ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Onondaga Historical Association appoints new director

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Onondaga Historical Association announced its next executive director. Lisa Romano Moore, who previously served as the Onondaga County Foundation’s executive director, officially starts in 2023. The association’s current director, Gregg Tripoli, will retire Dec. 31, according to a news release. “Lisa brings a...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

How a Baldwinsville mother fought for 30 years to pass a law that might have saved her daughter

Lisa Saunders prayed to God that she could love Elizabeth just the way she was — to see her as a little girl and not some hopeless prognosis. Doctors in 1989 told Saunders her daughter would likely never walk, talk or feed herself. Saunders spent the first two months of Elizabeth’s life in a depression. She eventually decided she’d need to focus not on Elizabeth’s disabilities but her will to survive them. Her daughter loved to be held, rocked, and snuggled contentedly on her mother’s lap for hours. She studied her mother’s face with large blue eyes framed by long dark eyelashes. She grinned ear-to-ear when her mother smiled back at her. Saunders decided to take Elizabeth’s care one day at a time, for however long it would last.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)

A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY’s best dishes of 2022; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 27)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 30; Low: 22. 50-degree days ahead: See the five-day forecast. CNY’S BEST DISHES OF 2022: Our restaurant writers are fortunate enough to have sampled hundreds of dishes this year throughout Central New York, ranging from fancy dining rooms to bar food. See our favorite dishes we ate at restaurants in 2022 and why we think you should try them, including the molcajete for two at Tulum Mexican Restaurant in East Syracuse. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Jews are a blessing to our communities and our nation (Guest Opinion by Stephen Bowman)

Stephen Sarsfield Bowman is president of Peregrine Senior Living, based in Syracuse. As a Catholic altar boy that grew up in a predominantly Jewish neighborhood on the east side of Syracuse, I was never indifferent to the irrational antisemitism I witnessed across our country. However, I had allowed myself to grow intellectually sleepy and lazy. Like many, I gradually equated antisemitism more with the distant Holocaust than with our mainstream American culture.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Pinstripe Bowl predictions and odds for Minnesota vs. Syracuse on 12/29

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Our experts already previewed the Pinstripe Bowl in this article, but we have more Pinstripe Bowl predictions for the matchup. Syracuse football is set to take on Minnesota at Yankee Stadium, and we are now just three days away from the big game. Both teams would love to end the season with a win, and our experts broke down the matchup.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
69K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy