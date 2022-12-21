Read full article on original website
Rising country star Zach Bryan is calling out Ticketmaster with a surprise new album, “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live From Red Rocks).” The “Something in the Orange” singer said on Christmas that he is taking a stand against high ticket prices after hearing of complaints of fans who spent hundreds to see him. “I’m done with it,” Bryan said. “I’ve decided to play a limited number of headline shows next year to which I’ve done all I can to make prices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don’t have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show... I believe working class people should still be able to afford tickets to shows.” He added that he’s tired of people saying nothing can be done about the issue, which has been in the spotlight this year with sky-high prices for Bruce Springsteen concerts and lawsuits from Taylor Swift fans.
Billie Lourd Remembers Mom Carrie Fisher In Emotional Post 6 Years After Her Death: Photo
Now that Billie Lourd is a mom of two, remembering her late mother, Carrie Fisher, is that much more poignant. The American Horror Story actress, 30, took to Instagram two days after Christmas to mark the six-year anniversary of the death of her mother, the beloved Star Wars icon who played Princess Leia. “It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?)” she wrote alongside a sweet throwback pic in a restaurant with Carrie.
