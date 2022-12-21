Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Related
Buffalo blizzard forces 2 CNY girls basketball teams to cancel trip to Florida
Two Central New York girls basketball teams will not compete in a Florida holiday tournament after their flight was canceled because of a winter storm that has ravaged most of Western New York since Friday. Liverpool and Baldwinsville were scheduled to play in the KSA Holiday Tournament, which began Tuesday...
Onondaga Historical Association appoints new director
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Onondaga Historical Association announced its next executive director. Lisa Romano Moore, who previously served as the Onondaga County Foundation’s executive director, officially starts in 2023. The association’s current director, Gregg Tripoli, will retire Dec. 31, according to a news release. “Lisa brings a...
How a Baldwinsville mother fought for 30 years to pass a law that might have saved her daughter
Lisa Saunders prayed to God that she could love Elizabeth just the way she was — to see her as a little girl and not some hopeless prognosis. Doctors in 1989 told Saunders her daughter would likely never walk, talk or feed herself. Saunders spent the first two months of Elizabeth’s life in a depression. She eventually decided she’d need to focus not on Elizabeth’s disabilities but her will to survive them. Her daughter loved to be held, rocked, and snuggled contentedly on her mother’s lap for hours. She studied her mother’s face with large blue eyes framed by long dark eyelashes. She grinned ear-to-ear when her mother smiled back at her. Saunders decided to take Elizabeth’s care one day at a time, for however long it would last.
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: There’s a new No. 1 this week (and they earned it)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― For the fourth time this season, there’s a new No. 1 in the ACC Power Rankings. The Miami Hurricanes rose from No. 4 a week ago to No. 1 in this week’s rankings thanks in large part to their win over previous No. 1 Virginia last week.
7 interesting people we met in Syracuse this year, from a skate legend to an author who beat the odds
We met all sorts of incredible people this year who define and shape the character of Salt City. They are athletes, musicians and scholars, with valuable lessons to share about justice, adventure and glee. We think they’d make a memorable dinner party. In lieu of that, here are their stories, gathered onto one page.
Wondering what Syracuse’s basketball team does well and not so well? Stats to ponder
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse men’s basketball players returned to campus over the Christmas holiday. Their coach, Jim Boeheim, said the team would embark on six intense days of practice before meeting Boston College in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday at 2 p.m. “We’re just going to have...
Instant impact: 25 Section III boys basketball players off to fast start
Syracuse, N.Y. — High school sports sees an influx of new talent every season. Whether it’s a player new to the team or a player that is asked to take an increased role, each season provides a chance for new players to step up. We asked every Section...
Syracuse 2023 recruiting: Trends, rankings, comments from Dino Babers, Nick Monroe (analysis)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has had a busy December. The Orange lost its offensive and defensive coordinators in a 12-hour span on Dec. 9. Head coach Dino Babers made an internal promotion for one position but conducted a coaching search for the other.
CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)
A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
International retailer Primark is coming to Upstate NY. Will it land in Syracuse?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Primark, a Dublin-based retailer known for offering trendy fashions at low prices, is coming to Albany and Buffalo as it expands its U.S. presence. The retailing chain’s website says it will open stores soon in Crossgates Mall in suburban Albany and the Walden Galleria mall in suburban Buffalo.
Where to get the cheapest tickets to the Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse football vs. Minnesota at Yankee Stadium
The 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl takes place Thursday, December 29 (12/29/2022) as the Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers clash at Yankee Stadium in New York City. It’s not a bad commute for Syracuse fans, and the good news is there are plenty of tickets available for the...
Central NY’s best dishes of 2022; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 27)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 30; Low: 22. 50-degree days ahead: See the five-day forecast. CNY’S BEST DISHES OF 2022: Our restaurant writers are fortunate enough to have sampled hundreds of dishes this year throughout Central New York, ranging from fancy dining rooms to bar food. See our favorite dishes we ate at restaurants in 2022 and why we think you should try them, including the molcajete for two at Tulum Mexican Restaurant in East Syracuse. (Charlie Miller photo)
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 4)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3. Here are our favorite photos from...
Jews are a blessing to our communities and our nation (Guest Opinion by Stephen Bowman)
Stephen Sarsfield Bowman is president of Peregrine Senior Living, based in Syracuse. As a Catholic altar boy that grew up in a predominantly Jewish neighborhood on the east side of Syracuse, I was never indifferent to the irrational antisemitism I witnessed across our country. However, I had allowed myself to grow intellectually sleepy and lazy. Like many, I gradually equated antisemitism more with the distant Holocaust than with our mainstream American culture.
Power restored to 48K impacted by blizzard in northern and central New York
Syracuse, N.Y. -- National Grid crews working around the clock have restored power to 99% of the nearly 48,700 customers in northern and central New York who lost service in the powerful weekend blizzard. The utility said Sunday night it has restored power to 48,200 customers out of the 48,700...
$1 million home sales in Onondaga County jump again in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — The number of home sales in Onondaga County with a price of $1 million or more jumped again in 2022 to a new high point. The county saw at least 32 sales of $1 million or more this year. That’s an increase of more than 33% from 24 such sales in 2021. It’s the third year in a row with a big increase in the number.
NY Sen. Rachel May will vote against Gov. Hochul’s pick for chief judge
State Sen. Rachel May of Syracuse is among a group of progressive Democrats who say they will split with the party and vote against Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nominee to be New York’s top judge. Hochul on Thursday nominated Judge Hector LaSalle to serve as chief judge of the...
Pinstripe Bowl predictions and odds for Minnesota vs. Syracuse on 12/29
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Our experts already previewed the Pinstripe Bowl in this article, but we have more Pinstripe Bowl predictions for the matchup. Syracuse football is set to take on Minnesota at Yankee Stadium, and we are now just three days away from the big game. Both teams would love to end the season with a win, and our experts broke down the matchup.
Winter storm winding down in Buffalo and Syracuse, but lots more snow expected in Watertown
Syracuse, NY — The winter storm is winding down in Syracuse and Buffalo, but Watertown is expected to get another 13 to 19 inches of snow today, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning is still in effect in Buffalo until 4 a.m. Monday. Buffalo had...
Man reported shot on Syracuse’s South Side
Earlier update: A 37-year-old man has died in the Christmas Day shooting on Midland Avenue. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
69K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0