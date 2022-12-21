Rising country star Zach Bryan is calling out Ticketmaster with a surprise new album, “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live From Red Rocks).” The “Something in the Orange” singer said on Christmas that he is taking a stand against high ticket prices after hearing of complaints of fans who spent hundreds to see him. “I’m done with it,” Bryan said. “I’ve decided to play a limited number of headline shows next year to which I’ve done all I can to make prices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don’t have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show... I believe working class people should still be able to afford tickets to shows.” He added that he’s tired of people saying nothing can be done about the issue, which has been in the spotlight this year with sky-high prices for Bruce Springsteen concerts and lawsuits from Taylor Swift fans.

11 HOURS AGO