout 2022. (We won’t be offended, we know there was a lot to keep up with.) Without further ado, drumroll please…

Bonus submission—I’m nominating Libit’s ‘ The Professional Collegiate League: An Amateur Case Study ,’ (co-written with Patrick Hruby, now with the Washingtonian ), as a worthy long read to cap the year.

Thanks for reading, and a special thanks to our insightful guest columnists who contributed to SporticoU throughout 2022. We couldn’t have done it without you all. Enjoy the end of the year, enjoy the bowl games, and enjoy this video of Texas winning the NCAA volleyball championship over the weekend. Hook ’em.

Happy holidays from all of us at Sportico, and a Happy New Year. We’ll be back in 2023!

More from Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Direct Bargaining With Athletes Is Best Way Forward for College Sports

Today’s guest columnists are Ohio University professor B. David Ridpath and sports lawyer Mit Winter. This column was originally published on July 6, 2022, and we have provided an update from the authors below. The NCAA’s winter college football transfer portal window has only been open for one day for FBS players, and already nearly 1,000 players have entered their name. With NIL deals and collectives playing a larger role this year, the number of players entering the portal is expected to surpass the record 3,000-plus players who entered last year. Coaches and others involved in the sport have expressed their disdain...
Sportico

Buyout Bonanza and Supersized Coaching Salaries—What’s New?

Happy Wednesday, SporticoU-ians. I’m starting with a non-sports business aside; I hope you’ll forgive me. There’s been plenty of good soccer to go around with the World Cup and whatnot, but another match stole the show Monday night when UCLA beat UNC in the Women’s College Cup for the NCAA title in double overtime. What a game. The Bruins overcame a 2-0 deficit (the first time in NCAA history a team has come from two goals down to win the title) late in the second half, tying the match with 16 seconds on the clock (!!) to force overtime and...
COLORADO STATE
Sportico

New NCAA President Baker to Face Challenges as Amateur Model Buckles

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, the newly named president of the NCAA, will take the reins from Mark Emmert in March at a time when the organization and its controversial system of amateurism face existential crises. Baker, a Harvard graduate who played basketball for the Crimson, was elected in 2014 and reelected in 2018. He previously served as CEO of Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates. A popular Republican in a heavily Democratic state, Baker is regarded as a fiscally conservative, socially progressive consensus-builder who is pragmatic and open to reforms and different ideas. That skill set will be helpful as Baker faces daunting challenges...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Sportico

NLRB Region Finds USC, Pac-12 and NCAA Employ Trojan Athletes

The National Labor Relations Board’s Los Angeles region has found “merit” in an unfair labor practice charge seeking employee recognition for USC football and basketball players. In a statement Thursday, NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo said the region’s findings were based on a determination that the private university, the Pac-12 and the NCAA have collectively “maintained unlawful rules and unlawfully misclassified scholarship basketball and football players as mere ‘student-athletes’ rather than employees entitled to protections under our law.” The ruling represents the most significant workers’ rights milestone for college athletes since the NLRB’s Chicago region ruled in 2014 that grant-in-aid football players...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

NLRB USC Case Slouches Toward Employee Status for NCAA Athletes

Seven years after the NLRB dismissed a petition to recognize Northwestern football players as employees, college-athlete advocates scored an important, though preliminary, victory last Thursday. An NLRB regional director found merit in the argument that USC, the Pac-12 and the NCAA are joint employers. The finding launches a potential multiyear journey that could result in college athletes being deemed employees and unionizing. It might also reaffirm that they are amateurs. As detailed by Sportico, two advocacy groups (the College Basketball Players Association and the National College Players Association) filed unfair labor practice charges following NLRB general counsel Jennifer Abruzzo’s 2021 memo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Reports of Bally Sports RSNs’ Impending Doom Are Greatly Exaggerated

Media makes catastrophists out of even the most level-headed observers of the space, but the reaction to the news that Diamond Sports is putting some distance between itself and Sinclair Broadcasting suggests that more than a few pundits may want to look into getting their hands on a steady supply of Ativan. While this may read as a contrarian take on the latest upheaval in the RSN universe, make no mistake: As onerous as Diamond’s debt load is, the Bally Sports properties are not at death’s door. Given some of the changes that have been carried out this week, it’s...
Sportico

NCAA Reform on Capitol Hill: 6 Questions on the Prospects of Passage

Congress has increasingly indicated an interest in helping the college sports industry deal with multiple issues, from name, image and likeness to antitrust clarification to athletes’ health and labor rights. Frequently, at least over the last decade, NCAA president Mark Emmert has been portrayed as the stumbling block to those efforts. Former Rep. Mark Walker, a North Carolina Republican who became one of the House’s most active college sports reformers while in office (2016 to 2021), puts the failure of passing federal legislation “100% at the feet of the outgoing president.” In a telephone interview last week, Walker recalled one of his...
ALABAMA STATE
Sportico

Bengals’ Joe Burrow Buys Into New Pro Women’s Volleyball League

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is adding his name to the growing list of believers in women’s volleyball as a founding partner of the Pro Volleyball Federation, the sport’s newest indoor professional league. The NFL star’s parents, Jimmy and Robin, are also investing in the league, which is set to debut in early 2024. Financial details of his investment were not disclosed. “My family and I are thrilled to put our support behind this great opportunity for world-class volleyball athletes,” Burrow said in a statement. “No one ever achieves greatness without first being provided an opportunity. Pro Volleyball Federation is opening the door,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Sportico

Kanye West Donda Debacle Divides a Kentucky Hoops Signee’s Family

When Robert Dillingham, a highly recruited point guard and a marquee player for Kanye West’s Donda Academy basketball team, signed a representation agreement with agency powerhouse WME last June, he was taking advantage of his newfound earning power now that name, image and likeness deals are permissible for high-school athletes. By August, WME had helped Dillingham negotiate a “brand partnership” with Kinlo, Naomi Osaka’s skin-care product. At least two other endorsement deals followed. There was just one problem. Robert was only 17 when he signed with WME, and nobody asked for his father’s permission. Now the contract may wind up disputed in...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sportico

Why You Should Care About High School Athletes Earning NIL Money

Today’s guest columnist is labor and employment attorney Iciss Tillis. The NIL policy is personal for me. I missed out on a lot of opportunities in the late ’90s when I was a high school basketball star and an All-American power forward at Duke University. Back then, players like me who went on to become first-round WNBA draft picks didn’t have control over our name, image and likeness until we turned pro. If the NIL policy existed when I was in school, I would have not only been able to monetize my own popularity as a top female basketball player from...
LOUISIANA STATE
Sportico

Leach’s Texas Tech Records Raiders Hope Costly Fight Survives Him

On Monday, just hours before Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died from complications of a heart attack, a Lubbock, Texas, judge ordered Texas Tech to produce documents and the school’s chief information officer to be deposed, all as part of an increasingly complicated public-records lawsuit. The order was what Wayne Dolcefino calls a “critical point” in Leach’s long-running effort to restore the damage to his reputation caused by allegations that led to his dismissal as head coach of the Red Raiders. Now, with the coach’s untimely passing, Dolcefino hopes that the legal fight will continue. As with so much in life—and...
LUBBOCK, TX
Sportico

Warriors Eye Disney Model as NBA Valuation Records Fall

Over the last decade, the Golden State Warriors have elevated their franchise into rarified territory. It transitioned from a money-losing club in the NBA’s oldest building to a financial juggernaut in a new $1.4 billion arena. And after sitting out the postseason 17 out of 18 years, the Dubs added four NBA championships to their trophy case. This year, the team tops big-market franchises in New York and Los Angeles as the NBA’s most valuable with a $7.56 billion valuation in Sportico’s ranking, set to be released Tuesday. The Warriors have separated themselves from the rest of the NBA on the...
HOLLYWOOD, CA
Sportico

Tuberville Throws Cold Water on NCAA Antitrust Exemption

Former college football coach and current U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) told Sportico Monday that he does not foresee a federal bill passing the next Congress that would include an antitrust exemption for the NCAA. Tuberville and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) have been working since the summer on crafting narrow legislation that would try to create and regulate a national standard for college athlete NIL rights. “We’ve got to take care of all these recruiting possibilities first, and once we get through this we would like to stay out of it,” Tuberville said in a telephone interview. “If you get (Congress) involved,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Sportico

NHL Eyes Schedule Shift for More Rivalry Games, Business Boost

The National Hockey League is considering an overhaul of its scheduling with a shift that would create more games between geographic rivals, ease travel demands, and generate more money for teams across the league. NHL owners and executives have discussed the potential change multiple times over the past few months, according to people familiar with the conversations. The plan was not a formal agenda item for governors at league meetings this week in Florida, but it was discussed at the GM meetings in Toronto last month. The proposal, according to the people, would create more games between local rivals—like, say, an Edmonton...
FLORIDA STATE
Sportico

Tiger Son Charlie Woods Teed Up for NIL Millions If He Chooses

The first question Tiger Woods faced at the PNC Championship was an easy one: Do you get the sense that you’re the second most watched person out here? “Yeah,” he said. “Nothing wrong with that.”   For the man who’s been the biggest draw in golf for the last 25 years, it was an acknowledgement that he’d been surpassed by his 13-year-old son, Charlie, his teammate for the 36-hole tournament taking place this weekend at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. Unfortunately for Tiger, it wasn’t the only way he’s been outdone by his offspring: The 15-time major winner also...
ORLANDO, FL
Sportico

Sporticast: Messi’s Legacy Cemented at World Cup, NWSL Expansion Latest

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a dramatic victory for Argentina. Led by star Lionel Messi, Argentina won its third World Cup title on Sunday, topping a resilient France side that rallied twice from late deficits. It’s the first World Cup title for Messi, one of the world’s most recognizable and highest paid athletes, who has achieved nearly everything else in the sport. The event was also a success for its Qatari hosts. The small gulf nation spent hundreds of billions to stage...
Sportico

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for December 16

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and products across the sports business industry. Personnel SimWin Sports Adds to Advisory Board  SimWin Sports has appointed Paul Johnson of Orion Business Advisors to its advisory board. Johnson, who previously worked at the PGA Tour and Electronic Arts, will focus on digital media and team sales, along with international broadcast and streaming. At Electronic Arts (EA), he developed external partnerships to grow the business, enhanced EA’s media footprint via partnerships with Twitch, ESPN, Turner, Fox, and Endeavor. In addition, he co-designed improved competition structures and formed key tournament operator partnerships. At the PGA Tour,...
Sportico

Deion Sanders Hire Primes Pump for Transfers at Colorado

The transfer portal era has turned college football upside down, with more than 1,000 players currently seeking a new home, and the pros and cons of this new wave of player freedom are hotly debated. But incoming University of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, a disruptive marketing machine and one of the sport’s all-time self-promoters, has leveraged this changed landscape as well as anyone.  “It benefits coaches who are personable,” Washington State deputy athletic director Ike Ukaegbu said in a phone interview. “During the short transfer portal windows, recruits are trying to gauge whether they will have a personal connection with the...
BOULDER, CO
Sportico

Sporticast: Suns Sell, Mets Spend, and NFL Streams

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the record-setting sale of the Phoenix Suns. Mat Ishbia has reached an agreement to buy the NBA team in a transaction that values the club at $4 billion. It’s the highest valuation ever for an NBA team, and one that has shocked a lot of people in the industry. Sportico is aware of bidders in the mid-$2 billion and low-$3 billion range—it’s possible that Ishbia paid ~$800 million more than the next closest offer. The transaction will...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy